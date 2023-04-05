Have you ever wondered how to sync up your cycle? This is the episode you have been waiting for! My guest this week is Dr. Kela Smith, a holistic-integrative fertility and hormone doctor. Together we will discuss how to understand your cycle, optimizing your workouts, diet, fertility, and life after menopause.You will hear:Dr. Kela’s own journey with infertilityThe Hormone PUZZLEWhen it’s time to listen to your body & what your period should beWhat foods, seeds, and minerals are needed during the different phases of your cycle for optimum healthAnd so much more!More about Dr. Kela: Dr. Kela Smith is a Holistic-Integrative Fertility and Hormone Doctor. She holds a Ph.D. in Natural and Holistic Medicine as well as Double Board Certification as a Doctor of Natural Medicine (DNM) and Doctor of Humanitarian Medicine (DHM). Dr. Kela is also a Board-Certified Functional Nutritionist (BCFN) and a 5x Board-Certified Health Coach (BCHC). She founded The Hormone Puzzle Society and the Fertility Coach University.The Hormone Puzzle Society is a health hub for fertility, hormones, and pregnancy and through this platform Dr. Kela and her team work with women/couples coaching them on how to optimize their body/mind/spirit so they can get and stay pregnant, bring home a healthy baby, have an easy postpartum as well as eliminate symptoms of hormone imbalance.Fertility Coach University is an accredited and certified institute of higher learning for anyone wanting to become a fertility coach.Dr. Kela has over 25 years of experience in integrative health and has published multiple books on fertility, hormones, and pregnancy as well as seven distinct online courses.She is also the host of The Hormone P.U.Z.Z.L.E Podcast, Solving-Infertility Summit, and Healthy Happy Pregnancy Summit.Connect with Dr. Kela: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kela_healthcoach/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kela.robinsonWebsite: https://coachkela.comYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hormonepuzzleA healthy GI tract has an epithelial mucosal barrier that prevents the passage of food proteins, toxins, and microorganisms from crossing into the bloodstream.Stress, overconsumption of alcohol, food intolerance, microbial imbalance and poor nutrition can affect the integrity of the epithelial barrier.The ingredients in Leaky GutLift help regenerate and maintain the intestinal mucosal barrier. It's unique formula includes nutrients that support the gut mucosal epithelium.The Gutsy Gynecologist's Guide to Balancing your Hormones: https://lcvjtpc8.pages.infusionsoft.net/Support your vaginal microbiome- Get FloraTame! Connect with Dr. Tabatha:Work with us: Schedule a callDr. Tabatha's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTabathaDr. Tabatha's IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegutsygynecologist/Dr. Tabatha's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWea1x1abLERehb5yn_nfow

Have you ever thought to yourself, "If I just eat a few less calories," or "Ten more squats is sure to get me to goal," and then wondered where it all went wrong? Today we are going to talk about it! My guest today is Melissa Vogel, a fitness expert, podcaster, busy mom, and creator of Team Busy to Bomb Fit Mom, and she is going to let us know what the missing link is... and it's not what you think!You'll hear:How focusing all of your journey on the number of pounds you want to lose isn't the goal - who is the person at the end of the goal?Peeling back the layers of excuses as to why we can't accomplish our goals until we find the fear…of change - and face it!Why you have to build the car before you can enter the raceHow most people are working out wrongAnd more!!More about Melissa:Melissa Vogel is a wife, mom, personal trainer, entrepreneur, business owner, actress, fitness coach and instructor, and the creator of Busy to Bomb Fit Mom. She knows what it is like to have a very busy schedule and barely enough time to shower, so she created this program with that in mind. You can also check out her podcast, Busy to Bomb.Connect with Melissa:Melissa's Website: https://melissavogelfitness.com/Melissa's Podcast: https://melissavogelfitness.com/category/podcast/Melissa's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsmelissavogel/Melissa's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/melissavogelfitness/

Cholesterol has gotten a bad rap! By now I'm sure you've heard how bad cholesterol is for your heart and body, but this simply isn't true. In this episode, I talk about why cholesterol isn't the villain conventional medicine has made it out to be and the importance of cholesterol to your everyday life!I talk more on:Why the "normal" cholesterol range isn't accurateWhat we've been getting wrong about cholesterol's role in heart attacksCholesterol's real functions within the body How your hormones are tied to cholesterolWhere most of your cholesterol comes fromThe vicious cycle a lot of women can get stuck in Getting the right types of fats to get in your body What happens to cholesterol during menopause And more!

About The Gutsy Gynecologist™️ Show

About The Gutsy Gynecologist™️ Show

Dr. Tabatha empowers women to take back control of their body, their health, and their life. She sheds light on how conventional gynecology is failing women and helps you navigate your gyn issues. She brings you the latest information from the world of wellness and functional medicine because they are at the forefront of science, studying the microbiome, environmental toxicology, nutrition, and epigenetics. Dr. Tabatha believes your gut health determines your gyn health!She discusses how our gut health, diets, lifestyle choices, and environment affect our hormones and contribute to disease. Topics include hormone imbalance, stress management, weight gain, polycystic ovarian syndrome, endometriosis, the effects of hormonal birth control, pelvic floor issues, nutrition, intermittent fasting, exercise, thyroid disease, depression and anxiety, infertility, and pregnancy. She interviews leading experts in their fields, giving you the latest cutting-edge science on how to get healthy and stay healthy, including interventions, techniques, and remedies. If you've been looking for a functional gynecologist, you've found her! Please follow her on facebook at DrTabatha, on Instagram @thegutsygynecologist, and at www.drtabatha.com. She became pregnant and dropped out of high school after 11th grade, only to discover her purpose in life. Surprisingly, she went on to get her GED and become an OB/GYN physician. She has spent the past 25 years studying human physiology and everything that encompasses women's health. She has had many of her own health issues along the way, which lead her from the world of conventional medicine into the worlds of functional medicine and wellness.She is passionate about educating you on healthy diet and lifestyle choices to get back to where you belong- being joyful and thriving.