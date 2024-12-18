State of The Second 66 – Are We Losing the Fight for Gun Rights? (ft. XTech)
This week, join John and Kailey as they chat with Jeremy Deadman from XTech. They explore innovation, tackle mag capacity bans, and dive into XTech’s new Freedom Series. Plus, don’t miss it when Jeremy calls out the entire industry!
State Of The Second 66 – The Inventor of Bump Stock Fights Back! (ft. Slide Fire)
Join the conversation in this special episode featuring Jeremiah Cottle from Slide Fire as he dives into everything bump stocks. With the bump stock ban now lifted, Jeremiah shares his frustrations and reflections on government actions, discusses constitutional takings, and explores the war on plastic.
57:48
State of The Second 65 – The Truth behind the Gundie Awards.
The Gundies, an award show celebrating the firearms community, is highlighted in this engaging podcast episode featuring hosts Kaylee and John, along with guests Ben and Will from Forge Relations. The discussion revolves around the evolution of the Gundies, emphasizing its journey from a small gathering to a professional award ceremony with significant production value, […]
1:00:45
State of The Second 64 – What does the next 4 years look like for the suppressor market? (Ft. Rugged Suppressors)
In this episode, we examine the current state of suppressors and their regulation under the National Firearms Act (NFA), shedding light on the ongoing fight for freedom and individual rights within the firearms community. Zak from Rugged Suppressors joins us to discuss the hurdles of navigating suppressor sales in today’s bureaucratic maze and shares some […]
56:31
State of The Second 63 – EVERYTHING Wrong with the GUN Industry (Ft. The Gun Collective)
This week, join John and Kailey as they sit down with Jon Patton, of The Gun Collective to discuss hot takes, state by state laws when it comes to firearms, and what the industry is doing wrong. Follow The Gun Collective: https://youtube.com/@theguncollective?feature=shared
