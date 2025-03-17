The Deku Deals Team Talks Good Games

The very first episode of Talk A Good Game! Featuring Andrew Wolf, Michael Fairley, and Scott Parker.Find good games, create a wishlist, and build your video game collection on dekudeals.com! Deku Deals Patreon supporters experience the site and mobile app ad-free, join now at patreon.com/dekudealsAll the good games we talked about in this episode on dekudeals.com- Outer Wilds- Slay the Spire- Hades- Dead Cells- Balatro- Deus Ex- Deus Ex: Invisible War- Deus Ex: Human Revolution- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- Avowed- Very Very Valet- Overcooked 2- Satisfactory- Helldivers 2- Factorio- Endless Space 2- Cyberpunk 2077- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition- Streets of RogueWe're big fans of John Walker's reviews of undiscovered indie gaming gems: Buried TreasureFollow Deku Deals on BlueskyFollow Scott Parker on BlueskyFollow Michael Fairley on BlueskyFollow Andrew Wolf on BlueskyMusic by Plus Minus OneShow art by Sonny Ross