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ParkTalk Podcast

Naperville Park District
Government
ParkTalk Podcast
Latest episode

176 episodes

  • ParkTalk Podcast

    Stretching on the Beach

    07/09/2026 | 15 mins.
    The Naperville Park District's popular Beach and Paddleboard Yoga programs bring yogis the cool waters of Centennial Beach. Yoga instructors Meg'n Braida and Anne Gasperec join the ParkTalk Podcast to discuss why these programs are so unique and special to participants.
  • ParkTalk Podcast

    Recreation for All - Supporting Special Olympics

    06/04/2026 | 14 mins.
    Special Olympics supports athletes with special needs across the country. Learn how Naperville Park District and their partners at Western DuPage Special Recreation Association support Special Olympics Illinois and their participants in recreational programs.
  • ParkTalk Podcast

    Connecting Recreation and Mental Health

    05/08/2026 | 18 mins.
    Providing the community with opportunities to live a healthier life, both physically and mentally, is one of the goals of the Naperville Park District. Clinical therapists Christina Mondragon Schrader and Bryce Goll join the ParkTalk Podcast to discuss the connection parks and recreation has with mental health.
  • ParkTalk Podcast

    The Joy of Adult Recreational Leagues

    04/09/2026 | 18 mins.
    Adult recreation leagues are a great way to stay active and social with friends and other members of the community. Naperville Park District Program Manager Brock Atwell and long-time participant of the Park District adult softball league Mark Knoll discuss the benefits adult recreation leagues provide and the joy they bring to participants every season.
  • ParkTalk Podcast

    Naperville Youth Soccer: 50 Years of Recreation

    03/05/2026 | 17 mins.
    As the Naperville Park District celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Naperville Youth Soccer program, Soccer Coordinator Betsy Nyman discusses program traditions, how it has evolved, and her own personal connection to the program.
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About ParkTalk Podcast
Naperville Park District, serving a large Chicago suburb, shares stories of people passionate about health, nature, sports, community and everything related to parks and recreation. Visit our website for more information about each episode.
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