42: Road Trip with with David Ehrlich + Bonus Interview with Amy Smart

Phil and Emily are kicking off their new mini-series The Films of “The Todds”—a deep dive into the wildly different worlds of Todd Haynes, Todd Phillips, Todd Solondz, and Todd Field. And what better way to start than with one of the most chaotic, irreverent, and painfully 2000s comedies: Road Trip (2000).Joining them for this raunchy, college-era nostalgia fest is film critic David Ehrlich (IndieWire), who helps break down the film’s R-rated antics, surprisingly tight script, and why Tom Green is the ultimate agent of chaos. Plus, they’re joined by special guest Amy Smart for a bonus interview, where she reflects on her experience making the movie and the 2000s comedy boom.Get ready for gross-out gags, dorm room disasters, and a trip down memory lane with the ultimate party movie that defined a generation.BONUS: Phil sits down with actress Amy Smart to reflect on her early career, from the chaos of Road Trip to the over-the-top antics of Starsky & Hutch. They dive into the wild world of 2000s comedy, the pressure of filming iconic scenes, and the unique challenges of being the “straight person” in movies full of larger-than-life characters like Tom Green and Ben Stiller.Amy shares behind-the-scenes stories about navigating fratty set environments, balancing TV and film work, and the surreal experience of going from indie darling to mainstream star. Plus, she reveals the surprising connection between Todd Phillips and Quentin Tarantino that even die-hard fans might not know.🎧 Buckle up for the first stop on the road to The Todds—it’s going to be a wild ride!Follow David Ehrlich:Instagram: @davidehrlichBluesky: @davidehrlich.bsky.social#RoadTrip #PodcastLikeIts2000s #DavidEhrlich #AmySmart #ToddPhillips #2000sComedies #TheTodds #PopCulturePodcast #FilmDiscussion #CollegeComedy #Nostalgia Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.