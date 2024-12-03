Countdown to Christmas with Zach - An Advent Podcast for Kids

Thank you for joining Keys for Kids Radio's Countdown to Christmas Advent Activity! Read the story below, answer the questions on the cards, and send us a voice message with your answers! Then you could hear yourself on Keys for Kids Radio as we talk through each day's story!
Send In Your Answers
The True Meaning of Christmas
Evelyn glared out the car window as Dad pulled into the parking lot. It was Christmas Eve, and working at a soup kitchen was not how she wanted to
spend the afternoon. She and Mom always baked Christmas cookies on Christmas Eve, and Dad let her help build a fire in the fireplace, and then they’d all watch a Christmas movie together. But her parents decided they needed to start a new tradition this year—serving others in need. Evelyn sighed in frustration. She still had presents to wrap!
Evelyn got her serving assignment at the door and dragged her feet as she made her way over to a man stirring a big bowl of mashed potatoes. He smiled when he saw her. “Hi, I’m Doug,” he said, and he showed her how to dish out the gravy. Soon the main entrance was opened and people started streaming in. Doug smiled and talked with everyone as he served them potatoes, wishing them a merry Christmas. Evelyn just scooped the gravy, wishing there would be fresh-baked cookies waiting for her when she got home.
She was glad when it was finally time to leave. “Evelyn, I can’t believe you got to serve food next to Douglas Remington!” Mom said as they got in the car.
Evelyn looked at her mom in disbelief. “That was Douglas Remington? The guy who started that huge tech company?”
Mom nodded. “He’s a Christian, and he helps out at the soup kitchen a lot.”
“A good example of the meaning of Christmas, don’t you think?” said Dad. “Even though Douglas Remington could spend the holidays throwing lavish parties for his family and friends, he serves the hungry at a soup kitchen. Who else left their place of honor to help those in need?”
“Um…Jesus?” answered Evelyn.
“Right!” said Dad. “Jesus left the glory of heaven to become human and die for our sins so we could have eternal life with Him. That’s the true meaning of Christmas.”
When they got home, there were no cookies in the oven, no fire in the fireplace. But Evelyn thought it was the best Christmas Eve she’d ever had.
So how about you?
Do you ever think about what Jesus gave up when He came to earth as a baby? Heaven was full of His glory and splendor, but He left all that to suffer and die so you could be saved and live with Him forever. Don’t pass up His offer of eternal life—He gave up everything to give it to you! Trust Him to save you. Learn more about trusting Jesus at keysforkids.org/goodnews.
Key Verse
John 6:38 "For I have come down from heaven, not to do my own will, but the will of Him Who sent me."
Key Thought
Jesus left heaven to save you.
Further Reading
John 3:17; Hebrews 1:3-4; Hebrews 2:9-11
--------
5:56
Advent Day 2: One Small Word
Thank you for joining Keys for Kids Radio's Countdown to Christmas Advent Activity! Read the story below, answer the questions on the cards, and send us a voice message with your answers! Then you could hear yourself on Keys for Kids Radio as we talk through each day's story!
Send In Your Answers
One Small Word
Daniel listened politely as his elderly neighbor chatted with him and his mom in the front yard. “You and my grandson Benjamin would get along so well together,” Mrs. Crane was
saying. “He really enjoys skateboarding. And did I tell you that he plays basketball?”
Daniel nodded. “And that he’s in my grade in school, and that he has a baseball card collection.”
Mrs. Crane smiled and nodded. “I really hope the two of you get a chance to meet sometime.”
After Mrs. Crane left, Daniel turned to his mom. “Mrs. Crane is always telling me about her grandson. I must know just about everything there is to know about him. He sounds like a nice guy, but I’m getting pretty tired of hearing about him. I wish she’d either introduce us or forget the whole thing.”
The next Saturday, it happened. The doorbell rang, and there was Mrs. Crane and a boy about Daniel’s age. “Hi, Daniel,” said Mrs. Crane. “This is Benjamin, my grandson.” She smiled at Benjamin. “And this is Daniel.”
Benjamin was visiting his grandmother for a week, so the boys played together often and had a great time.
