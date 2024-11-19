Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmPopcorn To Go
Listen to Popcorn To Go in the App
Listen to Popcorn To Go in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Popcorn To Go

Podcast Popcorn To Go
Popcorn to go
The Popcorn sisters, Cassie and Carly, take to the airwaves. From first-time movie reactions on YouTube, to our now "below average movie expert" opinions. We ta...
More
TV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • #7 - Say What? Movie Quotes!
    From Blockbuster to Banter, the lines we use in our everyday vernacular without thinking. The more niche the better? What are some movie lines that have snuck their way into your everyday yapping? For early access and more bonus content, check out our patreon page: Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/popcorntogo⁠ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PopcornToGo Instagram: https://instagram.com/poptogopod
    --------  
    31:46
  • #6 - Most Likely Game... "Spooktober" Edition
    In this episode, we dive into Cassie’s scary movie marathon and she shares her favorites. We also play the “Most Likely To” game with our Spooktober characters – including which scary movie characters are most likely to dine and dash or wear socks and sandals. For early access and more bonus content, check out our patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/popcorntogo⁠ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PopcornToGo Instagram: https://instagram.com/poptogopod
    --------  
    35:27
  • #5 - All Things X-Men
    Do you have a favorite X-Men movie? Well join us for this episode to hear our favorite to least favorite movies of the X-Men Franchise! Any guesses? And a bonus "Peach and Pit" from the Popcorn Sister's week! For early access and more bonus content, check out our patreon page: ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/popcorntogo⁠⁠ YouTube: ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@PopcornToGo⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/poptogopod
    --------  
    32:51
  • #4 - Scary or Just Scared Us?
    Popcorn To Go: Halloween Edition! In this episode, we’re talking all things scary—or at least, movies we thought were scary! From the scenes that haunted us as kids to the spookiest movies we've dared to watch, we’re sharing it all. Tune in and decide if our childhood fears were justified! For early access and more bonus content, check out our patreon page: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/popcorntogo⁠ YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@PopcornToGo⁠ Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/popcorntogo_podcast⁠
    --------  
    31:41
  • #3 - The REPORT
    Welcome to The REPORT (Reading, Eating, People/Pop Culture, Obsessing, Recommending, Treating)! In this episode, we recap last episode's game of 'Two Truths and a Lie' and dive into all of our current favorites. From fun stories to new obsessions, we hope you enjoy the ride! Share your own 'REPORT' with us! For early access and more bonus content, check out our patreon page: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/popcorntogo⁠ YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@PopcornToGo⁠ Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/popcorntogo_podcast⁠
    --------  
    27:41

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Popcorn To Go

The Popcorn sisters, Cassie and Carly, take to the airwaves. From first-time movie reactions on YouTube, to our now "below average movie expert" opinions. We talk all things movies, pop culture, life and sisterly musings!
Podcast website

Listen to Popcorn To Go, The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:23:32 AM