I Do Podcast interviews today’s most successful and inspiring relationship experts, therapists and couples. Hosted by Chase Kosterlitz and produced by Sarah Kos... More
403: Stop False Stories And Connect With Your Truth
We can often be our own worst enemies as we move through life and relationships. Negative thoughts may dominate our thinking and create narratives that don't serve us. Listen to today's show to learn how to limit the false stories we tell ourselves and connect with your authentic self.
In this episode with Dr. Carolyn Kurle we discuss relationship advice topics that include:
Understanding the dynamic between your logical brain and your intuition
How societal conditioning influences the decisions we make
How to tap into your intuition and use it effectively
Recognizing unproductive patterns of thinking and changing the narrative
Changing negative beliefs such as unworthiness, inadequacy and more
How to learning from your mistakes and thrive during your life's journey
And much more!
5/3/2023
47:10
402: Understanding Our Sexuality, Desires And More!
Understanding our sexuality, and our partner's, may feel like a confusing and daunting task. Our sexuality is often influenced by cultural programming, issues of shame and any number of other factors. Listen to today's show to better understand your sexuality, what you desire and the tools to communicate these things with your partner.
In this episode with Dr. Alexandra Katehakis we discuss relationship advice topics that include:
What to do if you're confused about what turns you on
Deconstructing the messages you may have around sexuality
Tools to work through shame around sexuality
What do do if you feel insecure about your partner's sexual history
How to communicate with your partner about sexuality
Play as an important component of your sexuality
And much more!
4/27/2023
38:10
401: Love Better, Repair Your Attachment Wounds
The wounds from our childhood and past relationships can affect us in the present day in big and small ways. Understanding your attachment style and how to repair your attachment wounds is a huge part of being able to relate better with those in your life. Listen to today's show for key insights and actionable tools to repair your attachment wounds and love better.
In this episode with Adam Lane Smith we discuss relationship advice topics that include:
Understanding the insecure attachment patterns that we can create in relationships and how to heal them
Specific tools for individuals with anxious and secure attachment styles to heal
Learning to create boundaries and keep boundaries for healthier relationships
How to communicate with your partner if you are feeling insecure
How to relate better if you or your partner is anxiously or avoidantly attached
And much more!
4/22/2023
43:34
400: Use Imagery To Shape Love And Relationships
Many of us may picture our career, athletic or weight loss goals in our minds' eyes and imagine what it may be like to achieve them. However, we may not be so inclined to do this kind of work when it comes to love and relationships. Listen to today's show to learn how functional imagery training can help you in all areas of your life, including your relationships.
In this episode with Joanna Grover we discuss relationship advice topics that include:
Understand how imagery shapes our behavior
Getting clear on who you are and who you want to be to help achieve your goals
Using mental cues to interrupt negative thought patterns
The importance of living a live in alignment with your core values
How to visualize the changes you want to make in your life so you're up to 5x more likely to actually make those changes
How to tap into your body's wisdom to help make better decisions
And much more!
4/12/2023
44:17
399: Are You In Denial?
Denial is a condition all of us may find ourselves in at some point. Whether it's denial about a failing relationship, that our partner can change a bad habit or a job that's not right for us. There are a vast number of ways that denial can show up in our lives. Listen to today's show to learn how to recognize that you're in denial and the tools to work through it and develop the courage to change.
In this episode with Dr. Jane Greer we discuss relationship advice topics that include:
How denial can show up in your relationships
Recognizing if you're in a relationship that is going nowhere
Understanding how wishing and hoping is not serving you
Using the process of emotional math to understand what you might be in denial about and how to work through it
The importance of working toward acceptance in your relationship
When you or someone you love is in denial about a toxic relationship
And much more!
