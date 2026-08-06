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Joshua Castro

Joshua Castro
Technology
Joshua Castro
Latest episode

137 episodes

  • Joshua Castro

    Eric Rodriguez - Spiderman, Christopher Nolan, Doomsday & Marvel vs DC

    08/06/2026 | 52 mins.
    ⚠️ SPOILERS de Spider-Man: Brand New Day de principio a fin. Si no la has visto, ve y regresa.Eric Rodríguez, de  @cinecritictv  vino a hablar de Spider-Man y terminamos peleando por todo lo demás: por qué DC lleva años sin levantar cabeza, por qué sin Christopher Nolan no existiría Batman, y todas las teorías que tenemos apuntadas para Doomsday — incluyendo quién creemos que de verdad está debajo de esa máscara.
  • Joshua Castro

    Jorge Martin - Triangulo de las Bermudas, Vieques, La Marina & Seres Interdimensionales

    08/03/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    El 28 de junio de 1980 dos jóvenes despegaron de Santo Domingo rumbo a Puerto Rico.A las 8:03 de la noche, un vuelo de Iberia captó su llamada de auxilio: había un objetoextraño frente a ellos que los empujaba al noroeste cada vez que intentaban virar.La transmisión termina en un ruido metálico. Nunca apareció un resto.Jorge Martín nos enseña la grabación. Y el documento certificado de la FAA que la respalda.Pero esta conversación no se queda en 1980. Jorge sostiene que Puerto Rico es una de lasdoce puntas de una retícula planetaria, que lo que hay bajo la Trinchera de San Juanconecta con El Yunque y con Vieques, y que la Marina de Estados Unidos lo sabe.En Vieques, guardias que trabajaban en el campo de tiro cuentan que una nave descendiósobre la laguna, que les ordenaron irse, y que personal de la Marina y de Raytheonexaminaba las grabaciones de seguridad, las numeraba en rojo y se las llevaba.*DISCLAIMER* Los testimonios y el material de archivo de este episodio fueron recopilados porJorge Martín a lo largo de décadas de investigación, y se presentan con su autorización.
  • Joshua Castro

    Luis Balbino - Genio de PR, Partido Popular, Deuda Impagable & Astrofísica

    07/30/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Hoy hable con el genio de Moca, Luis Balbino. Hablamos de física, del tiempo, política, y como la deuda es impagable.
  • Joshua Castro

    Jorge Rivera Nieves - OVNI en El Yunque, Perreo Intenso, 9/11 & Extraterrestres

    07/30/2026 | 44 mins.
    Hoy hablamos con el periodista Jorge Rivera Nieves sobre lo que cayó En 1986 cayó algo en El Yunque. Nos contó que realmente pasó allí y las cosas que ha visto a traves de su carrera
  • Joshua Castro

    Jay Fonseca - Jennifer González, Fraude Electoral, PNP, Religión & Trump

    07/15/2026 | 52 mins.
    ‪@JayFonsecapr‬ nos explicó algo que casi nadie entiende. También entramos en la fe, en por qué lo aman o lo odian, y por qué defiende a Trump.
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