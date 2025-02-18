Selective Ignorance with Mandii B

Society is brimming with hypocrisy, indignation and opinions—the Selective Ignorance Podcast will dare to challenge the complexities behind internet reaction and the public’s beliefs by unpacking trending topics with educational comedy and quick wit hot takes. Each week, Mandii B engages guests from the worlds of media, comedy and entertainment, as well as cultural and topical experts, to tackle everything from current events to the latest scandals in order to confront biases, embrace the uncomfortable and embark on a journey that shakes the status quo.
2:35
Ep. 2 | Should We Be Conscious Consumers feat. Antoinette Henry
Mandi B, joined by special guest Antoinette from 'Around The Way Curls' podcast, discuss the interplay between capitalism, "cancel culture", and corporate greed. They unpack the challenges of being a conscious consumer in a capitalist society, the impact of individual choices on community welfare and the importance of collective action to address systemic inequalities while also sharing their personal experiences with consumerism, service and much more.
1:08:23
Ep. 1 | The Nuance About Supporting Black Business
On this debut episode of Selective Ignorance, Mandi B reflects on her recent move to Atlanta, the end of a partnership in podcasting and her new solo venture, 'Selective Ignorance'. Mandi discusses the importance of success, freedom, and the power of discourse, while also addressing criticism and the realities of the podcasting industry. The episode highlights the significance of community support, particularly for black businesses. Mandi also shares a wild and funny story about her transition from New York City to Atlanta, the challenges faced during the furniture delivery process, the cultural dynamics at play with the moving company and the expectations of service within the black community. The discussion evolves into a broader critique of black businesses and the need for accountability and more.
