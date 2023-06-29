Psyop Cinema is a podcast about the film industry and its intimate connections to mass manipulation, conspiracy, and the occult. Hosts Thomas Millary and Brett ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 75
Taylor Swift's Mind Control Concerts (On William Ramsey Investigates)
Thomas' appearance from a few weeks ago on William Ramsey Investigates, talking about the suspicious aspects of Taylor Swift. Thomas and William analyze the strange phenomenon of 'Taylor Swift amnesia,' the psychological and spiritual dangers of celebrity-culture, and the overt occult and Monarch symbolism of several Swift videos and live performances. Taylor Swift's recent concerts may represent a phase shift, where mass-scale MKUltra is becoming more intense than ever. https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com/https://twitter.com/WilliamRamseyInhttps://twitter.com/CinemaPsyophttps://www.patreon.com/PsyopCinemahttp://psyop-cinema.com/https://linktr.ee/psyopcinemat[email protected]@protonmail.com
7/25/2023
50:12
Seven Days in May (On William Ramsey Investigates)
An appearance we did a few months ago on William Ramsey Investigates, discussing Seven Days in May, an early 1960s political thriller about a military coup against the United States president. We analyze the relationship of this film to the Kennedy assassination and consider the complex political dynamics around the killing of JFK and the Kennedy legacy. We also talk about RFK's assassination, RFK Jr.'s candidacy, and the many paths to globalism.https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com/https://twitter.com/WilliamRamseyInhttps://twitter.com/CinemaPsyophttps://www.patreon.com/PsyopCinemahttp://psyop-cinema.com/https://linktr.ee/psyopcinemat[email protected]@protonmail.com
7/25/2023
1:09:00
Morbin' Time (Jared Leto 6)
Our Leto series takes us to the infamous 2022 film Morbius. Like Leto's career, Morbius is a highly synthetic product, a strange blend of ideas and images from earlier movies in the superhero genre. We cover the memes mocking the absurdity of the film's existence and discuss how Jared Leto in a superhero-vampire role takes us to the exact occult transhumanist themes one would expect.https://twitter.com/CinemaPsyophttps://www.patreon.com/PsyopCinemahttp://psyop-cinema.com/https://linktr.ee/psyopcinemat[email protected]@protonmail.com
7/15/2023
54:56
Woke Horror, with Rachel Wilson and Dissident Mama
Thomas is joined by both Rachel Wilson and Rebecca Dillingham (Dissident Mama) for a discussion of the thriving subgenre of woke-themed horror. We take a look at the movies Antebellum and Don't Worry Darling, breaking down the inversion, projection, and misdirection in their depictions of mind control. Rachel and Rebecca also rip apart the factual inaccuracies in Antebellum's portrayal of the 19th century South and the failed propaganda of Don't Worry Darling's portrait of 1950s suburban America.https://twitter.com/Rach4Patriarchyhttps://substack.com/@rwilsonhttps://www.amazon.com/Occult-Feminism-Secret-History-Liberation/dp/B09NGXZKHB/ - Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women's Liberationhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZGnJ9SUMgD1Hs_MAQYIUJghttps://linktr.ee/RachelLWilsonhttps://www.dissidentmama.net/https://southernorthodox.org/https://twitter.com/Dissident_MamaResources on American history mentioned by Rebecca -https://www.amazon.com/Roll-Jordan-World-Slaves-Made/dp/0394716523https://shotwellpublishing.com/emancipation-hell/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIuJ9YWddUkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeLF8Qxef_chttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUsclaam8Dc
7/11/2023
1:55:31
The Collins Brothers on the Religion of the Beyond and Close Encounters of the Third Kind
We are joined by Paul and Phillip Collins to discuss their book Invoking the Beyond. The Collins brothers' research details how the ideology of techno-utopianism replaces the divine with counterfeits such as AI, superweapons, or extraterrestrial 'gods,' using these surrogates to epistemically overwhelm humanity and push for the creation of a 'New Man.' We get into the historical and philosophical aspects of this elite religion of "the beyond," focusing on the increasingly mainstreamed UFO-psyop. Discussing UFO-spirituality gives us the chance to analyze a Spielberg film for the first time on the show, as we unpack the creepy infantilizing messaging of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1663213518 https://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2023/03/09/fire-in-the-firmament-the-alien-deception-accelerates/https://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2023/05/09/ufos-and-the-ghost-of-paul-nitze/ https://twitter.com/PhillipDCollin1 https://twitter.com/CinemaPsyop https://www.patreon.com/PsyopCinema http://psyop-cinema.com/ https://linktr.ee/psyopcinema t[email protected]@protonmail.com
Psyop Cinema is a podcast about the film industry and its intimate connections to mass manipulation, conspiracy, and the occult. Hosts Thomas Millary and Brett Carollo explore film from a deep politics perspective, demonstrating how the artistry of cinema combines with psychological and technological knowledge to engineer culture in subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) ways— making each of us the subject of the greatest mind control experiment in history.