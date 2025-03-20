Vanishing Daughters ft. Cynthia Pelayo

Cynthia Pelayo is a Bram Stoker Award winning and International Latino Book Award winning author and poet. Known for her genre-bending works that blend crime, horror, and folklore, Pelayo shares her personal journey, including her Puerto Rican heritage, the impact of death and loss, and her work as a journalist; and how these experiences shape her writing. Pelayo's latest novel, Vanishing Daughters is now available!