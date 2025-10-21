Open app
Revisionist History of War Conference
Revisionist History of War Conference
Mises Institute
Government History
  • The Righteous Cause Conquers the World

    5/20/2025

    Brion McClanahan dismantles the so-called "righteous cause" narrative that shapes modern American history and foreign policy, tracing its roots from Sumner and Lincoln to the war in Iraq.Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 17, 2025.

  • Reconstruction Reconsidered

    5/20/2025

    Who really caused the violence of Reconstruction? Wanjiru Njoya exposes how federal intervention fueled racial conflict and dismantled the South's social order—challenging modern myths with historical truth.Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 17, 2025.

  • The "New Economists" and Military Keynesianism

    5/19/2025

    Military Keynesianism wasn't just economic policy, it was socialism in disguise. Joseph Salerno reveals how John F. Kennedy's economists used war spending and deficits to erode liberty under the guise of stability and growth.Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 17, 2025.

  • Origins of the National (Military) Science Foundation

    5/19/2025

    Does government-funded science drive progress or distort it? Peter Klein uncovers the hidden costs, cronyism, and political agendas behind the National Science Foundation and federal research funding.Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 17, 2025.

  • The Importance of Ralph Raico’s Foreign Policy Revisionism

    5/19/2025

    Ryan McMaken discusses Ralph Raico’s critique of war propaganda, revealing how states systematically shape history to justify endless conflict—and why revisionism is essential for reclaiming peace and liberty.Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 17, 2025.

About Revisionist History of War Conference

The Mises Institute brings together bold thinkers for the Revisionist History of War Conference. Speakers challenge official narratives and uncover the truth behind centuries of conflict, propaganda, and state power.Ready to see history with new eyes? You won’t look at war the same way again.Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, May 15–17, 2025.
Government History

