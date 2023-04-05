Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Bald & The Beautiful are comprised of @KevOnStage, @MrsKevOnStage, @ThatChickAngel, and @MarcusAintOnTheGram. More
  • S15 Ep37: Couples Therapy ep310
    Thank you to our sponsors: BABBEL - Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to https://www.BABBEL.com/TBTB.  HELLO FRESH - Go to https://www.HelloFresh.com/tbtb16 and use code tbtb16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping! HONEY - Get Honey for FREE at https://www.JoinHoney.com/tbtb We're reviewing the show Couples Therapy on Showtime. If you want to follow along with us, start at episode 310.
    5/4/2023
    1:08:13
  • S15 Ep36: Love is Blind Season 4 Reunion Review + Kev & Marcus are Wild!
    Thank you to our sponsors: Care Of: For 50% off your first Care/of order, go to https://www.TakeCareOf.com and enter code tbtb50 Rocket Money: https://www.RocketMoney.com/bald Hello Fresh: Go to https://www.HelloFresh.com/tbtb50 and use code tbtb50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Betterhelp: https://www.BetterHelp.com/tbtb today to get 10% off your first month.
    4/26/2023
    1:23:19
  • S15 Ep35: The Bald & The Beautiful Podcast | Love Is Blind, S4 Review
    Thank you to our sponsors: Shipstation: https://www.shipstation.com and use code tbtb and sign up for your free60 day trial Hello Fresh: Go to https://www.hellofresh.com/tbtb50 and use code tbtb50 for 50% off plus your first box ships free Lomi: htttps://www.lomi.com/tbtb and use the promo code tbtb at checkout
    4/19/2023
    1:07:24
  • S15 Ep34: The Bald & The Beautiful Podcast | SWV x Xscape Queens of R & B | Ep 6
    Thank you to our sponsors: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code TBTB at https://www.lumedeodorant.com/TBTB! #lumepod Hello Fresh: Get fifty percent off, plus free shipping on your first box, with code tbtb50 at https://www.HelloFresh.com/tbtb50 Get 15% off an annual membership! Go to https://www.MASTERCLASS.com/tbtb now. For a tasty mix of love and drama, download Love & Pies for free today. And check out the Lake Pass Event, available now through May 7th! Visit BetterHelp.com/tbtb today to get 10% off your first month. Shop My Merch: https://kevonstage.myshopify.com Link to MrsKevOnStage's bookclub: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2106373966126748/?ref=bookmarks Instagram MrsKevOnStage: https://www.instagram.com/mrskevonstage/ KevOnStage: https://www.instagram.com/kevonstage/ Shop Melissa's Outfits: https://www.liketoknow.it/mrskevonstage
    4/14/2023
    1:18:24
  • S15 Ep33: SWV x Xscape , ep 5 | Scott Sisters' Beef
    Thank you to our sponsors: HELLO FRESH: HelloFresh. com/tbtb50 and use code tbtb50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! ROCKET MONEY: RocketMoney.com/bald WARBY PARKER: Go to  https://www.warbyparker.com/tbtb BABBEL: Right now, get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to BABBEL.com/tbtb That’s BABBEL.com/TBTB 
    4/6/2023
    1:16:10

About The Bald & The Beautiful

The Bald & The Beautiful are comprised of @KevOnStage, @MrsKevOnStage, @ThatChickAngel, and @MarcusAintOnTheGram.
