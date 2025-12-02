Season 1 Recap

Season 1 was all about laying the foundation for a calmer, more connected parenting journey, especially for those of us raising strong-willed, sensitive, or neurodivergent kids. In just a few weeks together, we have: ✨ Learned why nervous systems, not choices, drive so much of our kids' behaviors ✨ Explored how co-regulation builds trust, safety, and real behavior change ✨ Practiced responding instead of reacting (even when emotions run high) ✨ Started supporting our kids' brains and bodies through dysregulation ✨ Made small, powerful shifts toward a more peaceful family dynamic And if you've listened to even one episode… you've already begun that transformation. 🤍 This recap episode is a moment to pause, breathe, and celebrate how far you've come, even if the days still feel heavy sometimes. Because this work is brave. And you're doing it. 🌟 Coming Next: Season 2 Sneak Peek We're going deeper into the reality of parenting beautifully intense kids, especially when our own regulation and healing still feel like a work in progress. We'll kick off Season 2 with a special 3-part mini-series: ✨ Parenting Without the Tools: A Dad's Perspective ✨ My husband is joining me on the mic to talk about: ✅ Discovering his own ADHD as a dad ✅ How he learned connection without having those tools growing up ✅ What it feels like to parent while still healing ✅ The messy, real-life moments behind the scenes ✅ And yes… there will be humor 😅 These conversations are honest, validating, and eye-opening, especially for dads who rarely hear their experiences reflected back to them.