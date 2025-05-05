On this episode of Podcast Like It’s 2000s, Emily and Phil continue their “Films of the Todds” mini-series spotlighting Haynes, Phillips, Solondz, and Field with a look at Todd Phillips’ breakout hit, Old School (2003).Joining them is actor and podcaster Griffin Newman (@grifflightning), who helps examine how Old School shaped 2000s studio comedy, its impact on the careers of its leads, and where it fits in the larger story of the early 21st-century comedy boom. They also discuss how the film reflects a shift in Hollywood’s approach to masculinity, adulthood, and rebellion.#PodcastLikeIts2000s #OldSchool #GriffinNewman #ToddPhillips #2000sMovies #ComedyFilms #FilmPodcast #MovieDiscussion #WillFerrell #VinceVaughn #LukeWilson #FilmAnalysis Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:52:20
45: Far From Heaven with Marie Bardi-Salinas
Emily and Phil continue their deep dive into The Todds—Haynes, Phillips, Solondz, and Field—with Todd Haynes' lush and heartbreaking 2002 masterpiece Far From Heaven. Joining them is writer and culture critic Marie Bardi-Salinas (@mariebardi), bringing her sharp insight and deep love for this era of filmmaking.Together, they explore how Haynes channels Douglas Sirk to tell a daring, subversive story about race, sexuality, and suburban repression in 1950s America. From Julianne Moore's tour-de-force performance to the evocative Elmer Bernstein score and Edward Lachman's exquisite cinematography, this conversation celebrates the film's style and its urgent relevance.Don't miss this conversation about one of the most visually rich and emotionally complex films of the decade.🎬 Far From Heaven is a vital entry in our "Films of The Todds" mini-series.Follow Marie Bardi-SalinasInstagram: @mariebardi#PodcastLikeIts2000s #FarFromHeaven #ToddHaynes #JulianneMoore #MarieBardi #FilmPodcast #QueerCinema #CinephileSeries #TheTodds
1:44:45
44: In The Bedroom with Katey Rich
Emily and Phil continue their exploration of The Todd's—Haynes, Phillips, Solondz, and Field—with a deep, emotional dive into Todd Field's devastating directorial debut, In The Bedroom (2001). Joining them is critic and editor Katey Rich, bringing insight into what made this restrained, quietly explosive drama a standout of early 2000s cinema.Together, they unpack Sissy Spacek and Tom Wilkinson's powerhouse performances, the film's chilling portrait of grief and middle-class rage, and how Field's naturalistic style both subverts and elevates melodrama. They also reflect on the film's surprising Oscar run and how it signaled the arrival of a serious new voice in American filmmaking.📽️ This episode is part of our ongoing mini-series dedicated to the modern auteurs named Todd. You don't want to miss it.Follow Katey RichInstagram & Twitter: @kateyrichtalking#PodcastLikeIts2000s #InTheBedroom #ToddField #KateyRich #SissySpacek #TomWilkinson #FilmPodcast #Oscars2000s #IndieFilm #CinephileSeries #TheTodds
1:30:05
43: Storytelling with Rich Monahan
Phil & Emily kicks off our brand-new mini-series The Films of The Todds—a deep dive into the cinematic worlds of Todd Haynes, Todd Phillips, Todd Solondz, and Todd Field. First up? Todd Solondz's provocatively layered and deeply uncomfortable 2001 film Storytelling.Joining Phil & Emily is writer and pop culture commentator Rich Monahan to unpack the film's divisive two-part structure ("Fiction" and "Non-Fiction"), its dark satirical tone, and how Solondz pushes buttons in ways that still challenge audiences today. They explore how Storytelling deals with race, exploitation, authorship, and the blurred lines between truth and narrative, all with Solondz's signature deadpan bite.It's a bold and biting start to a series about four very different Todds—tune in for uncomfortable laughs, critical analysis, and one of the weirdest uses of a red box in movie history.🎧 Let the Todd chaos begin.Follow Rich Monahan:Instagram: @richmonahan#Storytelling #ToddSolondz #PodcastLikeIts2000s #TheTodds #RichMonahan #IndieCinema #2000sMovies #DarkComedy #FilmDiscussion #PopCulturePodcast
1:36:02
42: Road Trip with with David Ehrlich + Bonus Interview with Amy Smart
Phil and Emily are kicking off their new mini-series The Films of "The Todds"—a deep dive into the wildly different worlds of Todd Haynes, Todd Phillips, Todd Solondz, and Todd Field. And what better way to start than with one of the most chaotic, irreverent, and painfully 2000s comedies: Road Trip (2000).Joining them for this raunchy, college-era nostalgia fest is film critic David Ehrlich (IndieWire), who helps break down the film's R-rated antics, surprisingly tight script, and why Tom Green is the ultimate agent of chaos. Plus, they're joined by special guest Amy Smart for a bonus interview, where she reflects on her experience making the movie and the 2000s comedy boom.Get ready for gross-out gags, dorm room disasters, and a trip down memory lane with the ultimate party movie that defined a generation.BONUS: Phil sits down with actress Amy Smart to reflect on her early career, from the chaos of Road Trip to the over-the-top antics of Starsky & Hutch. They dive into the wild world of 2000s comedy, the pressure of filming iconic scenes, and the unique challenges of being the "straight person" in movies full of larger-than-life characters like Tom Green and Ben Stiller.Amy shares behind-the-scenes stories about navigating fratty set environments, balancing TV and film work, and the surreal experience of going from indie darling to mainstream star. Plus, she reveals the surprising connection between Todd Phillips and Quentin Tarantino that even die-hard fans might not know.🎧 Buckle up for the first stop on the road to The Todds—it's going to be a wild ride!Follow David Ehrlich:Instagram: @davidehrlichBluesky: @davidehrlich.bsky.social#RoadTrip #PodcastLikeIts2000s #DavidEhrlich #AmySmart #ToddPhillips #2000sComedies #TheTodds #PopCulturePodcast #FilmDiscussion #CollegeComedy #Nostalgia
Through Podcast Like It's... writers Phillip Iscove (Co-Creator of FOX's Sleepy Hollow), Kenny Neibart (Entourage, Hindsight) and now Emily St. James explore some of the best years in film, music and television. It all started in 1999, then 1989, then 2009 and now 1992! Follow Phil, Kenny and Emily as they dive into some of your favorite movies, TV shows and musicians!