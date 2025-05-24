Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsKids & FamilyREACH A Space Podcast for Kids
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
REACH A Space Podcast for Kids
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

REACH A Space Podcast for Kids

Soundsington Media
Kids & FamilyScience
REACH A Space Podcast for Kids
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • REACH Earth Day Special: What is Climate Change?
    REACHing Out are bi-weekly mini-episodes where we answer YOUR Questions. This week we are celebrating Earth Day and what NASA is doing to study global climate change with some help from Dr. Dalia Kirschbaum, Director of the Earth Science Division, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.   Hosts: Brian Holden and Meredith Stepien Written by: Nate DuFort, with Sandy Marshall, Meredith Stepien and Brian Holden. Co-Created, Produced by: Nate DuFort and Sandy Marshall Edited by: Nate DuFort Music composed by: Jesse Case Logo by: Steven Lyons   Special thanks:  Dr. Dalia Kirschbaum, Director of the Earth Science Division, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center To learn more about NASA’s Earth Day initiatives including activities, coloring pages, and more visit https://science.nasa.gov/earth/earth-day/     Do you have a question for a future edition of “Reaching Out?” Just get your parents permission and give us a call at 312-248-3402 (or an email at [email protected]) and leave us a message with your first name, where you're from and your question for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode.   You can find REACH on Twitter and Instagram or at www.ReachThePodcast.com   REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids is a production of Soundsington Media committed to making quality programing for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to www.soundsingtonmedia.com
    --------  
    9:07
  • The REACH Guide to the Total Solar Eclipse
    On April 8, 2024 we will experience a Total Solar Eclipse. What exactly is an eclipse? Who will get to see it? How can you safely view? What if you aren't in the path of totality? You've got questions, we've got answers with the amazing Dr. Marin M. Anderson, Research Scientist, NASA JPL. All that and more on The REACH Guide to the Total Solar Eclipse   Hosts: Brian Holden and Meredith Stepien  Written, Produced, and Edited by Nate DuFort, a Solar System Ambassador for NASA JPL Music composed by: Jesse Case Logo by: Steven Lyons REACH was Co-Created by: Nate DuFort and Sandy Marshall    Special thanks to Dr. Marin M. Anderson, Research Scientist, Astrophysicist, Radio Astronomer at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Learn more about Dr. Anderson's work with the Golden Apple Valley Radio Telescope (GAVRT): https://gavrt.lewiscenter.org/ https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/skywatching/ride-the-wave-of-radio-astronomy-during-the-solar-eclipse/ And a terrific NASA Eclipse discussion with Dr. Anderson (fall 2023): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lKYm6QBE-Q We’d also like to offer a special thanks to REACH co-creator and Public Engagement Specialist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Sandy Marshall. Additional Eclipse Resources: NASA's Watch Live - 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Join NASA experts on April 8, 2024, for a broadcast of the total solar eclipse. Want to see more? Tune in to the streams at the link for telescope live feeds of the total solar eclipse across the path, a broadcast in Spanish, and a live stream of sounding rockets launching during the eclipse. https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/live How Can You Tell If Your Eclipse Glasses or Handheld Solar Viewers Are Safe? https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/how-to-tell-if-viewers-are-safe What is an Eclipse? from NASA's Space Place: https://spaceplace.nasa.gov/eclipses/en/ Solar Science with the Peanuts Gang! Explore brand new solar science activities and resources created for students ages 4–13 and available in 11 languages:  https://ymiclassroom.com/lesson-plans/peanutseclipse/ Want more REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids? You can find REACH on X, Instagram, and TikTok or at www.ReachThePodcast.com REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids is a production of Soundsington Media committed to making quality programing for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to www.soundsingtonmedia.com Advertise on REACH: [email protected]
    --------  
    10:35
  • Introducing: KOALA SHINE - Spike The Space Ball ⚾️☄️
    While we're gearing up for all new episodes of REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids, we thought it would be a blast to share an episode of a podcast from some of our friends. This week we are over the moon to present Koala Shine and an episode we think younger space fans will love. Give it a listen! Koala Shine is a mindful adventure show for kids, with stories taking us all over the globe and even out of this world! In every episode, you'll learn something new, with cool facts and jokes, topsy-turvy tales and even the opportunity for you to be on the pod too. Koala Shine is meaningful, mindful entertainment for developing brains, with not a screen in sight! Hit ‘follow’ so you never miss an episode, and subscribe to Koala Shine+ for ad-free, uninterrupted adventures! https://koalashine.supercast.com/  You can find REACH on Twitter and Instagram or at www.ReachThePodcast.com REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids is a production of Soundsington Media committed to making quality programing for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to www.soundsingtonmedia.com Advertise on REACH: [email protected]
