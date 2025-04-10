Regulate & Rewire: An Anxiety & Depression Podcast

In this episode, we’re continuing with Part 8 of the Back to the Basics series by exploring the vital role that comprehensive lab work plays in healing anxiety and depression. I break down why we take a physiology-first—but not physiology-only—approach, the truth behind the outdated “chemical imbalance” theory, and how functional labs can uncover real root causes that are often missed in standard care.In this episode, you’ll learn:Why focusing on your body is often the missing piece in mental health treatmentHow the “chemical imbalance” theory got started—and why it doesn’t hold upWhat’s often missing from standard lab work and how comprehensive blood testing can uncover hidden drivers of anxiety or depressionWhat markers we include in our custom lab panel and whyHow optimizing your biology creates capacity for deeper healing3 Key Takeaways:Physiology First, Not Only: There’s an interplay between physiology and psychology but if your body is depleted or stressed, it changes how your brain functions. You can’t mindset your way out of a nervous system stuck in survival mode.The Chemical Imbalance Theory is outdated and debunked. This oversimplified narrative can prevent people from exploring the root causes of their symptoms and keeps many stuck in medication-only treatment plans that don’t fully support their healing.Comprehensive Lab Work can take out some of the guesswork. It helps uncover hidden imbalances—like nutrient deficiencies or hormone issues—that may be driving anxiety or depression. It gives you clear, personalized data to support your healing.Looking for more personalized support?Book a FREE discovery call for RESTORE, our 1:1 anxiety & depression coaching program (HSA/FSA eligible & includes comprehensive bloodwork)Join me inside Regulated Living, a mental health membership and nervous system healing space (sliding scale pricing available)Order my book, Healing Through the Vagus Nerve today!*Want me to talk about something specific on the podcast? Let me know HERE.**Referenced Sources: Moncrieff, J., Cooper, R. E., Stockmann, T., Amendola, S., Hengartner, M. P., & Horowitz, M. A. (2022). The serotonin theory of depression: A systematic umbrella review of the evidence. Molecular Psychiatry, 28(8), 1–14. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01661-0Website: https://www.riseaswe.com/podcastEmail: [email protected]
: https://www.instagram.com/amandaontherise/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandaontherise