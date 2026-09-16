Richard Hatem's Paranormal Bookshelf

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70 episodes
- Welcome New Listeners! Revisit Episode 1: Ghosts & Specters
Show Description: Hey Everybody! I just had the pleasure of appearing on “Woo-Woo with Rachel Dratch”! So, I’m re-broadcasting the very first episode of RHPB (“Ghosts & Specters”) for new listeners and anyone who wants to hear it again. (And don’t worry, the episodes don’t run in chronological order, so you can actually start anywhere…) If you’re new here -- welcome aboard! I’m so thrilled to have you here!
LINKS:
Listen to me on “Woo-Woo with Rachel Dratch” here:
Spotify • Apple Podcasts
Woo Woo website
Get tickets to Richard Hatem’s “Light in the Dark Tour 2026” LIVE!: https://www.richardhatemsparanormalbookshelf.com/events
Support RHPB on Patreon here! https://patreon.com/RichardHatem?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Celebrate 2026 with 26% off all RHPB merch with offer code RHPB26! CLICK HERE and the discount is pre-applied! https://richardhatem-shop.fourthwall.com/promo/RHPB26
Need help with your personal writing projects? Richard is here to help! Get 20% off when you mention RHPB! https://www.richardhatem.com/
- “I love the idea that if the house up the road is haunted, then I literally have a cosmic doorway to another way of being. And that just turns all the colors up in life.” – Peter Laws
My friend Peter Laws grew up like a lot of us. As a kid he was obsessed with ghost stories, horror movies and all aspects of the paranormal. In fact, his interest in the “big questions” was so great that he became an ordained minister. But his interest in the macabre never went away. So he returned to the creepier side of life by authoring a series of novels featuring Matt Hunter, an ex-church minister who’s lost his faith, dropped out, and now assists the police in solving religiously motivated crimes. And now, Peter has an insanely popular YouTube channel called “Into the Fog” where he investigates and documents reports of the unexplained. These are real, never before heard cases -- and he talks to the people who lived through them. Peter is the guy I want to be when I grow up.
In today’s show, Peter and I talk about everything from our favorite horror films to Ouija boards to Peter’s own supernatural encounters. And along the way we grapple with the pressing questions: is there an afterlife? Which religion believes in ghosts the most? Should you take your grandfather to see “Friday the 13th: Part 4”? Is Taylor Swift a witch? Is E.T. a demon? And just what does Peter mean when he says that his books are literally flying off the shelves?
LINKS:
Check out Peter’s YouTube Channel “Into The Fog” here https://www.youtube.com/@IntoTheFog
Get tickets to Richard Hatem’s “Light in the Dark Tour 2026” LIVE!: https://www.richardhatemsparanormalbookshelf.com/events
Support RHPB on Patreon here! https://patreon.com/RichardHatem?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Celebrate 2026 with 26% off all RHPB merch with offer code RHPB26! CLICK HERE and the discount is pre-applied! https://richardhatem-shop.fourthwall.com/promo/RHPB26
Need help with your personal writing projects? Richard is here to help! Get 20% off when you mention RHPB! https://www.richardhatem.com/
- Astonishing Legends co-host Scott Philbrook returns to chat with Richard about his upcoming “Light in the Dark Tour 2026” -- as well as answer such never-before-asked questions as: What scares our dogs? Where will Scott & Forrest be appearing live in September? Did Abbott & Costello get along? Can anyone find Scott’s legendary “lost” appearance on “Portlandia”? Did Richard schedule too many shows on this tour -- and will Susan ever forgive him?? Find out the answers to these and many more questions on today’s episode!
LINKS:
Get tickets to Richard Hatem’s “Light in the Dark Tour 2026” LIVE!: https://www.richardhatemsparanormalbookshelf.com/events
Support RHPB on Patreon here! https://patreon.com/RichardHatem?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Celebrate 2026 with 26% off all RHPB merch with offer code RHPB26! CLICK HERE and the discount is pre-applied! https://richardhatem-shop.fourthwall.com/promo/RHPB26
Need help with your personal writing projects? Richard is here to help! Get 20% off when you mention RHPB! https://www.richardhatem.com/
Notes:
Get the answer to ALL of your Abbott & Costello questions here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/abbott-and-costello-meet-the-podcast/id1729032545
Is your dog afraid of hiccups, just like Luna? Learn about your dog’s weird fears here: https://www.redpointydog.com/post/understanding-your-dog-s-fear-what-to-look-for-and-how-to-help-them
- “It is not more surprising to be born twice than once; everything in nature is resurrection.” –- Voltaire
An entire branch of paranormal research involves documenting cases of children who claim to remember past lives. Almost as soon as they can speak, these children ask desperately about their “other family”, their “other home” -- and will cry for months (sometimes years) begging to be reunited with people their parents have never met or even heard of. And sometimes those people turn out to be 100% real. Imagining the child’s pain is one thing -- but what about the parents? The ones who brought their child into the world thinking they were at the very beginning of something special and beautiful and unique… Only to realize they’re entering at the middle of an ongoing story as their child mourns a life they know nothing about. Jim B. Tucker’s book “Return to Life” is filled with such stories. Becoming a parent is hard enough. What do you do when your child is convinced they’re not even yours?
