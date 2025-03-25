Introducing a new Reds podcast: Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith

Reds pregame show host Brian Giesenschlag and reporter Charlie Goldsmith bring you what they’re hearing about the Reds, share interviews from the clubhouse and break down the latest Elly De La Cruz highlight. They’re along for the 162-game ride as the Reds try to take the next step. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.