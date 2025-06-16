Romantasy - Spicy Fantasy Stories

A New Chapter: See you on the app - Spicy ASMR by Dipsea
✨👋 We’re trying something new 🌈Visit dipseastories.com/pride to try Dipsea free for 30 days and choose an annual subscription price that works best for you. No matter what you pick, you’ll get full access to everything in our library!--While this podcast is coming to an end, the stories you love aren’t going anywhere. You can find even more immersive, spicy, and romantic audio stories on Dipsea.Dipsea is an app full of short, sexy stories designed by women, for the female gaze. With a Dipsea subscription, you get unlimited access to 1,000+ original audiobooks, written stories, and guided experiences—whenever and wherever you want.To keep listening, download Dipsea and subscribe today! Just search “Dipsea” in the App Store or Google Play, or head to dipseastories.com/pride to start your free trial.Thanks for listening, and we can’t wait to see you on Dipsea! 💫
2:33
A New Chapter: Where to Listen Next
1:22
Moonshadowe Chronicles - Ch. 3: Moonlit Mending
Use promo code ROMANTASY25 or go to dipseastories.com/romantasy25 to get 25% off an annual subscription with Dipsea!--This podcast is intended for mature listeners…Headphones highly recommended.In Chapter 3 of "Moonshadowe Chronicles" by Dipsea: Navigating the perilous passage across the Middle Kingdom border, Fang and Lillia opt for a different route—venturing beneath it. Through a dark and winding cavern, they navigate their way, but peril persists even upon reaching the other side. Confronted by a demon, both Fang and Lillia sustain injuries, compelling them to resort to moonshadowe root for healing. However, the potent and magical effects of the remedy draw them together in an unexpected way…Can’t wait till the next episode drops? Want more sexy audiobooks and even spicier episodes? Get access to 1,000+ spicy audiobooks and more on the Dipsea app. Use promo code ROMANTASY25 or go to dipseastories.com/romantasy25 to get 25% off an annual subscription with Dipsea!--Created by Dipsea.
21:50
Moonshadowe Chronicles - Ch. 2: Eldercherry Wine
Use promo code ROMANTASY25 or go to dipseastories.com/romantasy25 to get 25% off an annual subscription with Dipsea!--This podcast is intended for mature listeners…Headphones highly recommended.In Chapter 2 of "Moonshadowe Chronicles" by Dipsea: Fang and Lillia begin their long journey towards The Middle Kingdom and on the first night, take refuge at an inn. The mood between them is tense, but once they start drinking the local wine they both begin loosening up…and even having a little bit of fun. Later, they retire to their room, but once there find there’s only one bed…Can’t wait till the next episode drops? Want more sexy audiobooks and even spicier episodes? Get access to 1,000+ spicy audiobooks and more on the Dipsea app. Use promo code ROMANTASY25 or go to dipseastories.com/romantasy25 to get 25% off an annual subscription with Dipsea!--Created by Dipsea.
21:08
Moonshadowe Chronicles by Dipsea - Ch. 1: The Queen's Daughter
Use promo code ROMANTASY25 or go to dipseastories.com/romantasy25 to get 25% off an annual subscription with Dipsea!--This podcast is intended for mature listeners…Headphones highly recommended.In Chapter 1 of "Moonshadowe Chronicles" by Dipsea: Fang, a fae warrior, is not fond of Princess Lillia… and the feeling is mutual. However, when Lillia offers to marry the prince of the Southern Kingdom in order to forge an alliance, the Queen demands that Fang is the one to escort her there. Even though the women swear they are enemies, Fang has a dream about Lillia that suggests otherwise…Can’t wait till the next episode drops? Want more sexy audiobooks and even spicier episodes? Get access to 1,000+ spicy audiobooks and more on the Dipsea app. Use promo code ROMANTASY25 or go to dipseastories.com/romantasy25 to get 25% off an annual subscription with Dipsea!--Created by Dipsea.
Explore the magic of fantasy that gets a little… feral. Romantasy is the fiction podcast for readers and listeners who like their fae, vampires, and werewolves with extra spice. Each season features a new series with new characters, episodes, and behind the scenes content.
This podcast is for adults only, so headphones are highly recommended.
Can’t wait till the next episode drops? Want more romantasy? Get access to 1,000+ original audiobooks on the Dipsea app. Use promo code ROMANTASY or go to dipseastories.com/romantasy to get 30 days free