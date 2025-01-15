NWSL is in it's offseason and Jordan is on vacation but there is huge news to cover around the women's game especially in the great white north! David sits down with the Canadian Women's National Team manager Casey Stoney about what she can bring to the program, how she will assist NSL & her views on her time in San Diego. Then Amy Walsh joins the show to bring her POV on this appointment, the strength of the game in Canada & the build of NSL into it's inaugural season.
2:55 Casey Stoney Interview
16:00 Amy Walsh on CANWNT
32:30 Amy on NSL
Soccerwise Live 2pm ET Every Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday on
Youtube/Twitch/Twitter
--------
46:50
MLS Edition: Big Roster Rule Changes in MLS + Atlanta DP Search & Vancouver Coaching Hire
Well Tom has been reporting on a new cash for trade internal MLS transfer system and well when it rains it pours. The news became official on Tuesday that it would go into effect in 2025 with a number of additional rule changes. David & Tom talk you through all of them and of course dig into Vancouvers new head coach & Atlanta's big DP connections.Soccerwise Live 2pm ET Every Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday on
Youtube/Twitch/Twitter
--------
1:18:18
MLS Edition: Chicho Arango Heading To San Jose + TFC Land Robin Fraser & Vancouver Have Finalists
Coming out of MLS's Media Marketing day in Miami David is ready to shine as the new media darling. Tom & David breakdown how Robin Fraser can change things in Toronto, and then dig into the Vancouver Whitecaps hiring process. Tom then shatters our reality breaking the news that Chicho Arango is heading to San Jose in a trade. But thats not all as of course the Ice Cream Shop is open while inside the silly szn.
7:13 TFC & Robin Fraser
18:43 Vancouver Whitecaps Head Coach Finalists
22:29 BREAKING NEWS CHICHO TRADED FROM RSL TO SAN JOSE
40:41 Orlando City Striker & Winger Updates
45:28 Chicago Fire Roster Build Update
56:48 Alan Velasco Transfer Status
1:03:25 Sounders Roster Post Arriola Trade
1:12:40 Coco Carrasquia- Pumas Transfer
1:17:40 Austin DP Update
1:22:43 Ice Cream Shop
Soccerwise Live 2pm ET Every Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday on
Youtube/Twitch/Twitter
Did Tom & David just take over the CF Montreal front office? The Canadian side are making all the sweet sweet MLS moves you can! So Soccerwise digs into the Jalen Neal trade, the Vrioni deal, NYCFC's new manager & of course the final sale on Brandon Vasquez back to MLS. Plus who are we most excited about on the USMNT January camp roster & who are the biggest snubs.4:00 USMNT January Roster
20:20 Why The LA Galaxy Trade Jalen Neal
29:04 Montreal Making Moves
39:00 Where The Revs Now Stand
46:40 Austin Seal Vasquez As Record Signing
55:20 NYCFC Hire New Manager
58:00 Ice Cream Shop & MLS TransfersSoccerwise Live 2pm ET Every Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday on
Youtube/Twitch/Twitter
--------
1:17:07
MLS Edition: Vasquez To Austin, SD New DP Winger, Sounders Move & More
Soccerwise is back live in 2025 and it is a big one trying to catch up on all the moves going on across the league. Tommy is still scooping so the guys start on his breaking news about Brandon Vasquez approaching a return to MLS. Then they dig into the other big stories in the league from Philly landing on Bradley Carnell to San Diego looking to continue their roster build.
6:35 Brandon Vasquez & Austin FC
20:55 Bradley Carnell Officially Takes Over Philly
28:20 San Diego Pursuing DP Winger Oleksandr Zubkov
35:50 Seattle Sounders Adding Talent
45:00 FC Dallas Rebuild
51:05 Leo Campana & Revs Big Signings
57:18 James Sands Loan & NYCFC Manager Search
1:03:05 Timbers CF Search
1:06:30 Klich to ATLSoccerwise Live 2pm ET Every Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday on
Youtube/Twitch/Twitter
Soccerwise is dedicated to covering the world of North American soccer with informed analysis on MLS, NWSL, the US National Teams, and everything else in between! Multiple times each week, you can join host David Gass, Tommy "Scoops" Bogert, and NWSL broadcaster Jordan Angeli as they break down the top matches, players, and stories in North American soccer, all while answering listener questions.