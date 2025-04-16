For fans of Dungeons and Dragons and the Kingkiller Chronicles, a monthly high fantasy audio drama with swords, sorcery, songs, and a cozy tavern in the woods . . . One-hundred years ago, Wren lost his memories when he struck a deal with the Goddess of Death and became her champion. His job description entails operating a tavern alone in the middle of a cursed forest and guarding the path to the legendary Wishing Well. On the rare occasion that a wish-seeker survives the Manglewood long enough to reach his doorstep, he sits them down by his fire with a drink of their choice, listens to their story, and immortalizes them in song. But one-hundred years is a long time to be alone, and Wren wants nothing more than to regain his memories.Join us each episode as a new creator from the D&D/TTTRPG community weaves their own tale and immerses you into the world of Ayathis!Main episodes release on the last Wednesday of each month.Patreon: patreon.com/thebardichearthContact Us: [email protected]
(Cover Art by Yorsy Hernandez)