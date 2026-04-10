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Case By Case: A Legal Podcast
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Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

Klare Marie Essad
GovernmentHistory
Case By Case: A Legal Podcast
Latest episode

41 episodes

  • Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

    Birthright Citizenship: Wong Kim Ark v. United States

    04/10/2026 | 16 mins.
    Klare and Clay release the first episode ever recorded and discuss the landmark Supreme Court case, Wong Kim Ark, birthright citizenship, and what the future holds for the definition of US citizenship.
  • Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

    Tariffs: Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump

    02/24/2026 | 17 mins.
    Klare covers the very recent US Supreme Court Case, Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, and tariffs!
  • Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

    Trademark and Trad Dress: Deckers Outdoor Corp. v. Last Brand Inc.

    01/27/2026 | 28 mins.
    Klare kicks off season 2 talking about trademarks, trade dress, Ugg boots, Quince, and Uncrustable PB+J sandwiches.
  • Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

    REWIND: United States v. Skrmetti : Hormonal blockers for transgender minors

    01/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Rewind! Klare and Taryn discuss the 2025 case, United States v. Skrmetti, hormonal blockers for transgender minors, the equal protection clause, and substantive due process.
  • Case By Case: A Legal Podcast

    REWIND Shipwrecks : US v. Thompson

    12/30/2025 | 16 mins.
    Revisit one of Klare's favorite episodes. Klare and Kate discuss US v. Thompson, shipwrecks, and the law!
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About Case By Case: A Legal Podcast
Hi there! I'm Klare, and this is Case by Case, a legal podcast. On our shorter episodes, I review legal cases with some good friends, while on our longer episodes, I invite legal experts onto the show to tell us about their area of law. If you have any interest in the US legal system, you're going to want to listen to Case by Case!
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