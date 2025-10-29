Carnivore Diet vs. Vegan Diet | Ending the Diet Wars & the Optimal Human Diet | Ep 11

🥩🌱 Carnivore or vegan — what is the optimal human diet? Is it possible that both sides have been fighting the wrong enemy? Is it time to end the diet wars?In this episode of Unconditional with Norbie Schickel, we dive deep into one of the most divisive debates in health and nutrition: animal based diets vs. plant based diets. Is one truly superior — or are we fighting the wrong battle?Join us as we explore why the “diet wars” may be distracting us from the real enemy: ultra-processed foods. Drawing on insights from people like Chris Kresser, James Wilks, Dr. Paul Saladino, Dr. Weston A. Price and Dr. Catherine Shanahan, we unpack how both plant-based and animal-based approaches can promote health when rooted in real, whole, nutrient-dense foods.You’ll learn what each camp gets right and wrong, the hidden common ground between ancestral and modern nutrition philosophies, and why metabolic health, not ideology, should guide your plate.🍖🌿 Whether you’re carnivore, vegan, or somewhere in between, this episode will challenge your assumptions and inspire a more balanced, unconditional approach to eating and living. Join Norbie — father, fitness enthusiast, and founder of ⁠⁠Anthem Athletics⁠⁠ — as he dives deep into what it takes to reclaim radical health and fitness, build an unstoppable mindset, and create your most unconditional life.Chapters00:00 Introduction: The Plant Based Vs Animal Based Debate02:22 The Personal Drives The Professional05:37 The Personal Drives The Professional - Dr. Weston A Price 07:42 The Personal Drives The Professional - Dr. Paul Saladino08:56 This Debate Is Highly Personal... Which Is Odd09:53 Becoming Plant Based Improved My Health - Weight Loss, Allergies, Nose Breathing15:30 Vegan vs Carnivore. Why This Debate Is Missing The Mark. 16:39 The Game Changers Documentary - Joe Rogan, James Wilks, Chris Kresser21:13 The Debate Dynamics: Wilkes vs. Kresser24:35 Dr. Weston A. Price - His Work, What People Get Wrong, Views On Plant Based27:06 Did Dr. Weston A Price Debunk Vegan Diets? No. No He Did Not. 28:53 Dr. Weston A Price Did Not Debunk Plant Based Diets. Argument vs. Assertion28:56 The Plant-Based Diet Discussion34:02 Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Dr. Weston A Price39:13 Dr. Paul Saladino's Public Reversal On Fruit & Carbohydrates43:26 Dr. Paul Saladino Shares His Bloodwork... And What Happens Is Incredible45:54 Vegan, Carnivore, Other... Getting Beyond Picking A Camp47:38 Important Question: Is Meat The Worst Food You Can Eat?48:39 Unsolicited Thoughts For My Plant-Based Friends52:45 Is It Ethical To Eat Meat? The Elephant In the Room. 55:12 Unsolicited Thoughts For My Carnivore Friends01:00:49 Is There A Single, Optimal Diet For Humans?01:01:43 Vegan Vs Carnivore? We're Focused On The Wrong Enemy#CarnivoreDiet #VeganDiet #DietWars #MetabolicHealth #RealFood #NutrientDensity #ProcessedFoods #AncestralHealth #HolisticNutrition #Mindset #Longevity #UnconditionalPodcast #NorbieSchickel