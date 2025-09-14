Every kitchen I've ever been into has at least one (and usually many more) small appliance that they are no longer using that is taking up precious real estate in their kitchen cupboards. Todays challenge is simple - take out every small appliance in your kitchen, lay it out on your benchtop or table and make honest choices about whether you use it enough to keep it (and allowing the space for it) or if it's time to let it go. When you're putting back the items you're keeping, put the most used at the front and set an alarm in your phone for 6-12 months time and if you haven't used the items at the back in that time, you can declutter them too.To get you thinking, here are some ideas of what small appliances might be hiding in your kitchen cupboards:ToasterSandwich press / jaffle makerBlenderStick (immersion) blenderFood processorHand mixerStand mixer (e.g. KitchenAid)Coffee machine (pod, espresso, drip, plunger etc.)Coffee grinderKettleSlow cooker / crockpotRice cookerAir fryerDeep fryerBread makerIce cream makerWaffle makerJuicerElectric frypan / skilletMulti-cooker (e.g. Instant Pot, Thermomix, Ninja Foodi)Electric griddleDehydratorPopcorn makerMilk frotherYoghurt makerEgg cookerPie makerFood steamerJoin our community Leave a Google ReviewFollow me on InstagramFollow me on FacebookJoin my Facebook groupLeave a review on Apple PodcastThank you to my sound engineer, Jarred from Four4ty Studio. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Lost Value
Lost Value

If you have any items in your home that you *thought* would be valuable but find out aren't then this episode is for you. It can be disappointing, frustrating or even devastating when you find out that items that you've kept because you were told they were valuable turn out to have very little monetary value.It might be coins, stamps, collections, antiques, vintage items or maybe just an appliance you paid a lot for and intended to sell. Sometimes they're not valuable anymore because too much time has passed and you missed the boat, and sometimes it's just how markets work and if there is no demand then your supply isn't valuable.My challenge today is to identify if there is a category or item that fits this in your home and take the next right step. Maybe it's getting an official valuation, maybe it's just checking ebay and seeing if other people have had success in selling the item... and maybe (probably?) it is making the decision to donate it or sell it for cheap so you can let go of the mental load and reclaim the freedom of the physical space, and brain space these items of lost value have been taking up.
Gift Giving and Receiving
Gift Giving and Receiving

Has giving or receiving gifts been an area of tension for you? Do you find the kids get way too many toys for their birthday or Christmas? Do you get stressed at the time and money it takes to get the perfect gifts for friends and family?It can be a challenge to navigate keeping an organised home when it comes to gifts. Add in the desire for minimalism and frustrations can flare.Learn in this episode how to have helpful conversations that balance values and community.
Exceptions to Minimalism
Exceptions to Minimalism

Thanks for the listeners who have asked what to do when life happens and you need to make exceptions to your minimalism? Living life as a minimalist is all about knowing your values and balancing that with your desire for minimalism, which sometimes means having items you need for a season or reason.Sometimes you need to have excess to cater for the season of life that you're in. More sheets, more toys, more clothes etc. When you're unsure what to keep or how much of something to keep, go back to your values and make intentional decisions that fit with your stage of life and current need.
Rightsizing with Jeannine Bryant
Rightsizing with Jeannine Bryant

My guest Jeannine has been helping seniors downsize (or rightsize as she calls it) for over 15 years and Jeannine shares her wisdom for how to prepare for and downsize well. Whether you are the older adult downsizing, or you are a family member supporting someone through this transition there is so much in this episode for you.Discover healthy ways to talk about keepsakes and memories, hint: it's not just about things that are expensive!Don't leave the decluttering until your house is sold and you're about to downsize - start today and you will find the process can be healing as well as giving you space to remember and document a life fully lived.Practical, caring, honest, and supportive, Jeannine is a great coach to have alongside you while you step confidently into the next season of downsizing your home.Follow Jeannine BryantWebsite: www.EasyRightsizing.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/EasyRightsizing Jeannine's Book: https://easyrightsizing.com/book/Jeannine's Online Course: https://jeanninebryant.podia.com/ready-to-rightsize?coupon=THEARTOFDECLUTTERING (use this link to receive 25% off just for our listeners!)