“I’m glad Mrs. Crane finally introduced Benjamin and me,” Daniel told his parents one day. “I knew all about him for a long time, but now I actually know him.”
Mom nodded. “You can ‘know about,’ or you can ‘know.’ The elimination of one small word makes a lot of difference, doesn’t it?”
“It’s like that when it comes to Jesus too,” Dad said. “Some people know about Him, but they don’t know Him personally.”
“I often think of that at this time of year,” said Mom. “Many people have heard the Christmas story over and over. But knowing about Jesus isn’t enough. It’s as useless as knowing about Benjamin without being able to meet him.”
“Yeah,” said Daniel. “I was really tired of hearing Mrs. Crane talk about him! Knowing somebody personally is so much better than just hearing about them. I’m glad I know Benjamin now, and I’m especially glad I know Jesus.”
So how about you?
Do you get bored hearing the same stories about Jesus coming to earth as a baby and dying on the cross for sinners again and again? Maybe that’s because you only know about Jesus, but you don’t know Him personally. He loves you and wants you to know Him as your Savior and friend. Trust Him as your Savior and start getting to know Him today. Learn more about knowing Jesus at keysforkids.org/goodnews.
Key Verse
1 John 5:13 "You may know that you have eternal life."
Key Thought
You can know Jesus personally.
Further Reading
John 3:18; 1 John 5:11-13
--------
5:49
Advent Day 1: Credit Due
Read the story below, answer the questions on the discussion cards, and send us a voice message with your answers! Then you could hear yourself on Keys for Kids Radio as we talk through each day's story!
Send In Your Answers
Credit Due
"Guess what, Mom?” Taylor yelled breathlessly, running up the driveway to where her mom was painting the window trim of their new house. “I got the lead part in the school play!”
“Oh, Taylor! That’s terrific!” Mom put her paintbrush down and hugged her daughter.
“Yeah,” said Taylor. “It’s about time my teachers notice how good at acting I am. Oh! We also got the results of our band tryouts today. I’m first chair flute! I did it!”
Taylor danced around. “And I got an A on a tough math test too. This is the best day of my life!”
“Wow, honey! That’s great. But…” Mom motioned for Taylor to sit down beside her on the porch swing.
“What is it?” asked Taylor.
“You do so well in math, and you’re also very talented in music and drama,” said Mom. “But how much credit can you actually take?”
Taylor was puzzled. “How much credit can I…” Suddenly her face broke into a smile. “Oh, sorry, Mom! You helped me with the audition lines for the play, and Dad quizzed me in math. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
“Okay! Enough!” Mom laughed. “That’s not what I meant. Think about it this way—we’re enjoying our brand-new house, right? Well, if it could talk, should it be bragging about how well-built and beautiful it is?”
“Of course not!” Taylor giggled. “Dad should get the credit! He built it—well, him and the workers from his construction company.”
“So you think it would be ridiculous for the house to praise itself for its
top-notch design and structure instead of giving credit to the builder?” Taylor nodded. “Well,” Mom continued, “the Bible says we are God’s workmanship. He’s the one who created us and gave us the talents we have—yet nothing we can do could ever compare to the great things He has done, like saving us from sin and changing people’s hearts. Sounds to me like He deserves the credit and praise, not us. What do you think?”
Taylor sighed. “You’re right, Mom. I need to give God the credit for the things I can do.”
So how about you?
Do you give God credit for the things you can do? After all, He made you and gave you your talents and abilities. The Bible tells us not to boast (or brag) about anything except for the Lord, because He’s the one who created us and sent His Son, Jesus, to save us by dying on the cross for our sins. Everything good comes from Him. Thank Him for all He’s given you, and the next time you feel like bragging, brag about Him!
Key Verse
Psalm 44:8 "In God we boast all the day long."
Key Thought
Boast in the Lord.
Further Reading
Jeremiah 9:23-24; James 1:17; James 3:13
--------
5:45
The Countdown to Christmas is coming back!
Hey! Zach here. Are you excited for Christmas yet? I am!
That's why I can't wait to start the Countdown to Christmas on Dec 1st with your family, and since you're already following the podcast, your family gets an extra special opportunity!
