Lost Value

If you have any items in your home that you *thought* would be valuable but find out aren't then this episode is for you. It can be disappointing, frustrating or even devastating when you find out that items that you've kept because you were told they were valuable turn out to have very little monetary value.It might be coins, stamps, collections, antiques, vintage items or maybe just an appliance you paid a lot for and intended to sell. Sometimes they're not valuable anymore because too much time has passed and you missed the boat, and sometimes it's just how markets work and if there is no demand then your supply isn't valuable.My challenge today is to identify if there is a category or item that fits this in your home and take the next right step. Maybe it's getting an official valuation, maybe it's just checking ebay and seeing if other people have had success in selling the item... and maybe (probably?) it is making the decision to donate it or sell it for cheap so you can let go of the mental load and reclaim the freedom of the physical space, and brain space these items of lost value have been taking up.