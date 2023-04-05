Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ReFOCUS with Jim Daly

Podcast ReFOCUS with Jim Daly
Focus on the Family
Our culture grows more complicated and challenging every day, and we want to address those tough issues on the ReFOCUS with Jim Daly podcast. Jim Daly is the president of Focus on the Family.
Society & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Loving Your Neighbor to Christ
    In a post-Christian culture, people need to hear the Good News of Jesus Christ more than ever before. Pastor John Burke will encourage you to create opportunities to reach others for Christ by practicing “relational evangelism” - building relationships with others in a judgment-free “come-as-you-are” learning space. Hear inspiring stories of how you can love your neighbors and engage with others every day, leading to lasting life changes. Receive the book Unshockable Love for your donation of any amount. Receive the book ReFOCUS for your donation of any amount!  
    4/20/2023
    1:01:47
  • Sharing a Biblical Worldview in a Secular Culture
    With a shrinking biblical worldview in today’s cancel culture, there’s an increasing need for Christians to engage others with grace and truth. Natasha Crain outlines the four pillars of secularism that are pervasive in the culture and challenges the church to recommit to a biblical foundation so we can effectively reach hearts and minds for Christ. She clearly differentiates between the authority of self and the authority of God in issues of marriage, parenting, sexuality, equality, and justice, while pointing us to the Apostle Paul’s example in Scripture of how to engage with the culture. Natasha offers four important questions we should ask ourselves to determine our motives and approach to sharing truth with others. Receive the book Faithfully Different for your donation of any amount. Receive the book ReFOCUS for your donation of any amount!  
    4/20/2023
    1:03:29
  • A Renewal of Hope for One Nation Under God
    Dr. Os Guinness, a renowned author and social critic, shares about the moral crossroads in America and challenges you to build upon seven foundational stones to preserve freedom and seek repentance, revival, and spiritual renewal. He says that the family is the key to freedom. Pointing to the prayers and faith of the Founding Fathers, such as George Washington, Dr. Guinness outlines a path to saving America from decline, calling all followers of Christ to lead in our families and communities, while speaking persuasively from a biblical worldview. The discussion includes America's great divide, exacerbated by the sexual revolution, LGBT issues, a move toward one-world government, and misguided education in America – all which need to be replaced with true freedom in Christ, a commitment to prayer, and a return to our roots as one nation under God. Receive the book Zero Hour America for your donation of any amount. Receive the book ReFOCUS for your donation of any amount!  
    4/20/2023
    59:58
  • ReFOCUS with Jim Daly Preview
    Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, casts the vision and purpose for his new bi-weekly podcast.
    4/17/2023
    2:57

About ReFOCUS with Jim Daly

Our culture grows more complicated and challenging every day, and we want to address those tough issues on the ReFOCUS with Jim Daly podcast. Jim Daly is the president of Focus on the Family, and he enjoys having deep and heartfelt conversations with people who will strengthen your faith. That’s why Jim has invited some of our day’s most acclaimed and respected thinkers to join the conversation. He will dig deeper and ask the hard questions to help you share Christ’s grace, truth, and love. This bi-weekly podcast will leave you feeling challenged, encouraged, and more engaged with the world. So dive in and listen.

Podcast website

