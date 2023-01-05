Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are a happily married couple, but when it comes to what’s on TV at night, all hell breaks loose. Tommy wants MLB where Mercedes ... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
SCAMdoval!
This week, MJ & Tommy talk about Vanderpump Rules, shocker alert! Plus, MJ reveals some secrets about what a reality show contract looks like, what's involved, and how the seasons of your favorite shows work.
And of course, they cover everyone's favorite topic at the moment...SCAMdoval!
5/1/2023
49:54
Don't Ever Cross Katie Maloney
In the inaugural episode, MJ and Tommy share their insider juicy info on what it's like being on a Bravo reality show, choosing that special outfit for Interview Days and remind us the most important life advice to live by: don't EVER cross Katie Maloney.
4/26/2023
1:07:14
Welcome to Reality Wife, Happy Life
Welcome to Reality Wife, Happy Life! Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are a happily married couple, but when it comes to what’s on TV at night, all hell breaks loose. Tommy wants MLB where Mercedes wants Real Housewives. That’s when they came to a compromise, where a reality TV life means a happy wife. On this podcast, Mercedes and Tommy from Shahs of Sunset discuss all things Bravo, Bachelor, Below Deck and more. Plus, they even share a few insider secrets and gossip as well. The goal of this show is to finally win over Tommy and make him an official Bravhoe!
Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are a happily married couple, but when it comes to what’s on TV at night, all hell breaks loose. Tommy wants MLB where Mercedes wants Real Housewives. That’s when they came to a compromise, where a reality TV life means a happy wife. On this podcast, Mercedes and Tommy from Shahs of Sunset discuss all things Bravo, Bachelor, Below Deck and more. Plus, they even share a few insider secrets and gossip as well. The goal of this show is to finally win over Tommy and make him an official Bravhoe!