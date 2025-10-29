Powered by RND
Norbie Schickel
EducationHealth & Wellness
  • Carnivore Diet vs. Vegan Diet | Ending the Diet Wars & the Optimal Human Diet | Ep 11
    🥩🌱 Carnivore or vegan — what is the optimal human diet? Is it possible that both sides have been fighting the wrong enemy? Is it time to end the diet wars?In this episode of Unconditional with Norbie Schickel, we dive deep into one of the most divisive debates in health and nutrition: animal based diets vs. plant based diets. Is one truly superior — or are we fighting the wrong battle?Join us as we explore why the “diet wars” may be distracting us from the real enemy: ultra-processed foods. Drawing on insights from people like Chris Kresser, James Wilks, Dr. Paul Saladino, Dr. Weston A. Price and Dr. Catherine Shanahan, we unpack how both plant-based and animal-based approaches can promote health when rooted in real, whole, nutrient-dense foods.You’ll learn what each camp gets right and wrong, the hidden common ground between ancestral and modern nutrition philosophies, and why metabolic health, not ideology, should guide your plate.🍖🌿 Whether you’re carnivore, vegan, or somewhere in between, this episode will challenge your assumptions and inspire a more balanced, unconditional approach to eating and living. Join Norbie — father, fitness enthusiast, and founder of ⁠⁠Anthem Athletics⁠⁠ — as he dives deep into what it takes to reclaim radical health and fitness, build an unstoppable mindset, and create your most unconditional life.Chapters00:00 Introduction: The Plant Based Vs Animal Based Debate02:22 The Personal Drives The Professional05:37 The Personal Drives The Professional - Dr. Weston A Price 07:42 The Personal Drives The Professional - Dr. Paul Saladino08:56 This Debate Is Highly Personal... Which Is Odd09:53 Becoming Plant Based Improved My Health - Weight Loss, Allergies, Nose Breathing15:30 Vegan vs Carnivore. Why This Debate Is Missing The Mark. 16:39 The Game Changers Documentary - Joe Rogan, James Wilks, Chris Kresser21:13 The Debate Dynamics: Wilkes vs. Kresser24:35 Dr. Weston A. Price - His Work, What People Get Wrong, Views On Plant Based27:06 Did Dr. Weston A Price Debunk Vegan Diets? No. No He Did Not. 28:53 Dr. Weston A Price Did Not Debunk Plant Based Diets. Argument vs. Assertion28:56 The Plant-Based Diet Discussion34:02 Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Dr. Weston A Price39:13 Dr. Paul Saladino's Public Reversal On Fruit & Carbohydrates43:26 Dr. Paul Saladino Shares His Bloodwork... And What Happens Is Incredible45:54 Vegan, Carnivore, Other... Getting Beyond Picking A Camp47:38 Important Question: Is Meat The Worst Food You Can Eat?48:39 Unsolicited Thoughts For My Plant-Based Friends52:45 Is It Ethical To Eat Meat? The Elephant In the Room. 55:12 Unsolicited Thoughts For My Carnivore Friends01:00:49 Is There A Single, Optimal Diet For Humans?01:01:43 Vegan Vs Carnivore? We're Focused On The Wrong Enemy#CarnivoreDiet #VeganDiet #DietWars #MetabolicHealth #RealFood #NutrientDensity #ProcessedFoods #AncestralHealth #HolisticNutrition #Mindset #Longevity #UnconditionalPodcast #NorbieSchickel
    1:03:56
  • TRAILER - Ep 11 - Carnivore Vs Vegan - End The Diet Wars For Optimal Human Health
    Vegan or carnivore — who’s right? 🥦🥩Are humans meant to eat plants, meat, or both? In this episode of Unconditional with Norbie Schickel, we dive into the ongoing “diet wars,” exploring plant-based and carnivore lifestyles, the ethics of eating meat and the optimal human diet. In today's episode, we discuss Norbie's personal dietary choices, his own health journey, and how his thinking has evolved under after reading the work of people like Dr. Weston A. Price and more. The answer is not what you'd expect. Is it time to finally end the wars and begin a new era of health and vitality?
