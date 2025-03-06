Technovation with Peter High (CIO, CTO, CDO, CXO Interviews)

The Future of B2B Platforms: Ingram Micro’s Digital Transformation with Sanjib Sahoo

Ingram Micro is no longer just a technology distributor—it’s becoming a platform company. In this episode of Technovation, Peter High welcomes Sanjib Sahoo, President of the Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro, to discuss the company’s digital transformation journey and how it is leveraging AI, data, and platform technology to revolutionize the B2B technology ecosystem. Sanjib shares insights on the Xvantage platform, Ingram Micro’s push toward AI-powered automation, and how the company is connecting 1,500 OEMs with over 160,000 B2B partners. He also delves into agentic AI, the importance of mindset in AI adoption, and how leadership in the digital era requires balancing innovation with human collaboration.