Health & Wellnesstalkmore with Laur
talkmore with Laur

Podcast talkmore with Laur
Lauren Bennett
Hosted by Lauren Bennett — born and raised in Georgia and now living in Nashville where her fitness career took off. On this podcast, you will find positive, up...
Health & WellnessReligion & Spirituality

  • Welcome to the talkmorewithlaur pod !!! My story, my mission, 2024 recap + 2025 goals
    YAY it’s finally here!! Welcome to the talkmorewithalur podcast — I’m so glad you’re here <3 in this episode, we will uncover my story, how I got into fitness, all things social media, 2024 recap and some of my 2025 goals. Let’s do this!
    36:17

About talkmore with Laur

Hosted by Lauren Bennett — born and raised in Georgia and now living in Nashville where her fitness career took off. On this podcast, you will find positive, uplifting content about all things fitness, macros, nutrition, faith, mindset, relationships, entrepreneurship, and overall just life! My hope is that you feel like this is a comfortable, safe space where we can talk about real life struggles and overall, just becoming the best version of yourself. In a world where everything is digital, it’s easy to feel alone…but it doesn’t have to stay that way. Whether you’re here to learn more about lifting, how to eat properly, want advice on your relationships, mental health or business, we really cover it all. I’m so glad you’re here!
