The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1375 – Targets After Pick 300
2/16/25 The latest episode of "The Sleeper and the Bust" is live. Notable Transactions/News/Rumors Paul deJong to the […]
1:10:09
The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1374 – SS Preview Pt. 2
Paul and Justin discuss the big Bregman and Pivetta signings and then dive back into their SS preview with 12 mid-rounders to discuss
1:01:04
The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1373 – SS Preview Pt. 1
Paul and Justin return to start their preview of shortstop with the top 12 at the position, plus Kenley Jansen signs with the Angels
1:05:13
The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1372 – 2B Preview Pt. 3
Paul and Justin are back after some time off as Paul's been battling a wicked flu. They dive into the Alonso and Flaherty signings before finishing up their 2B preview
1:07:22
The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1371 – NL Closer Preview
2/3/25 The latest episode of "The Sleeper and the Bust" is live. Notable Transactions/News/Rumors Max Scherzer to […]
