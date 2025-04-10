Regulate & Rewire: An Anxiety & Depression Podcast

Powered by RND
Amanda Armstrong
Millions of people struggle with anxiety & depression every single day. Regulate & Rewire is where Amanda, a nervous system focused and trauma-informed practiti...
Health & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

  • Bloodwork & The Chemical Imbalance Theory (Part 8: B2B Series)
    In this episode, we’re continuing with Part 8 of the Back to the Basics series by exploring the vital role that comprehensive lab work plays in healing anxiety and depression. I break down why we take a physiology-first—but not physiology-only—approach, the truth behind the outdated “chemical imbalance” theory, and how functional labs can uncover real root causes that are often missed in standard care.In this episode, you’ll learn:Why focusing on your body is often the missing piece in mental health treatmentHow the “chemical imbalance” theory got started—and why it doesn’t hold upWhat’s often missing from standard lab work and how comprehensive blood testing can uncover hidden drivers of anxiety or depressionWhat markers we include in our custom lab panel and whyHow optimizing your biology creates capacity for deeper healing3 Key Takeaways:Physiology First, Not Only: There’s an interplay between physiology and psychology but if your body is depleted or stressed, it changes how your brain functions. You can’t mindset your way out of a nervous system stuck in survival mode.The Chemical Imbalance Theory is outdated and debunked. This oversimplified narrative can prevent people from exploring the root causes of their symptoms and keeps many stuck in medication-only treatment plans that don’t fully support their healing.Comprehensive Lab Work can take out some of the guesswork. It helps uncover hidden imbalances—like nutrient deficiencies or hormone issues—that may be driving anxiety or depression. It gives you clear, personalized data to support your healing.Looking for more personalized support?Book a FREE discovery call for RESTORE, our 1:1 anxiety & depression coaching program (HSA/FSA eligible & includes comprehensive bloodwork)Join me inside Regulated Living, a mental health membership and nervous system healing space (sliding scale pricing available)Order my book, Healing Through the Vagus Nerve today!*Want me to talk about something specific on the podcast? Let me know HERE.**Referenced Sources: Moncrieff, J., Cooper, R. E., Stockmann, T., Amendola, S., Hengartner, M. P., & Horowitz, M. A. (2022). The serotonin theory of depression: A systematic umbrella review of the evidence. Molecular Psychiatry, 28(8), 1–14. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01661-0Website: https://www.riseaswe.com/podcastEmail: [email protected]: https://www.instagram.com/amandaontherise/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandaontherise
    36:17
  • Proactive Regulation: Long-Term Strategies for a Resilient Nervous System (Part 7: B2B Series)
    In Part 7 of our Back to Basics series, we explore proactive regulation as the long-term approach to healing anxiety and depression through a nervous system lens. Building on our previous discussion of reactive tools, this episode examines how to address the root causes of your symptoms.In this episode, you’ll learn:Understanding regulated living as a strategic approach to getting out of chronic survival modeThe importance of identifying your unique stress contributors through a comprehensive assessmentHow to create a personalized healing plan based on what feels meaningful and accessibleKey areas to evaluate: physical health, connection, environment, mindset, and daily stressorsWhy small, consistent 1% changes create sustainable transformation over time3 Key Takeaways:Proactive regulation is essential for long-term healing: It involves creating sustainable habits and addressing underlying causes to break free from chronic survival mode, moving beyond in-the-moment reactive tools.The most effective healing path is personalized and structured, focusing on what feels meaningful and accessible for you to change nextSmall, consistent changes (those 1% improvements) layered over time create the most sustainable transformation when supported by the right guidance and communityNext Episode Preview: Join me for part 7 where we'll discuss lab work, what it is, why it matters, and why I consider it a key piece of healing.Looking for more personalized support?Book a FREE discovery call for RESTORE, our 1:1 anxiety & depression coaching program (HSA/FSA eligible & includes comprehensive bloodwork)Join me inside Regulated Living, a mental health membership and nervous system healing space (sliding scale pricing available)Order my book, Healing Through the Vagus Nerve today!*Want me to talk about something specific on the podcast? Let me know HERE.Website: https://www.riseaswe.com/podcastEmail: [email protected]: https://www.instagram.com/amandaontherise/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandaontherise
    25:34
  • Reactive Regulation in Real Life (Part 6: B2B Series)
    This morning I wanted to flush my kid down the toilet, it was just one of those mornings. It made me realize that while last week we had a great chat about reactive regulation, it was a bit heavy on the theory vs practical application. I'm extending that conversation today to share some real life examples of how I use these tools in my everyday life, how I used them this morning with my son. So, here's Part 6 of my Back to the Basics Series.In this episode, you'll learn:How a challenging morning with a 4-year-old demonstrates simple regulation techniques that prevent reactive parentingUsing activating breathwork to overcome the 2pm energy slump instead of reaching for caffeineNavigating grief with grounding techniques that help process emotions without becoming overwhelmedThe three ways reactive regulation tools support us: physiologically shifting our state, creating awareness and pause, and building confidence and agency3 Takeaways (about why reactive tools work). It’s because…They can directly impact your physiology - Breath work, movement, temperature changes, and vision exercises actually shift your autonomic nervous system state. They help us create awareness and pause - Even if you don't shift states completely, the simple act of noticing and pausing creates space between stimulus and response. That morning with my child, I still felt frustrated, but the pause allowed me to respond intentionally rather than react automatically.They build confidence and agency - Having these tools counters the helplessness that often comes with dysregulation. Instead of "I don't know what to do," you begin to think, "I have tools I can try." This builds a sense of agency over time.Next Episode Preview: Next week, we will move on to proactive regulation and explore how creating a more regulated life sets the stage for long-term healing and well-being.