Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsSpeak
Listen to Speak in the App
Listen to Speak in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Speak

Podcast Speak
FOX Sports
Hosted by Joy Taylor, Keyshawn and Paul Pierce, SPEAK is a daily sports show giving unique perspectives on the biggest sports stories. Weekdays at 5PM ET on FS1
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 200
  • Lamar Jackson Wild Card expectations, Jalen Hurts vs Jordan Love, How should Josh Allen play vs Broncos?
    Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the SPEAK YOUTUBE CHANNEL (00:00) Steelers vs Ravens preview. What are the expectations for Lamar Jackson? (18:51) Trust Jalen Hurts or Jordan Love more? / What do you need to see from Josh Allen? (36:22) Expect Jayden Daniels to continue historic rookie run? (43:23) Joy's Friday Flowers (45:25) What do you need to see from Lamar Jackson tomorrow? (1:03:56) More Eagles vs Packers / More Josh Allen talk / Who should win MVP? (1:21:25) More Jayden Daniels talk (1:28:32) Speak Picks Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:38:18
  • Lamar Jackson under pressure, Deion Sanders to NFL potential, Should Chiefs be scared of anyone?
    Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the SPEAK YOUTUBE CHANNEL (00:00) Ravens vs Steelers / Caleb Williams' confidence (22:50) Want to see Deion Sanders coach in the NFL? (35:35) Should the Chiefs be scared of anyone? (42:43) Is Mike Vrabel the hottest coaching candidate? (45:00) Who is the biggest threat to the Celtics? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    51:02
  • Mike Tomlin hot seat potential, Playing for Dan Campbell & the Lions, What is next for Mike McCarthy?
    Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the SPEAK YOUTUBE CHANNEL (00:00) Should Mike Tomlin be on hot seat with loss? / Latest on Mike McCarthy, Bears and Cowboys (17:47) Biggest threat to the Chiefs? / Will Jalen Hurts struggle having not played in a few weeks? (32:17) What would it be like to play for Dan Campbell? Would you love it? (41:09) Does Derrick Henry's success hurt Lamar Jackson's MVP chances? (49:05) Thunder vs Cavs tonight (50:41) More Mike Tomlin and Mike McCarthy conversation (1:08:04) Speak picks Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:13
  • Antonio Pierce & Mike Vrabel latest, NFL MVP discussion, How good can Lakers be?
    Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the SPEAK YOUTUBE CHANNEL (00:00) Antonio Pierce out as Raiders HC / Chiefs Super Bowl odds / Mike Vrabel to the Cowboys? (24:41) Can the Eagles win without Jalen Hurts? / Do they need to go on a run for Saquon Barkley? (36:10) How good can the Lakers be? Would Bradley Beal make LA contenders? (46:12) Mike Tomlin and Russ / Who should be NFL MVP? (54:46) Biggest takeaway from the Aaron Rodgers' Jets era? (1:03:47) Scariest AFC and NFC Wild Card teams? (1:08:10) Do the Lakers get the win tonight? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:21
  • Lions sweep Vikings for #1 seed, Mike McCarthy & Aaron Rodgers' futures, Did Tyreek Hill overreact?
    Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the SPEAK YOUTUBE CHANNEL (00:00) Lions sweep Vikings and take #1 seed in the NFC (22:56) Is Tyreek Hill overreacting to missing the playoffs? (39:47) Should Mike McCarthy want to stay with the Cowboys? (55:24) Agree with Joe Namath about Aaron Rodgers? (1:05:31) Who should the Titans take #1 overall? (1:12:52) How bad was the Steelers loss to the Bengals? (1:21:19) Lions or Chiefs benefit most from #1 seed? (1:28:29) Magic Johnson receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:37:18

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Speak

Hosted by Joy Taylor, Keyshawn and Paul Pierce, SPEAK is a daily sports show giving unique perspectives on the biggest sports stories. Weekdays at 5PM ET on FS1
Podcast website

Listen to Speak, The Pat McAfee Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Speak: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/11/2025 - 9:38:09 PM