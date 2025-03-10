Powered by RND
Prince of Whales
Welcome to The Prince of Whales POD-cast – a short, exciting, and educational series where we dive into fascinating fan questions about whales and the rich marine ecosystem of British Columbia.
  • Episode 15 - A Whale of a Career: 28 Years on the Water with Mark Malleson (Part 1)
    Welcome to Episode 15 of the Prince of Whales PODcast! This week, we have a very special guest—Mark Malleson, a Zodiac skipper with nearly 28 years of experience at Prince of Wales. Mark has spent thousands of hours on the water and works with the Center for Whale Research on annual orca population surveys. He’s sharing his incredible stories, insights on the changes in the Salish Sea, and what it’s like to dedicate a life to whales.(0:34) How Mark became one of the most experienced whale watchers on the coast(2:33) Witnessing 70-80 orcas in one unforgettable moment(3:42) Over 8,000 trips and the biggest changes in the Salish Sea(4:47) The incredible return of humpbacks—and what it means for the ecosystem(6:15) Why Bigg’s Killer Whales are thriving while Southern Residents struggle(9:04) Advice for anyone wanting to work in whale watching or marine research(12:35) Surprising patterns and discoveries from 30 years on the waterMark has so many stories that we couldn’t fit it all in one episode! Stay tuned for Part 2 in Episode 16, which is coming next week. Don’t forget to subscribe and send us your questions at [email protected] or on Instagram. 🐋✨
    15:54
  • Episode 14: FUN FACTS! - Part 2
    Welcome to Episode 14 of the Prince of Whales PODcast! Last week, we packed an entire episode with fascinating facts about the Salish Sea’s wildlife—and we still had more to share! Part 2 of our fun fact special covers everything from the world's oldest orca to how salmon smell their way home and even whale vomit worth more than gold. If you haven’t checked out Part 1 yet, go back and listen, then jump right into this episode for even more surprises!Topics Include: (0:51) Ocean Sun, the world’s oldest living wild orca, may be 97 years old! (1:40) Granny the orca: was she really 105 years old? (4:31) Which animals in the Salish Sea can live for over 100 years? (5:40) Salmon use their sense of smell to find their birth rivers! (6:47) Humpback whales may navigate using bacteria that detect magnetic fields (7:59) Herring were once called "candlefish"—and they could actually be burned like candles! (9:08) The lost herring spawn of Victoria’s Gorge Waterway—what happened?This episode is packed with wild facts you’ll want to share. Don’t forget to subscribe and send us your questions at [email protected] or on Instagram. 🐋✨
    9:59
  • Episode 13: FUN FACTS! - Part 1
    Welcome to Episode 13 of the Prince of Whales PODcast! This week, we’re switching things up—no questions, just rapid-fire fun facts about the incredible creatures of the Salish Sea! Over the past 12 episodes, we've uncovered some mind-blowing animal facts, and now we’re sharing the best of them with you. From whale earwax that tells their life story to octopus blood that turns them blue, and sea cucumbers that eject their organs—this episode is packed with surprises. (1:03) Humpback whale earwax works like tree rings—what can it tell us? (2:20) The biggest whale ever vs. ancient giants—how big can they get? (5:10) Octopuses have three hearts, and one of them stops beating when they swim (7:32) Sperm whales have FOUR stomachs, and one is just for squid beaks (8:15) Ambergris: The whale vomit is worth more than gold (and found in Chanel No. 5!) (10:49) Sea cucumbers can eject their guts as a defence mechanism (12:04) Jellyfish are 95% water—what keeps them moving? (15:03) Siphonophores: The longest animals on Earth (longer than a blue whale!) Get ready to impress your friends with some of the weirdest and wildest animal facts from the deep! Stay tuned for part two of this episode next Monday. Don’t forget to subscribe and send us your questions at ⁠[email protected]⁠ or on Instagram. 🐋🔬
    16:27
  • Episode 12: Bioluminescence
    Welcome to Episode 12 of the Prince of Whales PODcast! This week, Claudia, Nik, and Brendon dive into one of the most magical ocean phenomena—bioluminescence! Have you ever seen the ocean glow at night? Whether it’s shimmering plankton, glowing jellyfish, or deep-sea creatures using their own built-in flashlights, we break down the science, beauty, and mystery behind this natural wonder. Plus, we answer a listener’s question about where and when to see bioluminescence in BC, and share some amazing stories of glowing whales, firefly squid, and even red tide. (0:41) What is bioluminescence, and why does it happen? (1:25) The creatures that glow in BC’s waters—from jellyfish to plankton (3:26) Incredible sightings: glowing whales, dolphins, and bioluminescent beaches (5:39) How bioluminescence helps animals hunt, escape predators, and communicate (7:09) The connection between bioluminescence, climate change, and red tide (10:42) When and where to see bioluminescence in British Columbia Whether you’re hoping to witness glowing waves or just love learning about ocean science, this episode will illuminate the world of bioluminescence for you. Stay tuned for more marine life stories in future episodes! Don’t forget to subscribe and send us your questions at ⁠[email protected]⁠ or on Instagram. 🌊✨
    12:06
  • Episode 11: Jellies!
    Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prince of Whales PODcast! This week, Claudia, Nik, and Brendon dive into the mesmerizing world of jellyfish in the Salish Sea—why they bloom, what species call B.C. waters home, and how changing ocean conditions may be giving them an advantage. From the massive Lion’s Mane jellyfish with tentacles over 100 feet long to the glowing comb jellies, we explore the good, the bad, and the downright weird aspects of jellyfish in our local waters. Whether you're fascinated by marine life or just want to know if you should be worried about jellyfish stings, this episode has it all! (1:00) Common jellyfish in the Salish Sea – from Moon Jellies to the elusive Fried Egg Jelly (2:46) Why do jellyfish bloom? – The science behind large jelly congregations in places like Deep Cove (6:07) The good and bad of jellyfish blooms – Ecosystem benefits vs. threats to fisheries (9:53) How jellyfish thrive in warming oceans – Their ability to survive in low-oxygen waters (14:12) Jellyfish and climate change – How ocean acidification and hypoxia may increase their numbers (17:31) When do jellyfish blooms peak? – The best time to see them in B.C. Stay tuned for more marine life stories in future episodes! Don’t forget to subscribe and send us your questions at ⁠[email protected]⁠ or on Instagram. 🌊
    18:57

Welcome to The Prince of Whales POD-cast – a short, exciting, and educational series where we dive into fascinating fan questions about whales and the rich marine ecosystem of British Columbia. Each week, in bite-sized eps, our passionate hosts will share their love for these majestic creatures, bringing you closer to the wonders of whales and the incredible world beneath the waves. Whether you're a whale enthusiast or just curious about the sea, join us for a quick chat and discover something new each week!  Want to ask a question? Go to our Instagram or email us [email protected]
