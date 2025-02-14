Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureSpirited Discussion: A Spirit Island Podcast

Spirited Discussion: A Spirit Island Podcast

Kalen & Alex
Spirited Discussion is a weekly podcast focused on the board game Spirit Island. Join dedicated players Kalen and Alex as they dig into boxes, grow as Spirits, ...
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

  • Base Game Review
    Kalen and Alex talk about all things that come in the base game box of Spirit Island. Find out what they like and don't like about the earliest version of the game.Base Game Wiki Article: https://spiritislandwiki.com/index.php?title=Base_GameKalen's 100 Win Stream: https://www.youtube.com/live/qOH8HaxecAA?si=wK5XvjzMCjy8sQmG This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit spiriteddiscussion.substack.com
    1:02:59

About Spirited Discussion: A Spirit Island Podcast

Spirited Discussion is a weekly podcast focused on the board game Spirit Island. Join dedicated players Kalen and Alex as they dig into boxes, grow as Spirits, explore with Adversaries, and generally discuss everything about the game. spiriteddiscussion.substack.com
