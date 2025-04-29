The boys are back and chopping it up, answering your questions!Ballgame has officially completed his online coaching course. Go get it at www.coachballgame.com. The link is also in his social media bios!Bang!

The boys answer 10 questions from the fans.Ballgame has a conversation with a graduate of the Coach Ballgame University. Coach "O" from Portland has stepped up his coaching skills because of the Playbook and the Skills Course. How so? We talk about it.Wanna support the Pod? patreon.com/chopandballgameBANG!

Ballgame and Flikke honor the life of Jackie Robinson!They discuss how they navigated the most epic Sunday at The Masters ever!They answer your questions on "Daddy Ball" and how to motivate your players.Wanna support? patreon.com/chopandballgameWarstic Discount Code: Attaboy15BANG!

He's a 3x All Star, 2x World Series Champion, and Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer. Kevin Youkilis was the On Base Machine, and now he's coaching Youth Baseball. We talk Red Sox, parenting, coaching, and lots more! Enjoy one of our best episodes in a while!

About Talkin Shop with Coach Ballgame, Chop, and Flikke

Coach Ballgame, Coach Chop, and Coach Flikke want to change the culture of youth sports. This win at all costs mentality is an epidemic, and it's doing major damage to the mental and physical health of our next generation. This podcast is meant to make coaches better coaches, parents better parents, and kids happier kids. Let's bring back the important things in life. Kindness and FUN.