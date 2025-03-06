Technovation with Peter High (CIO, CTO, CDO, CXO Interviews)

How AI and Predictive Analytics Are Transforming Healthcare with Inova CIDO Matt Kull
956: How can AI, data analytics, and predictive modeling revolutionize healthcare? In this episode of Technovation, host Peter High interviews Matt Kull, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Inova Health System, about how AI and data are reshaping patient care. Matt shares how AI is helping to automate administrative tasks, secure patient data, and predict hospital resource needs. He also discusses the future of edge computing and wireless technology in healthcare, ensuring hospitals operate more efficiently while delivering personalized, data-driven treatments.
--------
24:49
Wendy’s AI-Powered Drive-Thru Revolution: CIO Matt Spessard on How FreshAi & Digital Innovation Are Transforming QSR
955: How can AI revolutionize the $2B+ quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry? In this episode of Technovation, Wendy’s CIO Matt Spessard joins Peter High to reveal how the company is leveraging AI, automation, and digital transformation to enhance customer and crew experiences.
With 7,000+ locations worldwide, Wendy’s is redefining fast food with FreshAi, its AI-powered drive-thru assistant, developed in partnership with Google Cloud. Matt shares how this cutting-edge technology is boosting order accuracy, improving speed, and optimizing crew workflows. Plus, he discusses how Wendy’s revamped CRM, loyalty program, and mobile-first strategy led to 40% growth in digital revenue in 2024.
--------
30:44
MetLife’s Tech Evolution: AI, Cybersecurity & Innovation at Scale with Bill Pappas
954: MetLife is one of the world’s largest financial services companies, serving over 90 million customers globally. Leading its technology and operations division is Bill Pappas, who oversees AI strategy, cybersecurity, customer experience, and digital transformation across the company.
In this episode of Technovation, Bill Pappas joins host Peter High to discuss how MetLife is leveraging AI, automation, and technology to enhance customer experience, ensure security, and drive operational efficiency. He shares insights on managing a 38,000-person global team, the role of AI in financial services, and why customer-centric innovation is key to long-term success.
--------
35:22
The Future of B2B Platforms: Ingram Micro’s Digital Transformation with Sanjib Sahoo
Ingram Micro is no longer just a technology distributor—it’s becoming a platform company. In this episode of Technovation, Peter High welcomes Sanjib Sahoo, President of the Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro, to discuss the company’s digital transformation journey and how it is leveraging AI, data, and platform technology to revolutionize the B2B technology ecosystem. Sanjib shares insights on the Xvantage platform, Ingram Micro’s push toward AI-powered automation, and how the company is connecting 1,500 OEMs with over 160,000 B2B partners. He also delves into agentic AI, the importance of mindset in AI adoption, and how leadership in the digital era requires balancing innovation with human collaboration.
--------
26:05
AI-Driven Digital Growth at Regal Rexnord with CDIO Tim Dickson
952: Regal Rexnord CDIO Tim Dickson joins Peter High to discuss how the $6B industrial manufacturing leader is driving digital transformation. Tim shares insights on leveraging AI, cloud, and e-commerce to enhance operations and customer experience. He also discusses the company’s generative AI initiatives, including chatbots for internal and customer interactions, and how Regal Rexnord is embracing data-driven innovation.
About Technovation with Peter High (CIO, CTO, CDO, CXO Interviews)
Twice-weekly conversations with top executives and thought leaders at the intersection of business, technology, and innovation. Each episode of Technovation explores the technology trends that are transforming business, and the leaders driving digital change inside their organizations. Produced by Metis Strategy and hosted by firm President Peter High, Technovation is the premier podcast for IT and technology professionals with the largest collection of interviews with elite CIOs, CTOs, and CDOs.