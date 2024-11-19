#4 - Scary or Just Scared Us?

Popcorn To Go: Halloween Edition! In this episode, we’re talking all things scary—or at least, movies we thought were scary! From the scenes that haunted us as kids to the spookiest movies we've dared to watch, we’re sharing it all. Tune in and decide if our childhood fears were justified! For early access and more bonus content, check out our patreon page: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/popcorntogo⁠ YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@PopcornToGo⁠ Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/popcorntogo_podcast⁠