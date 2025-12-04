John & Mel: Our Reactions to Wicked: For Good

In this episode, Nick is joined by his friends John and Mel from the Mickey and the Mouse Podcast to discuss their reactions to seeing Wicked: For Good. Nick has seen the movie twice, but has only been exposed to the characters and the storyline through the movies. John and Mel have both seen the stage production multiple times and are massive fans of the musical. Mel, in particular, has seen the show 6 times. After discussions on the four park icons and some Hi Dad Soup/Hi Mom Cereal moments, the three break down their reactions to the film. How would they rate the movie compared to the first? What were some of the issues they had with the movie? You will have to listen to find out! If you have seen the movie, let us know what you thought in the comments! Also, be warned, there are so many spoilers throughout this episode. Make sure to check out John and Mel's podcast, Mickey and the Mouse wherever you listen to your podcasts, on YouTube ⁨@MickeyandtheMouse⁩ , on Instagram at @mickeyandthemousepod!!