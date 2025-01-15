NWSL/CANWNT Edition: Casey Stoney (CANWNT) & Amy Walsh (Footy Prime)

NWSL is in it's offseason and Jordan is on vacation but there is huge news to cover around the women's game especially in the great white north! David sits down with the Canadian Women's National Team manager Casey Stoney about what she can bring to the program, how she will assist NSL & her views on her time in San Diego. Then Amy Walsh joins the show to bring her POV on this appointment, the strength of the game in Canada & the build of NSL into it's inaugural season. 2:55 Casey Stoney Interview 16:00 Amy Walsh on CANWNT 32:30 Amy on NSL