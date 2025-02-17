Powered by RND
Fantasy baseball analysis and strategy
  • The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1375 – Targets After Pick 300
    2/16/25 The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!! Follow us on Twitter @justinmasonfwfb – Host/Producer @joeorrico99 – Co-Host PATREON Join our Patreon for live video feeds of each show Watch the video feed replay on YouTube   Notable Transactions/News/Rumors Paul deJong to the […] Source
    --------  
    1:10:09
  • The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1374 – SS Preview Pt. 2
    Paul and Justin discuss the big Bregman and Pivetta signings and then dive back into their SS preview with 12 mid-rounders to discuss Source
    --------  
    1:01:04
  • The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1373 – SS Preview Pt. 1
    Paul and Justin return to start their preview of shortstop with the top 12 at the position, plus Kenley Jansen signs with the Angels Source
    --------  
    1:05:13
  • The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1372 – 2B Preview Pt. 3
    Paul and Justin are back after some time off as Paul's been battling a wicked flu. They dive into the Alonso and Flaherty signings before finishing up their 2B preview Source
    --------  
    1:07:22
  • The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 1371 – NL Closer Preview
    2/3/25 The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!! Follow us on Twitter Jason Collette – Co-Host Justin Mason – Host/Producer PATREON Join our Patreon for live video feeds of each show Watch the video feed replay on YouTube Notable Transactions/News/Rumors Max Scherzer to […] Source
    --------  
    1:13:22

Fantasy baseball analysis and strategy