    --------  
    19:20
  • REACH x Koko Sleep: Hector & Sunny in Space 🐶🚀
    Tonight's episode is pretty special! We've teamed up with an amazing podcast called Koko Sleep, to send the lucky pups Hector & Sunny into space! Brian and Meredith will be appearing to Hector and Sunny in a dream, and taking them on a space tour. So, put your astronaut helmets on and prepare for take-off!  Want even more original bedtime stories & sleep meditations for kids? Subscribe to Koko Sleep wherever you listen to podcasts and start listening for free tonight. Just search Koko Sleep on your favorite podcast app & make bedtimes a dream. Join Koko Club Today! 🐨👑 Enjoy ad-free listening, 4 bonus stories a month and submit story requests! Your support makes this show possible. https://kokosleep.supercast.com If you or your kids love Koko Sleep, please leave us a review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ How are we doing with Koko Sleep? Let us know!  Follow us on Instagram to stay up to date with all podcast news, share feedback and meet your host Abbe Opher You can now listen to Koko Sleep on Youtube! Click here to see the latest videos 📺 Support our little podcast- join Sleepiest Plus for access to extra special bonus episodes ✨ About Koko Sleep 🐨 Koko Sleep is a podcast of original children's bedtime stories and sleep meditations for kids, designed to make bedtime a dream. So if you are a tired parent, innovative teacher, wise babysitter or curious kiddo then you’re in the right place.  Hosted by Abbe Opher 🎙, possibly the world’s biggest fan of bedtime stories, and released every Monday and Wednesday, Koko Sleep has been designed to help children fall asleep faster than ever! So you can win back a little ‘me’ time.  Throughout the series, the magical sleep meditations & short stories will be delivered in a relaxed audiobook style, with calming sleep music. Your little ones will get to know the inhabitants of sleepy forest, and the creatures they meet in their adventures- Koko the Koala, Karma the Llama, and Disco the Dancing Dragon to name a few. They’ll also hear other relaxing stories about children with magic powers, mystical beings and faraway places.  Narrator 🎙️ Abbe Opher Authors ✍️ Nate DuFort & Suzanna Mcloughlin Do you want a free and easy way to support REACH? You can support the podcast by taking our short questionnaire at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/REACH   You can find REACH on Twitter and Instagram or at www.ReachThePodcast.com   REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids is a production of Soundsington Media committed to making quality programing for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to www.soundsingtonmedia.com Advertise on REACH: [email protected]
    --------  
    24:18
  • Introducing: The Ten News: Meet Daisy, Apple's Recycling Robot 🤖
    This week the REACH team is proud to present a great resource exploring the topics that kids care about the most, it's The Ten News! Presenting The Ten News: Meet Daisy, Apple's Recycling Robot 🤖 🤖 Meet Apple's iPhone Recycling Robot with Sarah Chandler, VP of Environment & Supply Chain Innovation at Apple  📣 Ten'ers share their special Father's Day shout-outs on the show 📱 Trivia with Tessa: do you know how many dollars worth of gold & silver is thrown away just from phones in the US? About The Ten News 🗞️ The Ten News podcast explores topics that kids care about most including events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment, and more! 🌎 It’s a great way for you and your family to stay connected with what’s going on in the world. 🤩 The Ten News also features some pretty awesome guests; LEGO Masters Judge Amy Corbett, America’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum for Pokemon fans, and many more. 🤔 Our episodes are all about staying kind, cool, and curious. 🎧 We hope you enjoy listening to The Ten News! 👋 Say hi at [email protected] Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thetennews/
    --------  
    19:57

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About REACH A Space Podcast for Kids

REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids is a bi-weekly, family friendly exploration of our galaxy (and beyond!) with hosts Brian Holden and Meredith Stepien. Built for kids and based on questions from kids, REACH educates with entertaining segments, fun at-home experiments, and interviews with subject matter experts from leading institutions such as NASA, Adler Planetarium, Cosmosphere, and more. Subscribe today, and get knowledge...within your Reach.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyScienceAstronomyEducation for Kids

Listen to REACH A Space Podcast for Kids, But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2025 - 7:53:05 PM