Richard became a father for the first time on June 21st, 1996. And while Owen never claimed to have a past life, he claimed this one as all babies do – by screaming and crying and testing the very last nerve of both his parents. As Richard struggles through those first few months of fatherhood, he asks the questions every young parent does: who is this person? Who will they become? Is he giving them what they need to have the life they want? And over the years, did he somehow begin mistaking their dreams for his own?
LINKS:
See Richard Hatem’s “Light in the Dark Tour 2026” LIVE! Get tickets here: https://www.richardhatemsparanormalbookshelf.com/events
Support RHPB on Patreon here! https://patreon.com/RichardHatem?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Celebrate 2026 with 26% off all RHPB merch with offer code RHPB26! CLICK HERE and the discount is pre-applied! https://richardhatem-shop.fourthwall.com/promo/RHPB26
Need help with your personal writing projects? Richard is here to help! Get 20% off when you mention RHPB! https://www.richardhatem.com/
Want to know more about near death experiences? Attend the largest NDE gathering in the world! Get tickets for IANDS 2026 Conference here https://iands.org/events/conference/
- “That’s what was different about paranormal cases as opposed to my usual ones. These cases made me wonder ‘What If?’ I wondered if Bigfoot had supernatural abilities. Could it pass through dimensions the way we pass through air? Could it make itself invisible? Is that why it was so rarely seen? Is that why I could smell it now –– but not see it?”
-- Stanley Milford, Jr., The Paranormal Ranger
In late 2002, Navajo Ranger Stanley Milford and his partner Jonathan Dover receive a strange and completely unprecedented assignment: they will be in charge of all reported cases involving UFOs, witches, Bigfoot, ghosts and any other paranormal activity. They will be “The Paranormal Rangers.” What starts out as a public relations maneuver soon evolves into a full-time, full-blown investigation into everything that people fear the most: the unknown. And as Stanley Milford learns, you don’t take on an assignment like this and come out the other side unscathed – or unchanged. Stanley prides himself on being able to live a life that straddles reality; with “a foot in two worlds”. But what do you do when one world begins to pull you in deeper and deeper -- against your will –- and you start to lose your balance?
Meanwhile, it’s 1979. Richard is in 8th grade and he’s on the verge of becoming a man. That’s right: he’s about to enter the world of organized sports. With it comes an entré into a world he’s never been allowed into: male bonding with the sports guys. Sure, he’d rather be at home eating mini-pizzas and watching “The Rockford Files”. But when Sean Delgado – the most popular guy in school – allows you to hang out with him, what are you supposed to do? So what if he punches you so hard you have permanent bruises – it’s worth it, right? Hanging with the sports guys offers privileges Richard has never dreamed of. But there are hidden dangers, too. When the road gets rough, even Richard must decide which of his “two worlds” he really belongs in.
Links:
Buy a copy of Stanley Milford’s “The Paranormal Ranger” HERE
Support RHPB on Patreon HERE!
Celebrate 2026 with 26% off all RHPB merch with offer code RHPB26! CLICK HERE and the discount is pre-applied!
Need help with your personal writing projects? Richard is here to help! Get 20% off when you mention RHPB!
https://www.richardhatem.com/
Want to know more about near death experiences? Attend the largest NDE gathering in the world! Get tickets for IANDS 2026 Conference HERE.
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About Richard Hatem's Paranormal Bookshelf
“Go inside the mind of one of television and movies’ wildest storytellers…” Richard Hatem's Paranormal Bookshelf is a podcast that feels like discovering a secret diary. Every episode unravels the mysteries of a book from Richard's bookshelf and a story from Richard’s life, weaving together the excitement of the supernatural and the warmth of personal storytelling.Podcast website
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