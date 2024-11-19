From Blockbuster to Banter, the lines we use in our everyday vernacular without thinking. The more niche the better? What are some movie lines that have snuck their way into your everyday yapping?
31:46
#6 - Most Likely Game... "Spooktober" Edition
In this episode, we dive into Cassie’s scary movie marathon and she shares her favorites. We also play the “Most Likely To” game with our Spooktober characters – including which scary movie characters are most likely to dine and dash or wear socks and sandals.
35:27
#5 - All Things X-Men
Do you have a favorite X-Men movie? Well join us for this episode to hear our favorite to least favorite movies of the X-Men Franchise! Any guesses? And a bonus "Peach and Pit" from the Popcorn Sister's week!
32:51
#4 - Scary or Just Scared Us?
Popcorn To Go: Halloween Edition! In this episode, we’re talking all things scary—or at least, movies we thought were scary! From the scenes that haunted us as kids to the spookiest movies we've dared to watch, we’re sharing it all. Tune in and decide if our childhood fears were justified!
31:41
#3 - The REPORT
Welcome to The REPORT (Reading, Eating, People/Pop Culture, Obsessing, Recommending, Treating)! In this episode, we recap last episode's game of 'Two Truths and a Lie' and dive into all of our current favorites. From fun stories to new obsessions, we hope you enjoy the ride! Share your own 'REPORT' with us!
The Popcorn sisters, Cassie and Carly, take to the airwaves. From first-time movie reactions on YouTube, to our now "below average movie expert" opinions. We talk all things movies, pop culture, life and sisterly musings!