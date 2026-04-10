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41 episodes
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About Case By Case: A Legal Podcast
Hi there! I'm Klare, and this is Case by Case, a legal podcast. On our shorter episodes, I review legal cases with some good friends, while on our longer episodes, I invite legal experts onto the show to tell us about their area of law. If you have any interest in the US legal system, you're going to want to listen to Case by Case!Podcast website
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Case By Case: A Legal Podcast
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