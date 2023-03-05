Speed Street is a weekly show featuring IndyCar driver Conor Daly & comedian Joey Mulinaro talking about the latest in motorsports, IndyCar, and life on and off... More
Available Episodes
5 of 78
78 - The Official 2023 Indy 500 Preview Show
The LAST Speed Street episode before the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is here! Conor Daly and Joey Mulinaro chat about what to expect in the upcoming 100 Days to Indy episode, Joey successfully predicting who will wave the green flag, how close the race is to being sold out, why Honda could have had concerns about Graham Rahal filling in for Stefan Wilson, and Conor answers questions from Denny Hamlin.
FOLLOW THE SHOW & GET OUR MERCH: https://linktr.ee/speedstreetpod
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/24/2023
53:03
77 - BONUS: Speed Street Live Show ft. Scott McLaughlin
Conor Daly and Joey Mulinaro are live from Kevin Lee's Prime 47 Burger Bash Show for part one of this week's Indianapolis 500 preview. The guys chat briefly with Scott Mclaughlin about his qualifying run and how he feels about the race, share their reactions to Jack Harvey bumping Graham Rahal, discuss Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson's scary practice crash, answer some fan questions, and share this week's Ricky Treadway Random Indy 500 Driver of the Week.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/23/2023
37:53
76 - Here To Make Memories: IMS President Doug Boles & Another Denny Hamlin Situation?
Although the kickoff to the first day of Indy 500 action got rained out, Conor Daly and Joey Mulinaro are back on Speed Street to discuss last weekend's GMR Grand Prix including Conor's potentially Denny Hamlin-like move, what drivers were saying about fighting the hot weather, and question why TV ratings fell flat despite the race's solid attendance numbers.
Then, the guys talk with IMS President & Conor's step-dad Doug Boles about how IndyCar battles the track drying process, his favorite Indy 500 moments, future development plans for the track, whose idea it was to have Beth Boles ambush Conor's media day interview, and what IMS/IndyCar is doing to battle F1's trademark violation. Plus, the guys answer some Indy 500-related questions from the Door Bumper Clear gang.
FOLLOW THE SHOW & GET OUR MERCH: https://linktr.ee/speedstreetpod
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/17/2023
52:15
75 - Dreaming of IndyCar: Arrow McLaren Driver Felix Rosenqvist & Do F1 Fans Even Like Racing?
Conor Daly and Joey Mulinaro are back on Speed Street to discuss the “spectacle” that was the Miami GP, the importance of attracting celebrities to big events, Joey hanging at the Kentucky Derby, how impactful Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson’s fight was on the sport, why IndyCar needs more intense rivalries, and answer a couple of questions from Dale Jr. and Mike Davis.
Then, the guys talk with Arrow McLaren Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist about his rise through the F1 feeder series, racing in the early days of Formula E, why it was his dream to make it to IndyCar, and transitioning from Ganassi to McLaren.
FOLLOW THE SHOW & GET OUR MERCH: https://linktr.ee/speedstreetpod
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/10/2023
1:21:27
74 - Designed Like a Machine: Former F1 Driver/Music Producer Jaime Alguersuari & Rough Barber Weekend
The month of May is HERE and Speed Street is back with Conor Daly and Joey Mulinaro to welcome the neighborhood into the greatest month of the year. Conor and Joey break down Conor’s rough weekend in Barber including his contact with Graham Rahal during Sunday’s race, which 1980s Indy 500 segment should be brought back to the TV coverage, their thoughts on the first episode of 100 Days to Indy, and Conor shares his experience from Nitro Rallycross’s summit even in Las Vegas including meeting Dana White.
Then, the guys talk with former Red Bull Junior F1 team driver and current music producer Jaime Alguersuari (@squire.music) to talk about his experience signing with Red Bull when he was 15, his quick turnaround to getting an F1 seat, the difficulties of racing at Toro Rosso, how the development drivers are programmed like machines to win, and shares his frustrations of leaving the sport.
FOLLOW THE SHOW & GET OUR MERCH: https://linktr.ee/speedstreetpod
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices