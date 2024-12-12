Lara Trump on the 2024 Presidential Election and What She'll Do Next
As the co-chair of the RNC, Lara Trump has been credited with transforming the organization while focusing on election integrity and voter engagement. The results of those efforts were historic, with President Trump winning the Electoral College and the national popular vote.
PragerU CEO, Marissa Streit, travels to Mar-a-Lago to speak with Lara about the presidential campaign and her plans for the future.
55:28
UFC’s First Champion Royce Gracie on What American Schools Need ASAP
Royce Gracie was the first UFC champion who defeated his opponents with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a martial art developed by his family. Royce and PragerU CEO Marissa Streit talk about what makes the USA great—free speech, patriotism, and opportunity—and why Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu could be the key to transforming kids, especially young boys. More than just self-defense, it teaches confidence, respect, and discipline—values every coach and teacher should instill.
53:21
Levi’s Former President Jen Sey Challenges Fashion Brands to Actually Stand Up for Women
Jen Sey is the Founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics, which was created to stand up for female athletes and speak the truth: men should not be competing in women’s sports.
Jen and PragerU CEO, Marissa Streit, discuss how Jen’s struggles as a champion gymnast and former President of Levi’s prepared her to launch an apparel company that encourages people to be brave.
51:08
The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon on Why Conservatives Are Winning the Culture War
Seth Dillon is the CEO of the popular satire site The Babylon Bee, which pokes fun at everything from politics to pop culture. Seth and PragerU CEO Marissa Streit discuss the impact of America’s changing culture on the 2024 presidential election, the role satire plays in politics, and the inside story of how Elon Musk busted The Babylon Bee out of “Twitter jail.”
1:09:55
Who is Department of Energy Nominee Chris Wright?
We’re told the Earth is experiencing a climate crisis and that manmade emissions are to blame. Environmentalists want us to stop using fossil fuels, but could we function in our world without them? Would the cost be too much to bear? Chris Wright is the CEO of Liberty Energy and has dedicated his career to finding the most efficient energy sources. He sits with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit to have an honest conversation about climate change and fossil fuels. Take the pledge to stop climate misinformation and get the facts with a free PDF e-book of scripts from our climate videos. 00:00 - Welcome to Real Talk 01:00 - Can We Trust Fossil Fuel Execs about Climate? 04:15 - Everyone Wants a Healthy Climate 07:11 - Are Humans to Blame for Climate Change? 10:31 - Modern Agriculture Can't Exist without Fossil Fuels 12:50 - Why Do Policy Makers Push Wind and Solar? 16:32 - Is It Possible to Have Only EVs in California? 18:14 - Bad Energy Policies Have Increased European Energy Prices 21:13 - The Link between the Ukraine War and Energy Prices 24:27 - Why Is There So Much Pushback against Nuclear Energy? 27:30 - It's Not Climate Change Denial to Say Fossil Fuels Are Essential 29:30 - Why Aren't We Seeing More Energy Innovation? 34:21 - Big Tech Companies Are Censoring Climate Change Debate 39:00 - Search for Alternative Perspectives about Climate 40:19 - 3 Million People a Year Die Because They Don't Have Fossil Fuels 42:27 - The ESG Scam 50:54 - Are American Oil and Gas Companies Being Squashed? 53:44 - Is Investing in Oil and Gas a Smart Move? 56:43 - Energy Access Is Green 57:20 - Recommendations for Continued Reading
Real Talk aims to help you live a better, more fulfilling life. PragerU CEO & Education Expert, Marissa Streit, interviews leaders—and disruptors—in education, business, mental/physical health and world affairs. Join her to discover truth and reason during a time of chaos.