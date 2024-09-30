Senses Working Overtime with David Cross

Lane Moore (Tinder Live) joins David to discuss sex toy customer service, dating app shenanigans, and more. Catch all new episodes every Thursday. Watch video episodes here.Lane Moore’s comedy show "Tinder Live" is now on tour and livestreaming around the country. Full dates, times and tickets are available here - www.lanemoore.org and @hellolanemoore.Subscribe and Rate Senses Working Overtime on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow David on Instagram and Twitter.Follow the show:Instagram: @sensesworkingovertimepodTikTok: @swopodEditor: Kati SkeltonEngineer: Nicole LyonsExecutive Producer: Emma FoleyAdvertise on Senses Working Overtime via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) joins David to talk about improv, couch surfing, and more. Catch all new episodes every Thursday. Watch video episodes here.Guest: Adam PallySubscribe and Rate Senses Working Overtime on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow David on Instagram and Twitter.Follow the show:Instagram: @sensesworkingovertimepodTikTok: @swopodEditor: Kati SkeltonEngineer: Nicole LyonsExecutive Producer: Emma FoleyAdvertise on Senses Working Overtime via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Mary Beth Barone (Drag His Ass) joins David to talk about the merits of NYC, not being afraid of ghosts, and more. Catch all new episodes every Thursday. Watch video episodes here.Guest: Mary Beth BaroneSubscribe and Rate Senses Working Overtime on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow David on Instagram and Twitter.Follow the show:Instagram: @sensesworkingovertimepodTikTok: @swopodEditor: Kati SkeltonEngineer: Nicole LyonsExecutive Producer: Emma FoleyAdvertise on Senses Working Overtime via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) joins David to talk about the election, Nyquil, and more. Catch all new episodes every Thursday. Watch video episodes here.Guest: Tony ShalhoubSubscribe and Rate Senses Working Overtime on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow David on Instagram and Twitter.Follow the show:Instagram: @sensesworkingovertimepodTikTok: @swopodEditor: Kati SkeltonEngineer: Nicole LyonsExecutive Producer: Emma FoleyAdvertise on Senses Working Overtime via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Mark Normand (We Might Be Drunk Podcast) joins David to talk about health insurance, open mic nights, and more. Catch all new episodes every Thursday. Watch video episodes here.Guest: Mark NormandSubscribe and Rate Senses Working Overtime on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow David on Instagram and Twitter.Follow the show:Instagram: @sensesworkingovertimepodTikTok: @swopodEditor: Kati SkeltonEngineer: Nicole LyonsExecutive Producer: Emma FoleyAdvertise on Senses Working Overtime via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Senses Working Overtime with David Cross

I’m Bon Vivant, and professional talker, David Cross. I’ve been talking professionally for well over forty years. I’m good at it. I truly love a conversation that follows no specific linear train of thought but can start about the 2004 Red Sox and minutes later has become an in-depth look at the Iran/Contra hearings (with a detour about the best breakfast tacos in Austin). Whatever, as long as the conversation is funny, edifying, and real.This podcast began as a vehicle for guests to explore the Best/Worst/Funniest/Saddest/Most Beautiful etc. things they’d ever Seen, Touched, Tasted, Smelled, and Heard. Somewhere along the way this became a loose premise, a jumping off point to learn more about my guests, and I let the conversations steer themselves.Catch all new audio and video episodes every Thursday starting December 7.