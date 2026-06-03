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Teen Creeps
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Teen Creeps

Kelly Nugent and Lindsay Katai
ArtsBooks
Teen Creeps
Latest episode

512 episodes

  • Teen Creeps

    Avi's The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle

    06/03/2026 | 56 mins.
    This week Kelly and Katai read the 1991 Newbury Honor winner THE TRUE CONFESSIONS OF CHARLOTTE DOYLE by Avi, the story of a thirteen-year-old Regency era snob who becomes a sailor. They talk the right kind of Mary Sues, skillful changing of minds, how you should always keep the dirk, how you should always play along, the hubris of forgetting the patriarchy and racism, and more!
    Support BROTHER MANOR, Kelly's gothic romance miniseries, on Kickstarter! INFO AND DONATE!

    SUBSCRIBE ON PATREON for ad free and video eps, bonus eps, & more.

    Discord
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    MERCH!

    TEEN CREEPS IS AN INDEPENDENT PODCAST.

    *All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts and guests.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Teen Creeps

    Jason Pargin's I'M STARTING TO WORRY ABOUT THIS BLACK BOX OF DOOM

    05/27/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    This week Kelly and Katai read I’M STARTING TO WORRY ABOUT THIS BLACK BOX OF DOOM by Jason Parkin, the story of a girl, a boy, and a black box traveling across the country stirring internet conspiracy theories along the way. They talk lack of story, too many monologues, liking the characters, liking the humor, but overall find it to be less than the sum of its parts.
    Support BROTHER MANOR, Kelly's gothic romance miniseries, on Kickstarter! INFO AND DONATE!

    SUBSCRIBE ON PATREON for ad free and video eps, bonus eps, & more.

    Discord
    Instagram
    MERCH!

    TEEN CREEPS IS AN INDEPENDENT PODCAST.

    *All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts and guests.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Teen Creeps

    Companion

    05/20/2026 | 42 mins.
    This week Kelly and Katai watched COMPANION (2025), written and directed by Drew Hancock. They talk Chekov’s automatic wine opener, funny character actors, money grubbing friends, cruelty without consequences, and more!
    Support BROTHER MANOR, Kelly's gothic romance miniseries, on Kickstarter! INFO AND DONATE!

    SUBSCRIBE ON PATREON for ad free and video eps, bonus eps, & more.

    Discord
    Instagram
    MERCH!

    TEEN CREEPS IS AN INDEPENDENT PODCAST.

    *All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts and guests.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Teen Creeps

    Ben Lerner's Transcription

    05/13/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    This week Kelly and Katai read TRANSCRIPTION by Ben Lerner, a thoughtful meditation on memory, truth, technology, parenting, and the distance between people. They talk smart writing (in more ways than one), who is stealing from whom (if anyone), parallels and patterns, ARFID (Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder), parenting with social media, and more!

    EPISODE NOTE: Due to a family medical emergency, this episode and the next (and a number of Patreon episodes) had to be recorded remotely and there are unfortunately construction sounds in the background. This was out of our control. We respectfully request that you be chill about this.
    Support BROTHER MANOR, Kelly's gothic romance miniseries, on Kickstarter! INFO AND DONATE!

    SUBSCRIBE ON PATREON for ad free and video eps, bonus eps, & more.

    Discord
    Instagram
    MERCH!

    TEEN CREEPS IS AN INDEPENDENT PODCAST.

    *All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts and guests.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Teen Creeps

    Paul Tremblay's Disappearance at Devil's Rock

    05/06/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    This week Kelly and Katai read DISAPPEARANCE AT DEVIL’S ROCK by Paul Tremblay, the story of a boy who goes missing and the twisty investigation that follows. They talk oh so good writing, put M. Night Shyamalan on blast for Knock at the Cabin again, loving everyone EXCEPT ARNOLD, and more!
    Support BROTHER MANOR, Kelly's gothic romance miniseries, on Kickstarter! INFO AND DONATE!

    SUBSCRIBE ON PATREON for ad free and video eps, bonus eps, & more.

    Discord
    Instagram
    MERCH!

    TEEN CREEPS IS AN INDEPENDENT PODCAST.

    *All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts and guests.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Teen Creeps
Grownup comedians Kelly Nugent and Lindsay Katai discuss the trashy teen horror of their awkward neon youth - from the rise of MTV to the fall of ... well, MTV. So tighten those side ponytails, push your pogs to one side, fire up your 56k dial-up modem, and subscribe. New episodes every Wednesday. All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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