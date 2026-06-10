Real Life With The Older Americans Act

In this inaugural episode, host Bob Blancato and co-host Edwin Walker bring together a powerhouse group of national leaders to explore the legacy and future of the Older Americans Act (OAA): Ramsey Alwin (National Council on Aging), Sandy Markwood (USAging), Josh Protas (Meals on Wheels America), and Martha Roherty (Advancing States) for a wide-ranging conversation on the history, structure, and real-world impact of the Older Americans Act. Together, they outline what reauthorization must deliver—modernization, equity, and funding at scale—so the OAA can meet the realities of a rapidly aging nation.

The Senior Nutrition Program serves millions of older adults through meals that nourish both body, mind and community. Discover how one of the most successful federal programs helps older adults live healthier, more connected lives. Featuring leaders from across the country, learn about how home-delivered meals and innovative wellness initiatives highlight why nutrition is about far more than food—and why the Older Americans Act must be reauthorized to sustain this impact. Links for further information about Suicide Intervention and Researchers who have pioneered its integration within the Senior Nutrition Program: https://livingworks.net/training/livingworks-asist/ https://livingworks.net/training/livingworks-safetalk/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-shannonhouse-ph-d-b487516a/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-fullen-68045225/

Join Bob and Edwin and learn from colleagues and experts during their visit the American Society on Aging's annual meeting in Atlanta. You'll hear from Leanne Clark-Shirley (American Society on Aging), Najja Orr (Philadelphia Corporation for Aging) and Jeffrey Klein (Nevada Senior Services) about how the Older Americans Act programs across the nation are vital to the health, independence and longevity of older adults. Our guests and ASA's Panel of Pundits* highlight innovative solutions to today's issues including the importance of family caregivers, the economy's impact on increasing waiting lists for services, creative aging workforce solutions and the economics of providing supportive services in the community. *Panel of Pundits: Edwin Walker (Retired Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aging, Administration on Aging); Joel White, Horizon Government Affairs, Council for Affordable Health Coverage; Jean Accius, Creating Healthier Communities; Lynn Faria, SAGE; Ramsey Alwin, National Council on Aging; and Jason Resendez, National Alliance for Caregiving.

In this episode of Real Life with the Older Americans Act, we explore how Title IV programs promote health, independence, and longevity through evidence-based interventions that help older adults remain active and connected in their communities. Featuring perspectives from researchers, practitioners, volunteers, and participants, the episode highlights falls prevention, nutrition, social engagement, and the partnerships that transform research into real-world impact. Thank you to our guests: Carol Zernial (CEO, WellMed Foundation) and Anita Ramirez (volunteer, Doris Griffin Senior Center) - San Antonio Texas Matthew Smith (Professor) - Indiana University School of Public Health Staff from Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands - Maryanne Ryan, Sarah Franey, Laura Cheesman, Dawn Ericson-Taylor, Dot Kingsbury and Gina Paglucia Morrison - and their partner at the Visiting Nurses Association - Meg Payne

THE ELDER JUSTICE COORDINATING COUNCIL's SOCIAL MEDIA TOOLKIT: Never Ever Campaign June 15-26, 2026 Personalize your messages with their Toolkit: https://bit.ly/EJCC26W In this episode of Real Life with the Older Americans Act, hosts Bob Blancato and Edwin Walker explore the critical role of elder justice programs in protecting vulnerable older adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation. Through conversations with leaders from Tribal Adult Protective Services, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, and the National Adult Protective Services Association, listeners learn how these programs empower older adults, respect self-determination and help individuals remain safely in their homes and communities whenever possible. Guests share real-world examples of restoring dignity, recovering stolen assets, resolving quality-of-life concerns in long-term care settings and using culturally responsive approaches to support tribal elders. The episode also highlights the importance of reauthorizing and adequately funding the Older Americans Act and Elder Justice Act to strengthen services that safeguard the rights, independence and well-being of older Americans.

Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

About Real Life With The Older Americans Act

About Real Life With The Older Americans Act

About Real Life With The Older Americans Act

What does federal aging policy look like in everyday life? This podcast explores the real people and real communities that benefit from the Older Americans Act (OAA)—the nationwide law that supports older adults’ safety, independence and quality of life. OAA programs are the backbone of community-based services yet are often hidden in plain sight. As the U.S. population ages rapidly and caregiving needs grow, the services supported by the OAA have never mattered more for health, dignity and connection. Host Bob Blancato, nationally recognized leader and policy expert on aging, has spent decades shaping programs that improve the health, dignity and well-being of older adults. Bob and his stellar podcast guests bring unparalleled insights into how older adult programs and policies translate into real-world impact for older adults, families and communities across the country. Listen and learn from engaging policy experts, real-life participants and volunteers, and members of the aging network workforce who are engaged in community services supported by the OAA that provide: - Nutritious meals improving diet quality, food security, independence and social connection - Aging and disability support services and hospital care transitions that return $1.30 to $7.10 per dollar invested - Evidence-based workshops enhancing physical function, self-management, mental well-being and fall prevention contributing to fewer injuries, hospitalizations, and long-term care needs - Caregiver and dementia-capable services and supports reducing caregiver stress and preventing hospitalizations and institutionalization - Native American services demonstrating ~36% fewer hospital visits and ~10% fewer falls per year - Elder Justice initiatives raising awareness, reporting, safety, and service coordination for vulnerable older adults - Older adult employment and training resulting in ~48% unsubsidized employment, 80% one-year employment retention, 32% improved physical health and 76% increased positive outlook/mental health This series is proudly sponsored by The John A. Hartford Foundation, a national, nonpartisan philanthropy dedicated to improving care for older adults, and the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP), a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Learn more about the key role of the Older Americans Act by going to: What To Know About The Older Americans Act And The Services It Provides (https://www.kff.org/medicare/what-to-know-about-the-older-americans-act-and-the-services-it-provides-to-older-adults/).