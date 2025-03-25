In their debut episode, Charlie and Brian discuss the biggest ways that Terry Francona’s impact will be felt right away, hear from Ron Washington and Hunter Greene and discuss the latest with injuries and the bullpen. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
37:38
Introducing a new Reds podcast: Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith
Reds pregame show host Brian Giesenschlag and reporter Charlie Goldsmith bring you what they're hearing about the Reds, share interviews from the clubhouse and break down the latest Elly De La Cruz highlight. They're along for the 162-game ride as the Reds try to take the next step.
