This week Kelly and Katai read TRANSCRIPTION by Ben Lerner, a thoughtful meditation on memory, truth, technology, parenting, and the distance between people. They talk smart writing (in more ways than one), who is stealing from whom (if anyone), parallels and patterns, ARFID (Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder), parenting with social media, and more!



EPISODE NOTE: Due to a family medical emergency, this episode and the next (and a number of Patreon episodes) had to be recorded remotely and there are unfortunately construction sounds in the background. This was out of our control. We respectfully request that you be chill about this.

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*All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts and guests.

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