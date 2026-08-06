⚠️ SPOILERS de Spider-Man: Brand New Day de principio a fin. Si no la has visto, ve y regresa.Eric Rodríguez, de @cinecritictv vino a hablar de Spider-Man y terminamos peleando por todo lo demás: por qué DC lleva años sin levantar cabeza, por qué sin Christopher Nolan no existiría Batman, y todas las teorías que tenemos apuntadas para Doomsday — incluyendo quién creemos que de verdad está debajo de esa máscara.

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