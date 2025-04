Regulate & Rewire: An Anxiety & Depression Podcast

Reactive Regulation in Real Life (Part 6: B2B Series)

This morning I wanted to flush my kid down the toilet, it was just one of those mornings. It made me realize that while last week we had a great chat about reactive regulation, it was a bit heavy on the theory vs practical application. I'm extending that conversation today to share some real life examples of how I use these tools in my everyday life, how I used them this morning with my son. So, here's Part 6 of my Back to the Basics Series.In this episode, you'll learn:How a challenging morning with a 4-year-old demonstrates simple regulation techniques that prevent reactive parentingUsing activating breathwork to overcome the 2pm energy slump instead of reaching for caffeineNavigating grief with grounding techniques that help process emotions without becoming overwhelmedThe three ways reactive regulation tools support us: physiologically shifting our state, creating awareness and pause, and building confidence and agency3 Takeaways (about why reactive tools work). It's because…They can directly impact your physiology - Breath work, movement, temperature changes, and vision exercises actually shift your autonomic nervous system state. They help us create awareness and pause - Even if you don't shift states completely, the simple act of noticing and pausing creates space between stimulus and response. That morning with my child, I still felt frustrated, but the pause allowed me to respond intentionally rather than react automatically.They build confidence and agency - Having these tools counters the helplessness that often comes with dysregulation. Instead of "I don't know what to do," you begin to think, "I have tools I can try." This builds a sense of agency over time.Next Episode Preview: Next week, we will move on to proactive regulation and explore how creating a more regulated life sets the stage for long-term healing and well-being.