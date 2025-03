Episode 13: FUN FACTS! - Part 1

Welcome to Episode 13 of the Prince of Whales PODcast! This week, we’re switching things up—no questions, just rapid-fire fun facts about the incredible creatures of the Salish Sea! Over the past 12 episodes, we've uncovered some mind-blowing animal facts, and now we’re sharing the best of them with you. From whale earwax that tells their life story to octopus blood that turns them blue, and sea cucumbers that eject their organs—this episode is packed with surprises. (1:03) Humpback whale earwax works like tree rings—what can it tell us? (2:20) The biggest whale ever vs. ancient giants—how big can they get? (5:10) Octopuses have three hearts, and one of them stops beating when they swim (7:32) Sperm whales have FOUR stomachs, and one is just for squid beaks (8:15) Ambergris: The whale vomit is worth more than gold (and found in Chanel No. 5!) (10:49) Sea cucumbers can eject their guts as a defence mechanism (12:04) Jellyfish are 95% water—what keeps them moving? (15:03) Siphonophores: The longest animals on Earth (longer than a blue whale!) Get ready to impress your friends with some of the weirdest and wildest animal facts from the deep! Stay tuned for part two of this episode next Monday. Don’t forget to subscribe and send us your questions at ⁠ [email protected] ⁠ or on Instagram. 🐋🔬