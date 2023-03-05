74 - Designed Like a Machine: Former F1 Driver/Music Producer Jaime Alguersuari & Rough Barber Weekend

The month of May is HERE and Speed Street is back with Conor Daly and Joey Mulinaro to welcome the neighborhood into the greatest month of the year. Conor and Joey break down Conor's rough weekend in Barber including his contact with Graham Rahal during Sunday's race, which 1980s Indy 500 segment should be brought back to the TV coverage, their thoughts on the first episode of 100 Days to Indy, and Conor shares his experience from Nitro Rallycross's summit even in Las Vegas including meeting Dana White. Then, the guys talk with former Red Bull Junior F1 team driver and current music producer Jaime Alguersuari (@squire.music) to talk about his experience signing with Red Bull when he was 15, his quick turnaround to getting an F1 seat, the difficulties of racing at Toro Rosso, how the development drivers are programmed like machines to win, and shares his frustrations of leaving the sport.