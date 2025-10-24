193. 8 things you can make better yourself (REPLAY)
Here's a long list of pantry staples that you can make better yourself.Find all the links mentioned in this episode right here: https://soulyrested.com/2022/10/26/8-things-you-can-make-better-yourself-s4-e10/Please check out our sponsors:Blue Alpine Freeze Dryers. Use code SOULYRESTED and find my unit here: https://soulyrested.com/kitchen/Ilve... see my new oven here: https://soulyrested.com/kitchen/https://www.hearthandhomesteadstore.com/ Use code SOULYRESTED to save $$ and find all my favorites here: https://soulyrested.com/soapGrab my Pantry Checklist (loaded with discounts on my favorite ingredients) for free right here: https://soulyrested.com/pantry/Go here to get special offers for podcast listeners in your inbox: https://soulyrested.com/podcast/ FREE resources:Learn how to use fresh milled flour: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/k36hnsvbh7Learn about kombucha (and grab some of my favorite recipes): https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/b91bdd18-3581-414f-b145-8acd2e508a52Learn about dehydrating food: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/fl36xcgpvqLearn about baking with maple syrup: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/62116313e0eda1a0d870b747Learn about making your own maple syrup: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/q5ecjrundzLooking for more free resources? Choose from even more FREE e-courses here: https://soulyrested.com/howto/All my favorite ingredients: https://soulyrested.com/the-best-ingredients-in-my-kitchen/About Michelle VisserHi, so nice to meet you! I’m Michelle, a former processed food junkie turned real-food enthusiast.My husband and I live on a small New England farm and sugarbush with a lot of gardens. But I’m passionate about helping folks have more real food in their lives, no matter where they live. No farm or garden required.👋Find me in all the places:My book: https://amzn.to/45Pt8PuMy website: https://soulyrested.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/souly.rested/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulyrestedPinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/soulyrested/youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@MichelleVisserCONTACT: michelle@soulyrested(dot)com
--------
38:38
--------
38:38
192. Ignore these garden mistakes at your own risk
Today I'm coming clean and sharing all the many mistakes I made in my gardens this year.We'll talk about pacing and planning, watering and fertilizing, and how NOT to direct plant your seeds.We chat about zinnias and chicory, fencing, echinacea, lemon balm, and keeping a garden journal.Please check out our sponsors: Blue Alpine Freeze Dryers. Use code SOULYRESTED and find my unit here: https://soulyrested.com/kitchen/Ilve... see my new oven here: https://soulyrested.com/kitchen/https://www.hearthandhomesteadstore.com/ Use code SOULYRESTED to save $$ and find all my favorites here: https://soulyrested.com/soapGrab my Pantry Checklist (loaded with discounts on my favorite ingredients) for free right here: https://soulyrested.com/pantry/Go here to get special offers for podcast listeners in your inbox: https://soulyrested.com/podcast/ FREE resources:Learn how to use fresh milled flour: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/k36hnsvbh7Learn about kombucha (and grab some of my favorite recipes): https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/b91bdd18-3581-414f-b145-8acd2e508a52Learn about dehydrating food: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/fl36xcgpvqLearn about baking with maple syrup: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/62116313e0eda1a0d870b747Learn about making your own maple syrup: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/q5ecjrundzLooking for more free resources? Choose from even more FREE e-courses here: https://soulyrested.com/howto/All my favorite ingredients: https://soulyrested.com/the-best-ingredients-in-my-kitchen/About Michelle VisserHi, so nice to meet you! I’m Michelle, a former processed food junkie turned real-food enthusiast.My husband and I live on a small New England farm and sugarbush with a lot of gardens. But I’m passionate about helping folks have more real food in their lives, no matter where they live. No farm or garden required.👋Find me in all the places:My book: https://amzn.to/45Pt8PuMy website: https://soulyrested.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/souly.rested/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulyrestedPinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/soulyrested/youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@MichelleVisserCONTACT: michelle@soulyrested(dot)comIf you listen to any of the following shows, we're sure you'll love ours too! Ancestral Kitchen, Pioneering Today with Melissa K Norris, Simple Farmhouse Life with Lisa Bass, Pantry Chat with Homesteading Family, Sue's Healthy Minutes with Sue Becker, Old Fashioned on Purpose with Jill Winger, The Wildly Capable Show with Liz and Joey Haselmayer, ZOE Science & Nutrition, Maintenance Phase
--------
24:33
--------
24:33
191. Crazy things I grew in my garden this summer that I won't even eat
In this episode, I'm sharing some gardening experiences, focusing on the mistakes she made throughout the season. She discusses the importance of pacing and planning, the challenges of watering and fertilizing, and her experiences with planting medicinal herbs and vegetables. Michelle reflects on specific mistakes with zinnias and chicory, the need for better fencing, and her desire to grow more of a few herbs (& why). Please check out our sponsors: Blue Alpine Freeze Dryers. Use code SOULYRESTED and find my unit here: https://soulyrested.com/kitchen/Ilve... see my new oven here: https://soulyrested.com/kitchen/https://www.hearthandhomesteadstore.com/ Use code SOULYRESTED to save $$ and find all my favorites here: https://soulyrested.com/soaptakeaways from this episode:Pacing oneself in gardening is crucial to avoid burnout.Planning is essential, but it's easy to overlook details.Planting enough seeds is important for a successful harvest.Fencing is necessary to protect gardens from animals.Keeping a gardening journal helps track successes and failures.Reflecting on past seasons can improve future gardening efforts.
--------
33:33
--------
33:33
190. How to win blue ribbons at your county fair & why you should get your kids in on it too
Join in on the insightful conversation with Terry Vesci, author of The Lavender Companion and multi-Best-of-Show ribbon winner at numerous county fairs.If you’ve ever wondered about competing at a fair, or if you’ve ever thought it was a waste of time…. If you’ve never understood how it works, or if you’ve wondered if it was something good for the kids to do, you definitely want to listen in on this fun conversation.Also catch previous episodes with Terry: episodes 108 & 109Find Terry Vesci at pinelavenderfarm on instagram and https://www.pinelavenderfarm.com/Please check out our sponsors:Find my favorite candles here-- https://soulyrested.com/nontoxic use code SOULYRESTEDI LOVE my freeze dryer-- https://soulyrested.com/preserve use code SOULYRESTEDAnd the most amazing skin care-- https://soulyrested.com/soap or go to https://www.hearthandhomesteadstore.com/ and use code SOULYRESTEDGrab my Pantry Checklist (loaded with discounts on my favorite ingredients) for free right here: https://soulyrested.com/pantry/Go here to get show notes and special offers for podcast listeners in your inbox: https://soulyrested.com/podcast/ FREE resources:Learn how to use fresh milled flour: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/k36hnsvbh7Learn about kombucha (and grab some of my favorite recipes): https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/b91bdd18-3581-414f-b145-8acd2e508a52Learn about dehydrating food: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/fl36xcgpvqLearn about baking with maple syrup: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/62116313e0eda1a0d870b747Learn about making your own maple syrup: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/q5ecjrundzLooking for more free resources? Choose from even more FREE e-courses here: https://soulyrested.com/howto/All my favorite ingredients: https://soulyrested.com/the-best-ingredients-in-my-kitchen/About Michelle VisserHi, so nice to meet you! I’m Michelle, a former processed food junkie turned real-food enthusiast.My husband and I live on a small New England farm and sugarbush with a lot of gardens. But I’m passionate about helping folks have more real food in their lives, no matter where they live. No farm or garden required.👋Find me in all the places:My book: https://amzn.to/45Pt8PuMy website: https://soulyrested.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/souly.rested/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulyrestedPinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/soulyrested/youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@MichelleVisserCONTACT: michelle@soulyrested(dot)com
--------
42:57
--------
42:57
189. 3 kitchen tools I'm using on repeat (& a bonus one too)
These are the top 3 tools that I'm using in my kitchen because we all need a few game-changers in our life. We'll chat about the value of these tools in making real food preparation easier and more convenient, especially during the busy harvest season.Find all these tools here: https://soulyrested.com/coverPlease check out our sponsors: Hearth & Homestead Store--use code SOULYRESTED for 15% off all the time & find all my favorites here: https://soulyrested.com/soapThe best clean deodorant ever, find it here: https://soulyrested.com/nontoxicAnd use code SOULYRESTED to save $$ on my beloved Blue Alpine freeze dryer. I couldn't be happier that this is the freeze dryer I invested in. Find it here: https://soulyrested.com/preserve Go here to get show notes and special offers for podcast listeners in your inbox: https://soulyrested.com/podcast/ Grab my Pantry Checklist (loaded with discounts on my favorite ingredients) for free right here: https://soulyrested.com/pantry/Go here to get show notes and special offers for podcast listeners in your inbox: https://soulyrested.com/podcast/ FREE resources:Learn how to use fresh milled flour: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/k36hnsvbh7Learn about kombucha (and grab some of my favorite recipes): https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/b91bdd18-3581-414f-b145-8acd2e508a52Learn about dehydrating food: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/fl36xcgpvqLearn about baking with maple syrup: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/62116313e0eda1a0d870b747Learn about making your own maple syrup: https://graceful-base-213.myflodesk.com/q5ecjrundzLooking for more free resources? Choose from even more FREE e-courses here: https://soulyrested.com/howto/All my favorite ingredients: https://soulyrested.com/the-best-ingredients-in-my-kitchen/About Michelle VisserHi, so nice to meet you! I’m Michelle, a former processed food junkie turned real-food enthusiast.My husband and I live on a small New England farm and sugarbush with a lot of gardens. But I’m passionate about helping folks have more real food in their lives, no matter where they live. No farm or garden required.👋Find me in all the places:My book: https://amzn.to/45Pt8PuMy website: https://soulyrested.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/souly.rested/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulyrestedPinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/soulyrested/youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@MichelleVisserCONTACT: michelle@soulyrested(dot)comIf you listen to any of the following shows, we're sure you'll love ours too! Ancestral Kitchen, Pioneering Today with Melissa K Norris, Simple Farmhouse Life with Lisa Bass, Pantry Chat with Homesteading Family, Sue's Healthy Minutes with Sue Becker, Old Fashioned on Purpose with Jill Winger, The Wildly Capable Show with Liz and Joey Haselmayer, ZOE Science & Nutrition, Maintenance Phase
Ever wish you had a mentor to help you make healthier, real food choices, one small step at a time? Someone to whisper encouragements in your ear? Someone who has been taking small steps for over a decade, learned a lot about real food, non-toxic living, and a holistic approach to wellness along the way? Tune in, every Monday and Thursday, as your host, Michelle Visser—former junk food addict, turned homesteader and medicinal gardener—offers you encouragement and practical insights on the Simple Doesn’t Mean Easy podcast. We dive deep into topics like avoiding processed foods, incorporating whole foods into your diet, milling fresh flour, and understanding the powerful benefits of fermented foods, medicinal drinks, and other healthy, gut-friendly options. We explore topics, often with thought-provoking guests, from the importance of healthy fats and natural sugars to practical tips on gardening, creating simple recipes, and stocking your kitchen with the best pantry staples. Whether you're looking to improve your immune system, learn how to nourish your body with real, nutrient-dense foods, or discover nontoxic household products and companies, join in every episode and gain actionable advice for making sustainable, healthier choices.