Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsPower Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith
Listen to Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith in the App
Listen to Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith

Podcast Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith
The Growler Network
Reds pregame show host Brian Giesenschlag and reporter Charlie Goldsmith bring you what they’re hearing about the Reds, share interviews from the clubhouse and ...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • New manager, new vibes, new show!
    In their debut episode, Charlie and Brian discuss the biggest ways that Terry Francona’s impact will be felt right away, hear from Ron Washington and Hunter Greene and discuss the latest with injuries and the bullpen. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    37:38
  • Introducing a new Reds podcast: Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith
    Reds pregame show host Brian Giesenschlag and reporter Charlie Goldsmith bring you what they’re hearing about the Reds, share interviews from the clubhouse and break down the latest Elly De La Cruz highlight. They’re along for the 162-game ride as the Reds try to take the next step. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    6:59

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith

Reds pregame show host Brian Giesenschlag and reporter Charlie Goldsmith bring you what they’re hearing about the Reds, share interviews from the clubhouse and break down the latest Elly De La Cruz highlight. They’re along for the 162-game ride as the Reds try to take the next step. 
Podcast website

Listen to Power Stacks with Giesenschlag & Goldsmith, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 5:44:40 PM