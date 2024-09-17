Lamar Jackson Wild Card expectations, Jalen Hurts vs Jordan Love, How should Josh Allen play vs Broncos?
(00:00) Steelers vs Ravens preview. What are the expectations for Lamar Jackson?
(18:51) Trust Jalen Hurts or Jordan Love more? / What do you need to see from Josh Allen?
(36:22) Expect Jayden Daniels to continue historic rookie run?
(43:23) Joy's Friday Flowers
(45:25) What do you need to see from Lamar Jackson tomorrow?
(1:03:56) More Eagles vs Packers / More Josh Allen talk / Who should win MVP?
(1:21:25) More Jayden Daniels talk
(1:28:32) Speak Picks
1:38:18
Lamar Jackson under pressure, Deion Sanders to NFL potential, Should Chiefs be scared of anyone?
(00:00) Ravens vs Steelers / Caleb Williams' confidence
(22:50) Want to see Deion Sanders coach in the NFL?
(35:35) Should the Chiefs be scared of anyone?
(42:43) Is Mike Vrabel the hottest coaching candidate?
(45:00) Who is the biggest threat to the Celtics?
51:02
Mike Tomlin hot seat potential, Playing for Dan Campbell & the Lions, What is next for Mike McCarthy?
(00:00) Should Mike Tomlin be on hot seat with loss? / Latest on Mike McCarthy, Bears and Cowboys
(17:47) Biggest threat to the Chiefs? / Will Jalen Hurts struggle having not played in a few weeks?
(32:17) What would it be like to play for Dan Campbell? Would you love it?
(41:09) Does Derrick Henry's success hurt Lamar Jackson's MVP chances?
(49:05) Thunder vs Cavs tonight
(50:41) More Mike Tomlin and Mike McCarthy conversation
(1:08:04) Speak picks
1:16:13
Antonio Pierce & Mike Vrabel latest, NFL MVP discussion, How good can Lakers be?
(00:00) Antonio Pierce out as Raiders HC / Chiefs Super Bowl odds / Mike Vrabel to the Cowboys?
(24:41) Can the Eagles win without Jalen Hurts? / Do they need to go on a run for Saquon Barkley?
(36:10) How good can the Lakers be? Would Bradley Beal make LA contenders?
(46:12) Mike Tomlin and Russ / Who should be NFL MVP?
(54:46) Biggest takeaway from the Aaron Rodgers' Jets era?
(1:03:47) Scariest AFC and NFC Wild Card teams?
(1:08:10) Do the Lakers get the win tonight?
1:16:21
Lions sweep Vikings for #1 seed, Mike McCarthy & Aaron Rodgers' futures, Did Tyreek Hill overreact?
(00:00) Lions sweep Vikings and take #1 seed in the NFC
(22:56) Is Tyreek Hill overreacting to missing the playoffs?
(39:47) Should Mike McCarthy want to stay with the Cowboys?
(55:24) Agree with Joe Namath about Aaron Rodgers?
(1:05:31) Who should the Titans take #1 overall?
(1:12:52) How bad was the Steelers loss to the Bengals?
(1:21:19) Lions or Chiefs benefit most from #1 seed?
(1:28:29) Magic Johnson receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom
