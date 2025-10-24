190. How to win blue ribbons at your county fair & why you should get your kids in on it too

Join in on the insightful conversation with Terry Vesci, author of The Lavender Companion and multi-Best-of-Show ribbon winner at numerous county fairs.If you've ever wondered about competing at a fair, or if you've ever thought it was a waste of time…. If you've never understood how it works, or if you've wondered if it was something good for the kids to do, you definitely want to listen in on this fun conversation.Also catch previous episodes with Terry: episodes 108 & 109Find Terry Vesci at pinelavenderfarm on instagram and https://www.pinelavenderfarm.com/