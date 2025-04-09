How Wool is Made: From Sheep to Skein (Extended Episode, featuring Kat from P&P)

Join host Gea and special guest Kat from Product Procurement in this fascinating episode of Skein and Tell as they unravel the incredible journey of yarn, from fluffy sheep to the squishy skeins we absolutely adore!If you've ever wondered how wool transforms into the vibrant hanks on your shelf, this episode is for you!You'll learn about:The different sheep breeds and how their wool characteristics shape the final yarnThe shearing process and the surprising speed record for sheep haircutsHow raw fleece is washed, carded, and spun into soft, usable fibersThe art of plying, dyeing, and winding yarn into skeins ready for your next projectFun fiber facts and behind-the-scenes insights from Kat’s experience in the yarn industryThis episode is packed with silly humor, fascinating facts, and expert knowledge that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for every strand of yarn in your stash. Whether you're a seasoned fiber enthusiast or just starting your yarn journey, Gea and Kat’s playful banter makes the world of wool both entertaining and educational.So grab your WIP, cozy up, and let's dive into the magic of how wool in turned into yarn!