We'd love to feature your kids' voices on two particular episodes this year: December 28 and December 31.
Your kids can answer the discussion questions for those two episodes by going to keysforkids.net/openmic and leaving a voice message.
So here's the discussion questions: Dec 28: Who can you share Jesus with, and how could you do it?
Dec 31: When you have a long list of things you need to do, how can you let Jesus tell you what the important things are?Thank you so much for following the Countdown to Christmas podcast with me, and I'm looking forward to hearing from you!
--------
1:32
Burdens
Thank you for listening to the Countdown to Christmas with Zach podcast. We'd like to introduce you to our daily devotional Keys for Kids podcast, so for this first week of 2024 we're releasing those episodes on this feed too.
If you like them, you can subscribe to or follow the Keys for Kids podcast for free: https://keysforkids.net/kfkpodcast
Burdens
"This is cool!” said Weston as he and some other boys from church hiked through the woods. Sometimes they walked easily along the well-beaten trail, but other times they had to scramble over fallen trees or weave their way around them.
“Hey, Lucas!” Weston called out. “Race you to that tree up there!” But as he started off he tripped on a tree root, and down he went. “Ouch!” he cried, grabbing his ankle. Their leader, Mr. Greg, hurried over as Weston got up. “I think I can walk okay,” Weston said, gingerly testing his ankle. “It doesn’t hurt too bad.”
“It’ll be easier on him if he doesn’t have to carry the extra weight of his backpack,” said Lucas. “I’ll carry it for him.”
“Me too,” chimed in several other voices.
“Thank you, boys,” said Mr. Greg. So for the rest of the hike, the boys took turns carrying Weston’s backpack.
At the end of the hike, the boys built a campfire and had a hot dog roast.
“You know,” said Mr. Greg, “what you boys did for Weston today is exactly what Jesus tells us to do for others. We all carry different responsibilities and problems in our lives, but if one of us has a load that’s too heavy, the others need to help carry it until that person is able to handle it on their own again. You helped Weston carry his backpack, and Jesus wants us to help others carry their life’s burdens. He carried our greatest burden of all—our sin—to the cross, and He offers us help and comfort whenever we’re weighed down with life’s struggles. When we help carry other people’s burdens, we show them His love. What are some ways kids like you get burdened down, and what could a friend do to help?”
After a moment, Weston spoke. “Some kids have trouble with tests,” he said. “Maybe we could offer to help them study.”
“Yeah, and we could make friends with new kids at school and invite them to church,” offered Lucas.
“We could even try to reach out to kids who aren’t always nice to us,” said Pete. “And pray for them too.”
Mr. Greg nodded. “Good suggestions,” he said. “This week, let’s see how many burdens we can help carry for others.”
- Gayle J. Thorn
So how about you?
Does anyone around you have a burden you could help carry? Maybe you know someone who’s struggling with homework or who’s lonely and needs a friend. Even if you can’t help them with their problems, you can still help carry their burdens by praying for them. When we show that we care about others by helping meet their needs, we show them the love of Jesus.
Key Verse
Galatians 6:2 NIV "Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ."
Key Thought
Help one another
Further Reading
Ephesians 4:32-5:1; Philippians 2:1-4
About Countdown to Christmas with Zach - An Advent Podcast for Kids
Join Zach from Keys for Kids for the Countdown to Christmas! This Christian kids podcast is tailor-made for kids 6-12.
As we mark off the days until Christmas, Zach reads a story every day in December to help your kids grow in their faith through the Advent season. These stories help families stay connected to the true significance of Christmas – the birth of Jesus.
But there's more! After each story, Zach invites kids to join in and share their thoughts. It's a fantastic opportunity for your children to hear from kids their own age, exploring the reasons why Jesus came to earth.
Your family can join the discussion when you download the Countdown to Christmas Advent cards at https://www.keysforkids.net/countdown.
Each day’s card has the same discussion questions from that day’s episode, plus the Key Verse to memorize and reflect on. Take time to listen to each episode and talk about it with your kids.
Let's celebrate Advent together. Join Zach on the Countdown to Christmas from Keys for Kids Radio at keysforkids.net.