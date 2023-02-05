Every week on Started from the Bottom, host Justin Richmond interviews successful people who grew up on the outside – people of color, people who weren’t part o... More
Available Episodes
Tremaine Emory: How to Become a Creative Director in Fashion
When Tremaine Emory became the Creative Director at Supreme, he joined an elite but tiny group of Black people calling the shots in the fashion industry. Having recently survived an aortic aneurysm Tremaine opens up in this conversation about what success means in the context of life and death, and how a hood kid from Queens, NY became an icon of style.
5/2/2023
38:09
Suze Orman: From Waitress to Financial Guru
Suze Orman has spent the past few decades sharing her financial wisdom with the public. But before Suze became an investment maven, bestselling author, and host of her own show on CNBC, she was a 30-year-old waitress living paycheck to paycheck. In this episode, Suze Orman explains how she went from happily waiting tables at a local cafe, to losing all her money in the stock market, to becoming a personal finance guru.
4/25/2023
30:48
Nely Galán: Self-Made Media Mogul
When producer and author Nely Galán became Telemundo's President of Entertainment, she became the first Latina to head an American television network. A child of the post-Revolution Cuban diaspora, Nely's path to the top of her field involved grit, resourcefulness, and a dash of humility. In this episode, Nely takes us through her life's marker moments, from a Cuban kid growing up in New Jersey to becoming a force in American media.
4/18/2023
44:54
Larry Miller: From Prison to the Nike Boardroom
Convicted of murder at age 16, Nike executive Larry Miller kept his crime and incarceration a secret for over 40 years. But after building the Jordan brand at Nike into a billion dollar business, Larry has chosen to open up about his story.
4/11/2023
41:52
Francis Ngannou: From the Cameroon Sand Mines to Heavyweight Champ
Fighting champion Francis Ngannou defied all the odds to chase his dream of becoming a professional boxer. Surviving a 14-month migration from Africa to Europe, Francis bet it all, to eventually become the Heavyweight Champion of the UFC. In this episode, Francis tells the epic story of his journey from the sand mines of Cameroon to the heights of mixed martial arts.
