All Things Town Budgets with Glenville Comptroller Josh Kirby
--------
30:37
--------
30:37
Talk of the Towns #30 | Supervisor Series | SWAP and Infrastructure
In this episode of Talk of the Towns, Executive Director Chris Koetzle sits down with Supervisor VanLuven of the Town of Bethlehem and Supervisor Nowak of the Town of Cheektowaga for an in-depth conversation on infrastructure, SWAP, and the challenges shaping the future of New York’s towns.Together, they break down what it really takes to maintain and modernize local infrastructure from long-term planning and funding hurdles to the importance of collaboration between towns and the state. Their insights reveal how thoughtful decision-making and practical action are essential to keeping communities running safely and efficiently.It’s a timely, grounded discussion on the work happening behind the scenes to support residents, strengthen services, and prepare for the demands of tomorrow.Stay tuned for more episodes in our Supervisor Series — highlighting the voices, experiences, and leadership shaping towns across New York State.
--------
49:58
--------
49:58
Talk of the Towns #29 | Supervisor Series | How to Lead a Town: Challenges and Leadership Styles
In this episode of Talk of the Towns, Executive Director Chris Koetzle is joined by: Supervisor Schultz, Town of Henrietta, Supervisor Mack, Town of Union, and Supervisor Marinaccio, Town of Dickinson.Together, they dive into the realities of leading a town — from managing financial pressures to balancing long-term vision with day-to-day demands.It’s a timely discussion on what strong, practical leadership looks like in local government.Stay tuned for more episodes in our Supervisor Series, spotlighting leadership styles and the voices shaping New York’s towns.Stay tuned for more episodes in our Supervisor Series—highlighting the voices and experiences of town leaders across New York State.
--------
1:05:46
--------
1:05:46
Talk of the Towns #28 | Supervisor Series | Budget & Financial Concerns
In this episode of Talk of the Towns, Executive Director Chris Koetzle is joined by:Bill Moehle, Supervisor, Town of BrightonChristopher Kennan, Supervisor, Town of North EastGeorge Richter, Supervisor, Town of ChemungTogether, they discuss the challenges towns are facing during budget season, including financial pressures, long-term planning, and strategies for maintaining fiscal stability.It’s an insightful, timely conversation for local leaders and anyone interested in how towns navigate the budgeting process.Stay tuned for more episodes in our Supervisor Series—highlighting the voices and experiences of town leaders across New York State.
--------
51:43
--------
51:43
Talk of the Towns #26 | NYS Senator Michelle Hinchey
NYAOT Executive Director Chris Koetzle sat down with New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey for a wide-ranging conversation on the challenges and opportunities facing towns across New York. We’re grateful for her leadership and support on initiatives such as SWAP and many others that make a real difference for our towns.