Talk of the Towns #30 | Supervisor Series | SWAP and Infrastructure

In this episode of Talk of the Towns, Executive Director Chris Koetzle sits down with Supervisor VanLuven of the Town of Bethlehem and Supervisor Nowak of the Town of Cheektowaga for an in-depth conversation on infrastructure, SWAP, and the challenges shaping the future of New York’s towns.Together, they break down what it really takes to maintain and modernize local infrastructure from long-term planning and funding hurdles to the importance of collaboration between towns and the state. Their insights reveal how thoughtful decision-making and practical action are essential to keeping communities running safely and efficiently.It’s a timely, grounded discussion on the work happening behind the scenes to support residents, strengthen services, and prepare for the demands of tomorrow.Stay tuned for more episodes in our Supervisor Series — highlighting the voices, experiences, and leadership shaping towns across New York State.