400: Use Imagery To Shape Love And Relationships

Many of us may picture our career, athletic or weight loss goals in our minds' eyes and imagine what it may be like to achieve them. However, we may not be so inclined to do this kind of work when it comes to love and relationships. Listen to today's show to learn how functional imagery training can help you in all areas of your life, including your relationships. In this episode with Joanna Grover we discuss relationship advice topics that include: Understand how imagery shapes our behavior Getting clear on who you are and who you want to be to help achieve your goals Using mental cues to interrupt negative thought patterns The importance of living a live in alignment with your core values How to visualize the changes you want to make in your life so you're up to 5x more likely to actually make those changes How to tap into your body's wisdom to help make better decisions And much more!