Slo Mo: A Podcast with Mo Gawdat

Tori Jenae - How To Use Post-Traumatic Growth To Help Others Heal
My guest today is an example of someone who faced a lot of struggles in life and yet continues to want to make the life of others better. She faced her first trauma while still in the womb and went on to look after her addict mother and her sibling at a young age. Tori Jenea now helps thousands with their trauma experiences. She was introduced to me by my dear friend Alice Law. I started to listen to what she taught and she made sense to me. Her approach to trauma is not - I've studied this in a book, but I have lived this experience. I definitely have been looking forward to this for a while not only because of what Tori knows, but what she represents, in terms of not only proving you can overcome your own traumas, but you can also help others heal.Tori Jenae is a Business Coach and Energy Therapist and has over a decade of experience in coaching. She has multiple academic qualifications including two Masters in Psychology. She also holds certificates of 500 Hour Yoga & Meditation Teacher and Energy Psychology, Level I & II. Her work has helped thousands of people work through their trauma and reach their potential. Listen as we discuss:03:00 - Why so many degrees? 10:00 - Losing family/Post-traumatic growth 12:00 - Lived experience/Pain is a powerful teacher 15:00 - Soul paths and karma 19:00 - The struggles we’re destined to overcome 20:30 - What is trauma 26:00 - First-world problem? 29:00 - Truth of the tribes 32:00 - Recognising trauma 38:30 - Addison’s disease 40:00 - Grief in your body 43:30 - What is the Soul? 47:30 - Anger and bitterness 50:00 - The process of forgiveness 56:00 - Men and emotions 01:00:00 - Ah ha moments 01:06:30 - Prayer 01:13:00 - Have a plan 01:14:00 - Energy psychology 01:20:00 - Results 01:23:00 - The wisest man… Connect with Tori on Instagram @manifestsoulsuccess and find out more about her work here.YouTube: @mogawdatofficialInstagram: @mo_gawdatFacebook: @mo.gawdat.officialTwitter: @mgawdatLinkedIn: /in/mogawdatWebsite: mogawdat.comDon't forget to subscribe to Slo Mo for new episodes every Saturday. Only with your help can we reach One Billion Happy #onebillionhappy
6/3/2023
1:29:12
Jagatjoti Khalsa - How To Lead With Your Heart
I am inviting you to join a conversation with a friend Jagatjoti Khalsa as we’re pondering life like two grumpy old men. I met Jagatjoti at an event with Tony Robbins a few years ago. We were invited there to play our part in teaching what we know. He was teaching meditation, looking like a serious yogi. He has an amazing calm on stage. We had breakfast together the next morning and man…what a shrewd businessman! He's had a big role in many successful startups, but the duality of that beautiful soul along with a shrewd businessman, and calmness... We stayed in touch as friends and decided we will chat one day in front of you all. And today is the day. Jagatjoti Khalsa is a US-based entrepreneur, yogi and author of two books , Altar Your Space: A Guide to a Restorative Home; and I’m Down with You, An Inspired Journey, a book that shares through portraits and stories, the community of Down syndrome. He has also successfully launched many start-ups across different industries. Listen as we discuss:03:00 - The trials of 2023 from mental illness in the US to the global rise of authoritarianism 07:00 - Innocent until proven guilty in the US 10:00 - The projection monkeys 15:00 - Dialogues of discovery 17:00 - Becoming Sikh - from apples and honey to the turban 22:00 - Why did God make me like this? 25:00 - Teachers who shape our lives 30:00 - Discovering divinity 32:00 - My True Beloved 35:00 - The Milkman and Deliveroo 38:00 - Rhythm of the Raag 41:00 - The Golden Temple 45:00 - Music and mantra 47:30 - Morphing slowly 49:00 - Leading with my heart 55:00 - A Temple conference 59:00 - The businessman 01:00:00 - Pizza together 01:04:00 - Fair share 01:06:00 - Equality and food waste 01:10:00 - A Love Story 01:12:00 - Bedtime stories, wisdom stories 01:14:00 - Tagore’s poem 01:17:00 - Attaining the goal Connect with Jagatjoti on LinkedInYouTube: @mogawdatofficialInstagram: @mo_gawdatFacebook: @mo.gawdat.officialTwitter: @mgawdatLinkedIn: /in/mogawdatWebsite: mogawdat.comDon't forget to subscribe to Slo Mo for new episodes every Saturday. Only with your help can we reach One Billion Happy #onebillionhappy
5/27/2023
1:19:28
Tanya O'Callaghan - How To Change The World Through Music
My guest today is an actual Rockstar! Tanya O'Callaghan has played bass with the likes of Guns and Roses and White Snake and is now playing with Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden - my second favourite band of all time. Crying in the Rain is one of my favourite songs of all time. I was listening to this song when I saw Tanya's message. She told me she was with White Snake about to go on stage! But she is not a full Rockstar. She is the one who does yoga before the show, drinks soda water instead of beer and goes to explore the cities she tours in by walking around the streets instead of partying. I asked her why and she answered "Music is my passport to making the world a better place."Tanya O’Callaghan is an established freelance musician/bassist, speaker and activist with an eclectic