VPR S10 E12 | Bigger Than Rachella?
On this weeks episode, we recap Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 12, and say welcome back to this week's special guest, Sarah! The gang's back together! No Summer House recap this week, but we'll be back to recap next week's episode. News/WWHL Recap starts at 28:30 Vanderpump Rules Recap starts at 44:20
4/29/2023
1:54:38
VPR S10 E11 | Hard In The Paint w/ Bonus SH S7 E10 Content
On this weeks episode, we recap Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 11. We also recap episode 10 of Summer House. News starts at 3:00 Vanderpump Rules Recap starts at 16:38 Summer House Recap starts at 1:04:13
4/21/2023
1:29:54
VPR S10 E10 | A Million Things That Could Be A Lot Worse w/ Bonus SH S7 E9 Content
On this weeks episode, we recap Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 10. We also recap episode 9 of Summer House. News starts at 1:50 Vanderpump Rules Recap starts at 39:50 Summer House Recap starts at 1:17:25
4/14/2023
1:48:31
VPR S10 E9 | Welcome to the Un-Welcome Party! w/ Bonus SH S7 E8 Content
On this weeks episode, we recap Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 9. We also recap episode 8 of Summer House. News starts at 4:00 Vanderpump Rules Recap starts at 27:05 Summer House Recap starts at 1:14:50
4/7/2023
1:55:46
VPR S10 E8 | Honey, I Do! w/ Bonus SH S7 E7 Content
On this weeks episode, we recap Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 8. We also recap episode 7 of Summer House. News starts at 11:20 Vanderpump Rules Recap starts at 29:35 Summer House Recap starts at 1:10:10
About Pump Talk: A Consideration of Vanderpump Rules
In the Fall of 2016, Natalie and Kyle were introduced to the staff at SUR restaurant in WeHo, and their lives have never been the same. Join them weekly as they unpack the character development (or lack thereof), plot twists, Jax's latest screw ups, and straight up screaming matches in each episode of "Vanderpump Rules".