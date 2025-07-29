Powered by RND
Raising Them Up
Raising Them Up

Raising Them Up
  How to Discern Learning Styles, Discipline Needs, and Gentle Parenting Claims
    Israel and Brook Wayne explore how to tell the difference between learning struggles and heart issues, how to adapt your homeschool to your child's learning style, and what to make of the growing "gentle parenting" trend—all with biblical clarity and practical insight. Biblical parenting is hard—but you don't have to figure it out alone. Each week, Raising Them Up tackles real-life parenting questions with biblical wisdom, practical help, and gospel hope. From screen time and sibling conflict to discipleship, marriage, and homeschooling, hosts Israel and Brook Wayne bring decades of parenting experience and a deep love for God's Word to your everyday challenges.
  Mothers and Sons: Respect, Responsibility, and Letting Go
    How can moms nurture strong, respectful relationships with their sons—especially as they grow into young men? In this episode, Israel and Brook Wayne share personal stories, biblical principles, and practical wisdom on parenting boys with grace, boundaries, and vision for manhood. They also weigh in on public school sports, peer influence, and how to respond when your homeschooler feels like an outsider.
  Welcome to Raising Them Up
    Parenting is hard. Discipleship is even harder. That's why we're here—to help you raise your children with wisdom, grace, and truth. We're Israel and Brook Wayne, and this is Raising Them Up: A Christian Parenting Q&A podcast. We want to tackle real questions from real parents—about screen time, discipline, marriage, homeschooling, and more.
About Raising Them Up

Generations Media Network presents Raising Them Up: A Christian Parenting Q&A. Hosted by Israel & Brook Wayne.
