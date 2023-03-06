Slo Mo: A Podcast with Mo Gawdat

Tori Jenae - How To Use Post-Traumatic Growth To Help Others Heal

My guest today is an example of someone who faced a lot of struggles in life and yet continues to want to make the life of others better. She faced her first trauma while still in the womb and went on to look after her addict mother and her sibling at a young age. Tori Jenea now helps thousands with their trauma experiences. She was introduced to me by my dear friend Alice Law. I started to listen to what she taught and she made sense to me. Her approach to trauma is not - I've studied this in a book, but I have lived this experience. I definitely have been looking forward to this for a while not only because of what Tori knows, but what she represents, in terms of not only proving you can overcome your own traumas, but you can also help others heal.Tori Jenae is a Business Coach and Energy Therapist and has over a decade of experience in coaching. She has multiple academic qualifications including two Masters in Psychology. She also holds certificates of 500 Hour Yoga & Meditation Teacher and Energy Psychology, Level I & II. Her work has helped thousands of people work through their trauma and reach their potential. Listen as we discuss:03:00 - Why so many degrees? 10:00 - Losing family/Post-traumatic growth 12:00 - Lived experience/Pain is a powerful teacher 15:00 - Soul paths and karma 19:00 - The struggles we're destined to overcome 20:30 - What is trauma 26:00 - First-world problem? 29:00 - Truth of the tribes 32:00 - Recognising trauma 38:30 - Addison's disease 40:00 - Grief in your body 43:30 - What is the Soul? 47:30 - Anger and bitterness 50:00 - The process of forgiveness 56:00 - Men and emotions 01:00:00 - Ah ha moments 01:06:30 - Prayer 01:13:00 - Have a plan 01:14:00 - Energy psychology 01:20:00 - Results 01:23:00 - The wisest man… Connect with Tori on Instagram @manifestsoulsuccess and find out more about her work here.