impressive career to date. Tanya began crafting her skills at home making a mark for herself on the Irish music scene early in her career, playing with just about every band around and regularly guesting in house bands for many high-profile Irish TV shows and artistsListen as we discuss:07:00- Burn 10:00 - Logistics 12:00 - Becoming the Rockstar 15:00 - Taking every opportunity 18:00 - Talent 21:00 - Ali’s band 26:00 - Changing the world 32:00 - Understanding fate 37:00 - Humanity is dumb 41:30 - Motarian 47:00 - Humour 49:00 - Become the change 52:00 - Making excuses 1:00:00 - A privileged diet 1:04:00 - The source 1:05:00 - Highway to Health 1:08:00 - The only veggie in the village 1:09:00 - Thriving in chaos 1:12:00 - Just put it out 1:16:00 - Taking a break Find out more about her work hereYouTube: @mogawdatofficialInstagram: @mo_gawdatFacebook: @mo.gawdat.officialTwitter: @mgawdatLinkedIn: /in/mogawdatWebsite: mogawdat.comDon't forget to subscribe to Slo Mo for new episodes every Saturday. Only with your help can we reach One Billion Happy #onebillionhappy
5/20/2023
1:20:13
Alysia Silberg - How To Find Success While Being "Unemployable"
Today’s guest Alysia Silberg is not someone you meet every day. She started her first business at 11 - an import-export company. She studied at Harvard, Stanford and Cambridge. She is now a renowned venture capitalist in Silicon Valley. She hosts a radio show, 'The Global Fireside Chat' reaching a million people and she recently wrote a book. Her book is called ‘Unemployable’ I think she is very employable if you ask me I felt this is a very timely topic. She is driven to succeed but is also looking at life to see what impact she can leave behind. Alysia is a leading venture capitalist in Silicon Valley, where she mentors tech startups and helps them go public. She is CEO & General Partner of the investment firm Street Global. As a thought-and-knowledge leader, Alysia earned acclaim for her groundbreaking online radio show, Global Fireside Chats, bringing together global industry titans to share insights on our fast-changing world. She is a UN Women Empower Women Global Champion, and an international board director with sovereign wealth fund experience. “Unemployable, How I Hired Myself” detailing her life story and guide to financial freedom, is Alysia’s first book.Listen as we discuss:03:00 - My journey06:00 - A human with a heart10:00 - Snapshot success13:00 - Unemployable16:00 - Taking a compliment19:30 - Insecurity22:00 - Courage24:00 - Artificial Intelligence33:00 - Unemployment38:30 - Empowerment42:00 - Prisoners dilemma44:00 - Success47:00 - Adjusting the path49:30 - Being a female entrepreneur55:00 - Trust58:00 - What’s next?1:04:00 - Steve JobsConnect with Alysia Silberg on Twitter @AlysiaSilberg, Instagram @alysiasilberg and LinkedInYouTube: @mogawdatofficialInstagram: @mo_gawdatFacebook: @mo.gawdat.officialTwitter: @mgawdatLinkedIn: /in/mogawdatWebsite: mogawdat.comDon't forget to subscribe to Slo Mo for new episodes every Saturday. Only with your help can we reach One Billion Happy #onebillionhappy
5/13/2023
1:11:15
Dr. Bradley Nelson - How Your Body Can Heal Itself
My guest today is Dr. Bradley Nelson. His work is changing the paradigm of health by empowering people to understand the relationship between our physical state and the emotions that we feel. He is an expert on a topic that I believe strongly in but know very little about - the idea that our bodies can heal themselves.Dr. Bradley Nelson is a world-renowned holistic healing expert, lecturer, author of The Emotion Code, and creator & author of The Body Code, Dr. Bradley Nelson is changing the paradigm of health and healing by empowering people with understanding the fundamentals of how the body interacts with energy, emotions, our mental state and more so that they can begin to significantly prevent or even reverse disease. Listen as we discuss:03:30 - What’s your story?08:00 - A health nut10:00 - The career choice14:30 - Asking for guidance20:00 - A higher power26:00 - A connection problem30:30 - Ancient medicine Vs modern practice32:30 - The symptom is not the problem37:00 - Finding balance39:30 - Mind mapping43:00 - The sub-conscious mind45:30 - The body code system51:00 - A broken heart 54:00 - Six imbalances1:12:00 - The Big Bang Theory1:15:00 - Campho Phenique1:16:30 - Finding the answers1:19:30 - Self-help1:21:00 - Is your liver happy?1:24:00 - Unconditional love1:29:30 - The Power of LoveConnect with Dr. Bradley Nelson on Instagram @officialdrbradleynelson and find out more about DiscoverHealing @discoverhealing. Learn more about Dr. Bradley's work on his website.YouTube: @mogawdatofficialInstagram: @mo_gawdatFacebook: @mo.gawdat.officialTwitter: @mgawdatLinkedIn: /in/mogawdatWebsite: mogawdat.comDon't forget to subscribe to Slo Mo for new episodes every Saturday. Only with your help can we reach One Billion Happy #onebillionhappy
Slo Mo is a series of conversations hosted by bestselling author and former Chief Business Officer of Google [X], Mo Gawdat. With stunning honesty, Mo and some of his wisest friends explore the profound questions and obstacles we all face in the pursuit of purpose in our lives. Achieving happiness and fulfillment is a lifelong journey, but step one is simple: slow down, and listen.