Quentin Fulks
Quentin Fulks and Jim Papa talk about Quentin’s new role as the Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ reelection campaign, the values that drive him, and the twists and turns that brought him to this moment. Along the way, they cover Quentin’s experience as Campaign Manager for Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock’s re-election campaign, and his role as Deputy Campaign Manager and Political Advisor to Governor J.B. Pritzker.
5/4/2023
55:00
Sharon Werner
Sharon Werner is currently Chief Counsel at PNC Bank. But prior to PNC, Sharon served in the Obama Administration as the Chief of Staff to US Attorney Generals Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch and spent five years as Chief of Staff to Congressman Jason Altmire (D-PA). Jim and Sharon discuss the traits of high-achieving staffers and developing a career in Washington and the private sector.
4/27/2023
57:50
Mike Boots
Mike Boots, Executive Vice President of Breakthrough Energy, joins Jim to discuss his life and career from politics to advocacy. Mike previously held the position of Senior Fellow at the Aspen Institute. He provided advice to the institute and philanthropic foundations on topics relating to business, civil society, and the environment. Prior to that, he was the environmental advisor to President Obama in 2014 and 2015, leading the White House Council on Environmental Quality.
4/6/2023
56:32
Portia Reddick White
From flight attendant to labor leader with the Transport Workers Union of America, from Senior Advisor to the Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid to policy and government relations expert at AARP and NAACP, Portia Reddick White has seen a lot from the skies and the trenches. On this episode of STAFFER, host Jim Papa speaks with her about her experiences and so much more.
3/30/2023
47:28
Shelly Stoneman
This episode's guest is Shelly Stoneman, who has worked everywhere from Capitol Hill, the Balkans, the White House, and the Pentagon. She is a leader in the national security community and leads Government Relations for BEA Systems, where she is also on the Board of Directors. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also appointed Shelly to chair the Department of Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Service, and in her "spare time," Shelly also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Leadership Council for Women in National Security.
There are many titles for these over-caffeinated, overworked, underpaid, Washingtonians, but just one name: STAFFER. There's no other workplace in the world where one might find themselves picking up coffee, shaping legislation that will impact global markets, ordering an Uber, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with world leaders, all in the same day.
Capitol Hill has long been the launching pad for very BIG careers, a cauldron that forges our country's most influential leaders. Our mission is to share their stories.