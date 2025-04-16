Powered by RND
The Bardic Hearth
The Bardic Hearth

Chase Noseworthy
FictionDrama
The Bardic Hearth
  • Episode 4.5: Lofty Dreams
    Send us a text | Ari tests the limits of her magic.Ari was played by Dani GageHogwin was played by Chase NoseworthyGet episodes early on Patreon: patreon.com/thebardichearth
    --------  
    9:17
  • Feed Drop: Absolutely No Adventures
    Send us a text | Absolutely No Adventures is a lighthearted, wholesome, and hilarious fantasy show that you're sure to love! Check out the links below and go give our friends some love:Absolutely No Adventures Website: https://noadventurespod.com/Absolutely No Adventures Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/noadventurespod.bsky.social
    --------  
    15:50
  • Episode 4: Beguiled
    Send us a text | Mortaine contends with Guile, the God of Trickery.Aquira was played by Ginny DiGuile was played by Troy AllanBelligor was played by Ryan BrophyDryas was played by Lilli FurfaroMortaine was played by Rochelle IbarraWren and Gambler 2 were played by Chase NoseworthyJudge was played by Jesse JerdakGambler 1 was played by Cole Taylor Finney
    --------  
    33:07
  • Episode 3.5: Ninety-Ninth Percentile
    Send us a text | Ari attempts to run an errand for Hogwin.The Older Student was played by Troy AllanAri was played by Dani GageHogwin was played by Chase Noseworthy
    --------  
    7:26
  • Episode 3: Nothing Changes (w/ Oathbreaker Cary)
    Send us a text | An ancient elf wishes for the world to heed the lessons of history. Mortaine is summoned by Judge, ruler of the Gods.Aalos was played by Oathbreaker CaryWren, the Male Adventurer, the Dragon, and Elwyn were played by Chase NoseworthyThe Lich, Soldier, King Raelus, and Jorrik were played by Troy AlanThe Mysterious Woman and the Little Boy were played by Karenna FoleyMortaine and Female Adventurer 1 were played by Rochelle IbarraFemale Adventurer 2 and Olna were played by Lilli FurfaroDariel and Keem were played by Paula BoudreauJudge was played by Jesse JerdakThis episode was co-written by Chase Noseworthy and Oathbreaker Cary, and produced by Chase Noseworthy 
    --------  
    49:50

About The Bardic Hearth

For fans of Dungeons and Dragons and the Kingkiller Chronicles, a monthly high fantasy audio drama with swords, sorcery, songs, and a cozy tavern in the woods . . . One-hundred years ago, Wren lost his memories when he struck a deal with the Goddess of Death and became her champion. His job description entails operating a tavern alone in the middle of a cursed forest and guarding the path to the legendary Wishing Well. On the rare occasion that a wish-seeker survives the Manglewood long enough to reach his doorstep, he sits them down by his fire with a drink of their choice, listens to their story, and immortalizes them in song. But one-hundred years is a long time to be alone, and Wren wants nothing more than to regain his memories.Join us each episode as a new creator from the D&D/TTTRPG community weaves their own tale and immerses you into the world of Ayathis!Main episodes release on the last Wednesday of each month.Patreon: patreon.com/thebardichearthContact Us: [email protected](Cover Art by Yorsy Hernandez)
