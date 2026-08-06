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137 episodes
- ⚠️ SPOILERS de Spider-Man: Brand New Day de principio a fin. Si no la has visto, ve y regresa.Eric Rodríguez, de @cinecritictv vino a hablar de Spider-Man y terminamos peleando por todo lo demás: por qué DC lleva años sin levantar cabeza, por qué sin Christopher Nolan no existiría Batman, y todas las teorías que tenemos apuntadas para Doomsday — incluyendo quién creemos que de verdad está debajo de esa máscara.
Jorge Martin - Triangulo de las Bermudas, Vieques, La Marina & Seres Interdimensionales08/03/2026 | 1h 14 mins.El 28 de junio de 1980 dos jóvenes despegaron de Santo Domingo rumbo a Puerto Rico.A las 8:03 de la noche, un vuelo de Iberia captó su llamada de auxilio: había un objetoextraño frente a ellos que los empujaba al noroeste cada vez que intentaban virar.La transmisión termina en un ruido metálico. Nunca apareció un resto.Jorge Martín nos enseña la grabación. Y el documento certificado de la FAA que la respalda.Pero esta conversación no se queda en 1980. Jorge sostiene que Puerto Rico es una de lasdoce puntas de una retícula planetaria, que lo que hay bajo la Trinchera de San Juanconecta con El Yunque y con Vieques, y que la Marina de Estados Unidos lo sabe.En Vieques, guardias que trabajaban en el campo de tiro cuentan que una nave descendiósobre la laguna, que les ordenaron irse, y que personal de la Marina y de Raytheonexaminaba las grabaciones de seguridad, las numeraba en rojo y se las llevaba.*DISCLAIMER* Los testimonios y el material de archivo de este episodio fueron recopilados porJorge Martín a lo largo de décadas de investigación, y se presentan con su autorización.
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