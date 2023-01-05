Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Reality Wife, Happy Life in the App
Listen to Reality Wife, Happy Life in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Reality Wife, Happy Life

Reality Wife, Happy Life

Podcast Reality Wife, Happy Life
Podcast Reality Wife, Happy Life

Reality Wife, Happy Life

Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
add
Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are a happily married couple, but when it comes to what’s on TV at night, all hell breaks loose. Tommy wants MLB where Mercedes ... More
TV & Film
Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are a happily married couple, but when it comes to what’s on TV at night, all hell breaks loose. Tommy wants MLB where Mercedes ... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • SCAMdoval!
    This week, MJ & Tommy talk about Vanderpump Rules, shocker alert! Plus, MJ reveals some secrets about what a reality show contract looks like, what's involved, and how the seasons of your favorite shows work. And of course, they cover everyone's favorite topic at the moment...SCAMdoval!
    5/1/2023
    49:54
  • Don't Ever Cross Katie Maloney
    In the inaugural episode, MJ and Tommy share their insider juicy info on what it's like being on a Bravo reality show, choosing that special outfit for Interview Days and remind us the most important life advice to live by: don't EVER cross Katie Maloney.
    4/26/2023
    1:07:14
  • Welcome to Reality Wife, Happy Life
    Welcome to Reality Wife, Happy Life! Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are a happily married couple, but when it comes to what’s on TV at night, all hell breaks loose. Tommy wants MLB where Mercedes wants Real Housewives. That’s when they came to a compromise, where a reality TV life means a happy wife. On this podcast, Mercedes and Tommy from Shahs of Sunset discuss all things Bravo, Bachelor, Below Deck and more. Plus, they even share a few insider secrets and gossip as well. The goal of this show is to finally win over Tommy and make him an official Bravhoe!
    4/22/2023
    1:08

More TV & Film podcasts

About Reality Wife, Happy Life

Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are a happily married couple, but when it comes to what’s on TV at night, all hell breaks loose. Tommy wants MLB where Mercedes wants Real Housewives. That’s when they came to a compromise, where a reality TV life means a happy wife. On this podcast, Mercedes and Tommy from Shahs of Sunset discuss all things Bravo, Bachelor, Below Deck and more. Plus, they even share a few insider secrets and gossip as well. The goal of this show is to finally win over Tommy and make him an official Bravhoe!
Podcast website

Listen to Reality Wife, Happy Life, Reality Life with Kate Casey and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Reality Wife, Happy Life

Reality Wife, Happy Life

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Reality Wife, Happy Life: Podcasts in Family