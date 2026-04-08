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102 episodes
- STAFFER guest Jaime Lizárraga has spent more than three decades at the center of economic policymaking, where he worked in Congress, the executive branch, and independent regulatory agencies. On this episode, Jaime reflects on a career that spans the GAO, the Treasury Department, Capitol Hill, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, serving as a Commissioner after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
- In this episode, Shanan Guinn joins Jim Papa to reflect on her years in public service, from planning events for President Clinton to managing crises on Capitol Hill to multiple stints on the campaign trail. She has served presidents, governors, members of Congress, and now, handles communications at one of the world’s top energy companies at Westinghouse Electric Company.
- In this episode, Julia Spiegel — now Founder and CEO of Governors Action Alliance — talks about being inside Governor Newsom’s office when Roe was overturned, how that experience led her to build a new platform to help governors protect fundamental freedoms, and so much more about her career along the way.
- On this episode of STAFFER, Jim Papa speaks with Corey Tellez, Head of U.S. Public Policy at PayPal, about her decades in public service and policy, spanning the House, Senate leadership, the Treasury Department, and the private sector. From advising during the financial crisis to navigating leadership roles on the Hill, Corey shares lessons on resilience and how government service has shaped her thinking.
- Maite Junco, now Senior Vice Chancellor at CUNY, reflects on her years as a reporter, on campaigns, and as a government staffer — from the New York Daily News to the Clinton ’92 presidential campaign to advising Letitia James’ historic campaign for New York Attorney General. She dives into what it takes to lead, navigate crises, and build a career in public service.
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About STAFFER
There are many titles for these over-caffeinated, overworked, underpaid, Washingtonians, but just one name: STAFFER. There's no other workplace in the world where one might find themselves picking up coffee, shaping legislation that will impact global markets, ordering an Uber, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with world leaders, all in the same day. Capitol Hill has long been the launching pad for very BIG careers, a cauldron that forges our country's most influential leaders. Our mission is to share their stories.Podcast website
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