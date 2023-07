The Collins Brothers on the Religion of the Beyond and Close Encounters of the Third Kind

We are joined by Paul and Phillip Collins to discuss their book Invoking the Beyond. The Collins brothers' research details how the ideology of techno-utopianism replaces the divine with counterfeits such as AI, superweapons, or extraterrestrial 'gods,' using these surrogates to epistemically overwhelm humanity and push for the creation of a 'New Man.' We get into the historical and philosophical aspects of this elite religion of "the beyond," focusing on the increasingly mainstreamed UFO-psyop. Discussing UFO-spirituality gives us the chance to analyze a Spielberg film for the first time on the show, as we unpack the creepy infantilizing messaging of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1663213518 https://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2023/03/09/fire-in-the-firmament-the-alien-deception-accelerates/https://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2023/05/09/ufos-and-the-ghost-of-paul-nitze/ https://twitter.com/PhillipDCollin1 https://twitter.com/CinemaPsyop https://www.patreon.com/PsyopCinema http://psyop-cinema.com/ https://linktr.ee/psyopcinema t [email protected] @protonmail.com