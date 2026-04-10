Klare and Clay release the first episode ever recorded and discuss the landmark Supreme Court case, Wong Kim Ark, birthright citizenship, and what the future holds for the definition of US citizenship.

About Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

About Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

About Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

Hi there! I'm Klare, and this is Case by Case, a legal podcast. On our shorter episodes, I review legal cases with some good friends, while on our longer episodes, I invite legal experts onto the show to tell us about their area of law. If you have any interest in the US legal system, you're going to want to listen to Case by Case!