The very first episode of Talk A Good Game! Featuring Andrew Wolf, Michael Fairley, and Scott Parker.Find good games, create a wishlist, and build your video game collection on dekudeals.com! Deku Deals Patreon supporters experience the site and mobile app ad-free, join now at patreon.com/dekudealsAll the good games we talked about in this episode on dekudeals.com- Outer Wilds- Slay the Spire- Hades- Dead Cells- Balatro- Deus Ex- Deus Ex: Invisible War- Deus Ex: Human Revolution- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- Avowed- Very Very Valet- Overcooked 2- Satisfactory- Helldivers 2- Factorio- Endless Space 2- Cyberpunk 2077- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition- Streets of RogueWe're big fans of John Walker's reviews of undiscovered indie gaming gems: Buried TreasureFollow Deku Deals on BlueskyFollow Scott Parker on BlueskyFollow Michael Fairley on BlueskyFollow Andrew Wolf on BlueskyMusic by Plus Minus OneShow art by Sonny Ross
1:08:09
What Is Talk A Good Game?
Talk A Good Game is a podcast all about good games. Join me as I explore the video game world with creators, storytellers, and critics. Each episode features conversations with industry insiders—artists, developers, journalists, and more—sharing their favorite games and how those games have shaped their personal and professional lives. No negativity, no toxicity. Just good games.
