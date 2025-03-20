Cynthia Pelayo is a Bram Stoker Award winning and International Latino Book Award winning author and poet. Known for her genre-bending works that blend crime, horror, and folklore, Pelayo shares her personal journey, including her Puerto Rican heritage, the impact of death and loss, and her work as a journalist; and how these experiences shape her writing. Pelayo's latest novel, Vanishing Daughters is now available!Want to hear your story on Susto? Fill out the Letters From the Beyond form or visit SustoPodcast.com to be shared on the show!Become a Patron here!
--------
34:19
Ex-Convento de Santa Mónica (The Secret Convent of Santa Mónica)
Our father, who art in heaven...In this episode of Susto, Ayden delves into the haunted corridors and history of the Ex Convent of Santa Mónica in Puebla, Mexico. A building with a long, sordid history that has left scars and legends deep in the city.
--------
49:09
La Luz Mala
This little light of miiine 🎶 In this episode, Ayden shares a story based on the legend of La Luz Mala, a supernatural, luminescent phenomenon originating from Uruguay.
--------
44:33
La Garita del Diablo (The Devil's Sentry Box)
Is that music? In this episode, Ayden tells a haunting tale about La Garita del Diablo (The Devil's Sentry Box), a legendary sentry box in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
--------
43:30
Letters From the Beyond 7
Sleep paralysis demons, six-foot-tall demons, haunted museum demons, Susto's got 'em all! 2025 may have started off rough but your ghost-host is unstoppable! Welcome to the new year ghouls!