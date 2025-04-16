Episode 3: Nothing Changes (w/ Oathbreaker Cary)

An ancient elf wishes for the world to heed the lessons of history. Mortaine is summoned by Judge, ruler of the Gods.Aalos was played by Oathbreaker CaryWren, the Male Adventurer, the Dragon, and Elwyn were played by Chase NoseworthyThe Lich, Soldier, King Raelus, and Jorrik were played by Troy AlanThe Mysterious Woman and the Little Boy were played by Karenna FoleyMortaine and Female Adventurer 1 were played by Rochelle IbarraFemale Adventurer 2 and Olna were played by Lilli FurfaroDariel and Keem were played by Paula BoudreauJudge was played by Jesse JerdakThis episode was co-written by Chase Noseworthy and Oathbreaker Cary, and produced by Chase Noseworthy