Quynn: 2025 Theme Park Experiences We are Thankful For!
In this episode, Nick is joined by his sister Quynn for a little bit of a Thanksgiving recap! They discuss some of the activities they did over the week, including some of the fun they had together as a family. Anytime that Nick and Quynn are together, there is sure to be shenanigans, so the episode provides just that as they get into the discussion of their childhood. Finally, in honor of Thanksgiving, Nick and Quynn share some of the theme park experiences during the last year that they are most thankful for including Epic Universe, Disney Cruise Line, Disneyland 70, and more!
--------
1:01:55
John & Mel: Our Reactions to Wicked: For Good
In this episode, Nick is joined by his friends John and Mel from the Mickey and the Mouse Podcast to discuss their reactions to seeing Wicked: For Good. Nick has seen the movie twice, but has only been exposed to the characters and the storyline through the movies. John and Mel have both seen the stage production multiple times and are massive fans of the musical. Mel, in particular, has seen the show 6 times. After discussions on the four park icons and some Hi Dad Soup/Hi Mom Cereal moments, the three break down their reactions to the film. How would they rate the movie compared to the first? What were some of the issues they had with the movie? You will have to listen to find out! If you have seen the movie, let us know what you thought in the comments! Also, be warned, there are so many spoilers throughout this episode. Make sure to check out John and Mel's podcast, Mickey and the Mouse wherever you listen to your podcasts, on YouTube @MickeyandtheMouse , on Instagram at @mickeyandthemousepod!!
--------
1:48:08
Evan and Katie: Life in the NFL, Nurses are Superheroes, and Disney Park Trivia
In this episode, Nick is joined by his friends Evan and Katie. Evan is the long snapper for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Katie is a nurse in the Boston area. We get to know more about them, their relationship and their love of theme parks. They also discuss how everyone met each other, which centered around Katie's passion for Disney and Disney theme park content as well as a trip for Nick to Buccaneers training camp. The episode ends with some fun Disney Parks trivia, where it becomes evident who has more park knowledge. We hope you enjoy getting to know Evan and Katie! Happy listening!
--------
1:19:15
Francie: This or That Married Couple Edition
In this FIRST OFFICIAL episode of Park Bench Pals podcast, Nick is joined by his wife Francie. Nick and Francie discuss some theme park news, including the holidays around the parks as well as the brand new show at Animal Kingdom, Zootopia: Better Zoogether. They also share their Hi Dad Soup moments of the week, which includes signs of Luke growing up during this holiday season and fun moments with Zoey. For the main portion of the episode, Nick and Francie play a game of "This or That," but instead of sharing their preferences, they guess what the other person would prefer. From cold butterbeer vs. frozen butterbeer, to rope drop vs. park close, to phone calls vs. text messages, find out how well they know each other.
--------
1:10:18
Pilot - Moments on Park Benches
Welcome to the pilot episode of Park Bench Pals! In this episode, Nick lays the foundation for the "why" behind the rebrand of his brand new podcast. He describes where the name came from and shares his excitement about the direction in which the podcast can go. As a way to emphasize the concept of the park bench and the special moments that can happen on these benches, Nick describes three different moments in his life that happened on a park bench and what they mean to him.
Looking forward to the many conversations with friends and with you all as we chill on our figurative (and maybe sometimes literal) theme park benches. This podcast will be a combination of theme park news and experiences as well as conversations about the stories that make us, us, because that is who I am. I am so excited to have podcast that fully represents me and my passions. Additionally, I cannot wait to have a platform to show off the incredible people that I have met and connected with through this space. I can’t wait for this new chapter in my podcast journey! Grab a seat on the park bench and let’s chat!