Welcome to Episode 12 of the Prince of Whales PODcast! This week, Claudia, Nik, and Brendon dive into one of the most magical ocean phenomena—bioluminescence! Have you ever seen the ocean glow at night? Whether it’s shimmering plankton, glowing jellyfish, or deep-sea creatures using their own built-in flashlights, we break down the science, beauty, and mystery behind this natural wonder. Plus, we answer a listener’s question about where and when to see bioluminescence in BC, and share some amazing stories of glowing whales, firefly squid, and even red tide.
(0:41) What is bioluminescence, and why does it happen?
(1:25) The creatures that glow in BC’s waters—from jellyfish to plankton
(3:26) Incredible sightings: glowing whales, dolphins, and bioluminescent beaches
(5:39) How bioluminescence helps animals hunt, escape predators, and communicate
(7:09) The connection between bioluminescence, climate change, and red tide
(10:42) When and where to see bioluminescence in British Columbia
Whether you’re hoping to witness glowing waves or just love learning about ocean science, this episode will illuminate the world of bioluminescence for you.
