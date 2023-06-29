Woke Horror, with Rachel Wilson and Dissident Mama

Thomas is joined by both Rachel Wilson and Rebecca Dillingham (Dissident Mama) for a discussion of the thriving subgenre of woke-themed horror. We take a look at the movies Antebellum and Don't Worry Darling, breaking down the inversion, projection, and misdirection in their depictions of mind control. Rachel and Rebecca also rip apart the factual inaccuracies in Antebellum's portrayal of the 19th century South and the failed propaganda of Don't Worry Darling's portrait of 1950s suburban America.https://twitter.com/Rach4Patriarchyhttps://substack.com/@rwilsonhttps://www.amazon.com/Occult-Feminism-Secret-History-Liberation/dp/B09NGXZKHB/ - Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women's Liberationhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZGnJ9SUMgD1Hs_MAQYIUJghttps://linktr.ee/RachelLWilsonhttps://www.dissidentmama.net/https://southernorthodox.org/https://twitter.com/Dissident_MamaResources on American history mentioned by Rebecca -https://www.amazon.com/Roll-Jordan-World-Slaves-Made/dp/0394716523https://shotwellpublishing.com/emancipation-hell/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIuJ9YWddUkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeLF8Qxef_chttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUsclaam8Dc