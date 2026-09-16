Richard Hatem's Paranormal Bookshelf

“That’s what was different about paranormal cases as opposed to my usual ones. These cases made me wonder ‘What If?’ I wondered if Bigfoot had supernatural abilities. Could it pass through dimensions the way we pass through air? Could it make itself invisible? Is that why it was so rarely seen? Is that why I could smell it now –– but not see it?”

-- Stanley Milford, Jr., The Paranormal Ranger



In late 2002, Navajo Ranger Stanley Milford and his partner Jonathan Dover receive a strange and completely unprecedented assignment: they will be in charge of all reported cases involving UFOs, witches, Bigfoot, ghosts and any other paranormal activity. They will be “The Paranormal Rangers.” What starts out as a public relations maneuver soon evolves into a full-time, full-blown investigation into everything that people fear the most: the unknown. And as Stanley Milford learns, you don’t take on an assignment like this and come out the other side unscathed – or unchanged. Stanley prides himself on being able to live a life that straddles reality; with “a foot in two worlds”. But what do you do when one world begins to pull you in deeper and deeper -- against your will –- and you start to lose your balance?

Meanwhile, it’s 1979. Richard is in 8th grade and he’s on the verge of becoming a man. That’s right: he’s about to enter the world of organized sports. With it comes an entré into a world he’s never been allowed into: male bonding with the sports guys. Sure, he’d rather be at home eating mini-pizzas and watching “The Rockford Files”. But when Sean Delgado – the most popular guy in school – allows you to hang out with him, what are you supposed to do? So what if he punches you so hard you have permanent bruises – it’s worth it, right? Hanging with the sports guys offers privileges Richard has never dreamed of. But there are hidden dangers, too. When the road gets rough, even Richard must decide which of his “two worlds” he really belongs in.

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