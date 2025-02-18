Selective Ignorance with Mandii B

Ep. 1 | The Nuance About Supporting Black Business

On this debut episode of Selective Ignorance, Mandi B reflects on her recent move to Atlanta, the end of a partnership in podcasting and her new solo venture, 'Selective Ignorance'. Mandi discusses the importance of success, freedom, and the power of discourse, while also addressing criticism and the realities of the podcasting industry. The episode highlights the significance of community support, particularly for black businesses. Mandi also shares a wild and funny story about her transition from New York City to Atlanta, the challenges faced during the furniture delivery process, the cultural dynamics at play with the moving company and the expectations of service within the black community. The discussion evolves into a broader critique of black businesses and the need for accountability and more.