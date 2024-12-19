Use promo code FICTIONALMEN25 or go to dipseastories.com/fictionalmen25 to get 25% off an annual subscription with Dipsea!--This podcast is for adults only, so headphones are highly recommended. In chapter 3 of "Five Years" by Dipsea: After a whirlwind week together, Theo and Sophia have caught feelings. They make the most of their last few days together...and on the final night make a secret pact.Get access to all 1,000+ spicy audiobooks and more on the Dipsea app. Use promo code FICTIONALMEN25 or go to dipseastories.com/fictionalmen25 to get 25% off your annual with Dipsea!--Created by Dipsea.
Five Years - Ch. 2: First Kiss
Five Years - Ch. 2: First Kiss

In chapter 2 of "Five Years" by Dipsea: An up-and-coming chef with a following, Theo's used to getting what he wants. Sophia is aloof, and he's intrigued by the challenge. And after their first kiss, he's hellbent on figuring her out.
Five Years by Dipsea - Ch. 1: A Fresh Start
Five Years by Dipsea - Ch. 1: A Fresh Start

In chapter 1 of "Five Years" by Dipsea: Fresh off a breakup, Sophia isn't looking for love. But when she heads out to her friend's beach house for fresh air she meets Theo. At first his ego throws her off, but as the week goes on she starts to see that they have more in common than she thought…
Introducing: Five Years by Dipsea
Introducing: Five Years by Dipsea

"Five Years" by Dipsea: Falling in love wasn't part of the plan but Sophia and Theo don't play by the rules.
Preview: Swipe Right by Dipsea
Preview: Swipe Right by Dipsea

This podcast is for adults only, so headphones are highly recommended. In "Swipe Right," Michelle doesn't think dating apps are for her but after a breakup, she downloads one and is ready to explore the field. In this chapter, her date gets rained out and they end up back at Ciara's apartment. Before Michelle could even think about it they were in bed, and Ciara had a surprise...
From Dipsea, Fictional Men Written By Women is the spiciest fiction podcast on the internet. Each season features a new storyline with swoon-worthy characters, your favorite romantic tropes, and plenty of spice to keep you hooked.
This podcast is for adults only, so headphones are highly recommended.
Ready for more? Head over to the Dipsea app for thousands more original audiobooks created just for you. Use the promo code FICTIONALMEN or visit dipseastories.com/fictionalmen to get 30 days free.