1 - Mothers and Sons: Respect, Responsibility, and Letting Go

How can moms nurture strong, respectful relationships with their sons—especially as they grow into young men? In this episode, Israel and Brook Wayne share personal stories, biblical principles, and practical wisdom on parenting boys with grace, boundaries, and vision for manhood. They also weigh in on public school sports, peer influence, and how to respond when your homeschooler feels like an outsider.