-Looking for more personalized support?Book a FREE discovery call for RESTORE, our 1:1 anxiety & depression coaching program (HSA/FSA eligible & includes comprehensive bloodwork)Join me inside Regulated Living, a mental health membership and nervous system healing space (sliding scale pricing available)Order my book, Healing Through the Vagus Nerve today!*Want me to talk about something specific on the podcast? Let me know HERE.Website: https://www.riseaswe.com/podcastEmail: [email protected]: https://www.instagram.com/amandaontherise/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandaontherise
    29:41
  • Reactive Regulation: Your In-The-Moment Nervous System Toolkit (Part 5: B2B Series)
    In part 5 of our Back to Basics series, we explore reactive regulation, a powerful approach to managing your nervous system in moments of anxiety, overwhelm, or shutdown. Learn how to use your body's natural stress responses to create a personalized toolkit for finding more calm and intentionality amidst life's challenges.*click here to view the impala video I referenced in the episodeIn this episode, you'll learn:Understanding reactive regulation as a "first-aid kit" for your nervous system during moments of anxiety, overwhelm, or shutdownHow to complete natural stress cycles that often get interrupted in modern lifeThe importance of "meeting your nervous system where it is" rather than forcing calm or energyTool layering: matching intervention intensity to your current state, then gradually shifting toward regulationExamples of reactive regulation tools for different nervous system statesWhy practicing regulation tools proactively makes them more accessible during difficult momentsKey Takeaways:Reactive Resourcing: Reactive regulation is like a first-aid kit for your nervous system - a set of tools that provide temporary safety cues to help you bridge the gap between stress and regulation in moments of dysregulation.Meet Your System: The principle of "meeting your nervous system where it is" and "tool layering" is essential - rather than forcing calm when activated or high energy when shut down, acknowledge your current state first and then incrementally guide yourself toward regulation.Proactive Practice: Proactively practicing your reactive regulation tools in low-stress situations makes them more accessible and effective when you're facing bigger challenges.Next Episode Preview: Join me for part 6 where we'll explore proactive regulation - the inner work, lifestyle, relational, and environmental choices that set the stage for more regulated living.Looking for more personalized support?Book a FREE discovery call for RESTORE, our 1:1 anxiety & depression coaching program (HSA/FSA eligible & includes comprehensive bloodwork)Join me inside Regulated Living, a mental health membership and nervous system healing space (sliding scale pricing available)Order my book, Healing Through the Vagus Nerve today!*Want me to talk about something specific on the podcast? Let me know HERE.Website: https://www.riseaswe.com/podcastEmail: [email protected]: https://www.instagram.com/amandaontherise/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandaontherise
    36:27
  • Assessing Your Stress Bucket (Part 4: B2B Series)
    In part 4 of our Back to Basics series, we explore the "stress bucket" analogy to help you understand why you might be feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed. Learn how to assess your unique stress load and discover personalized pathways to healing.In this episode, you'll learn:How to visualize your nervous system as a bucket with limited capacityThe difference between baseline stressors and daily stressorsWhy symptoms appear when your stress bucket overflowsHow to identify your personal stress load to create strategic and meaningful changeKey Takeaways:Stress Capacity: Everyone has a unique "stress bucket" with limited capacity - when it overflows, we experience symptoms of dysregulation like anxiety and depression.Identify Your Stressors: Two types of stressors fill your bucket: baseline stressors (chronic conditions, patterns, or circumstances you wake up with daily) and daily stressors (daily tasks, events, interactions or experiences you face).Strategic Healing: Healing isn't about eliminating all stress but finding balance - either by reducing your stress load or increasing your supports or carrying capacity through skills, resourcing, and lifestyle changes.Next Episode Preview: Join me for part 5 where we'll discuss reactive regulation strategies to help manage your stress bucket in the moments you need it most.Looking for more personalized support?Book a FREE discovery call for RESTORE, our 1:1 anxiety & depression coaching program (HSA/FSA eligible & includes comprehensive bloodwork)Join me inside Regulated Living, a mental health membership and nervous system healing space (sliding scale pricing available)Order my book, Healing Through the Vagus Nerve today!*Want me to talk about something specific on the podcast? Let me know HERE.Website: https://www.riseaswe.com/podcastEmail: [email protected]: https://www.instagram.com/amandaontherise/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandaontherise
    37:22

About Regulate & Rewire: An Anxiety & Depression Podcast

Millions of people struggle with anxiety & depression every single day. Regulate & Rewire is where Amanda, a nervous system focused and trauma-informed practitioner, teaches you the lessons she learned on her healing journey and the tangible research-based tools she uses with clients everyday to help them regulate their nervous system & rewire their mind – in hopes of helping you do the same. Each episode features specific takeaways for you to apply to your healing journey today. Website: www.riseaswe.com
