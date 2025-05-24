About REACH A Space Podcast for Kids

REACH: A Space Podcast for Kids is a bi-weekly, family friendly exploration of our galaxy (and beyond!) with hosts Brian Holden and Meredith Stepien. Built for kids and based on questions from kids, REACH educates with entertaining segments, fun at-home experiments, and interviews with subject matter experts from leading institutions such as NASA, Adler Planetarium, Cosmosphere, and more. Subscribe today, and get knowledge...within your Reach.