    1:21
  • Ep 10 - Lose Weight Naturally And Permanently. Alternative to Ozempic & GLP-1s
    GLP1s have taken the health and fitness world by storm. While they can be effective for many people, they are not right for everyone, and they don't work for everyone. Is there another way? Join us this week for another episode of Unconditional with Norbie Schickel, as we continue our conversation on solving the obesity epidemic, metabolic disfunction and restoring radical health, all without the use of pharmaceutical drugs. In this in-depth discussion we explore key questions related to this topic including: 1. Do GLP-1 agonists work for everyone? 2. Why has diet and exercise failed for weight loss?3. What is the actual root cause of the obesity epidemic? 4. Is there a natural alternative to Ozempic? 5. How has Japan prevented a rise in obesity? 6. What role do whole foods play in restoring satiety and weight loss? 7. Is the a simple and effective way to lose weight naturally and keep it off?Join Norbie — father, fitness enthusiast, and founder of ⁠⁠Anthem Athletics⁠⁠ — as he dives deep into what it takes to reclaim radical health and fitness, build an unstoppable mindset, and create your most unconditional life.#ozempic #glp1 #health #healthpodcast #fitness #fitnesspodcast #weightloss #fatloss #wholefood #realfood #ultraprocessedfood
    1:37:42
  • TRAILER - Ep 10 - Lose Weight Naturally And Permanently. Alternative to Ozempic & GLP-1s
    Have GLP-1 agonists killed diet and exercise? Is there a way to lose weight, burn fat and recompose your body without the use of drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Munjaro? Join us this week for another episode of Unconditional with Norbie Schickel, were we continue our conversation on solving solving the obesity epidemic, metabolic disfunction and restoring radical health, all without the use of pharmaceutical drugs. Join Norbie — father, fitness enthusiast, and founder of ⁠Anthem Athletics⁠ — as he dives deep into what it takes to reclaim radical health and fitness, build an unstoppable mindset, and create your most unconditional life.#ozempic #glp1 #health #healthpodcast #fitness #fitnesspodcast 
    2:12
  • Ep 9 - Ozempic, GLP-1 Agonists & Magic Pill Book by Johann Hari
    In this episode, we dive into one of the most controversial topics within the health and fitness world today: Ozempic, GLP-1 Agonists and injectable weight loss drugs.  For this conversation, we will reference the excellent book, Magic Pill: The Extraordinary Benefits And Disturbing Risks of the New Weight Loss Drugs, by journalist Johann Hari. With over 40% of the adult American population currently obese, and 47% of Americans saying they would pay for weight loss drugs, this is an issue we should all care to understand.  In this episode, we will work to understand key questions including regarding GLP-1 agonists, including: 1. How do GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic work?  2. Are drugs like Ozempic effective for weight loss? 3. Do I have to stay on Ozempic to maintain my weight loss? 4. What are the risks of GLP-1 agonists? Are drugs like Ozempic safe? 5. Should I take a GLP-1, like Ozempic, for weight loss?  Join Norbie — father, fitness enthusiast, and founder of Anthem Athletics — as he dives deep into what it takes to reclaim radical health and fitness, build an unstoppable mindset, and create your most unconditional life. #ozempic #glp1 #health #healthpodcast #fitness #fitnesspodcast 
    1:32:00

About UNCONDITIONAL

Unconditional with Norbie Schickel is a podcast in which we explore what it takes to reclaim radical health and fitness, build an unstoppable mindset, and create your most unlimited, unconditional life. Join each week as we go in-depth on topics related to optimizing mental health, physical performance and lifestyle design. Norbie Schickel is a father and a founder of Anthem Athletics - a fighting and training gear brand. With a lifelong interest in health, functional fitness, and real food nutrition, he started Unconditional to share his journey and passion for these topics with the world.
EducationHealth & WellnessAlternative HealthFitnessSelf-Improvement

