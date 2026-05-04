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Paper Trail

The Paper Trail Podcast
ArtsBooks
Paper Trail
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Paper Trail

    Episode 29: Are We There Yet? (Or What Does it Mean to Truly Make it in Publishing)

    05/04/2026 | 58 mins.
    The one where we fantasize about financial security and a regulated nervous system, unpack TLA 2026, and celebrate the opening of Charity Alyse's indie bookstore!

    Donate to Charity's GoFundMe

    Connect with Mariko Turk online:
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Buy Mariko's books⁠⁠⁠
    Connect with Andrea Beatriz Arango online:
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Buy Andrea's books⁠⁠⁠
    Connect with Laekan Zea Kemp online:
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Buy Laekan's books⁠⁠⁠
    Connect with Jasminne Mendez online:
    ⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠⁠| ⁠⁠⁠Buy Jasminne's books⁠⁠⁠
  • Paper Trail

    Episode 28: On Becoming Less Ambitious (and Remembering to Touch Grass)

    04/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    The one where we chat about the realities of going out of print, community as a path towards hope, and writing for your Id.

    Connect with Andrea Beatriz Arango:
    ⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Buy Andrea's books⁠⁠
    Connect with Laekan Zea Kemp online:
    ⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Buy Laekan's books⁠⁠
    Connect with Jasminne Mendez online:
    ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠| ⁠⁠Buy Jasminne's books⁠⁠
    Connect with Mariko Turk online:
    ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Buy Mariko's books⁠⁠
  • Paper Trail

    Episode 27: The Dreaded Demotion and the Power of Not Yet

    03/09/2026 | 59 mins.
    The one where we learn new and disappointing things about the publishing industry, discuss how our writing routines have changed over time, and adopt the mindset of “not yet.” 

    Connect with Laekan Zea Kemp online:
    ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Buy Laekan's books⁠
    Connect with Jasminne Mendez online:
    ⁠Website⁠ | ⁠Instagram ⁠| ⁠Buy Jasminne's books⁠
    Connect with Mariko Turk online:
    ⁠Website⁠ | ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Buy Mariko's books⁠
    Connect with Andrea Beatriz Arango:
    ⁠Website⁠ | ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Buy Andrea's books⁠
  • Paper Trail

    Episode 26: Creative Resets (and Say Hello to Your Season 3 Round Table!)

    02/09/2026 | 58 mins.
    The one where we reflect on an especially difficult 2025, discuss our hopes and goals for the year ahead, and commit to fighting for our creative joy.

    Connect with Jasminne Mendez online:
    Website | Instagram | Buy Jasminne's books
    Connect with Mariko Turk online:
    Website | Instagram | Buy Mariko's books
    Connect with Andrea Beatriz Arango:
    Website | Instagram | Buy Andrea's books
    Connect with Laekan Zea Kemp online:
    Website | Instagram | Buy Laekan's books
  • Paper Trail

    Episode 25: Nothing is Selling (or What Happened to the Tastemakers?)

    11/03/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
    The one where we discuss publishers forfeiting their role as tastemakers and creators of culture, brainstorm ways to successfully promote a book these days, and celebrate Hien's upcoming debut novel Twin Tides!

    Connect with Hien Nguyen online:
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Add Twin Tides to Goodreads⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Connect with Vincent Tirado online:
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Buy Vincent's books⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Connect with Diana Rodriguez Wallach online:
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Buy Diana's books⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Connect with Laekan Zea Kemp online:
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Buy Laekan's books⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠Ruidoso Writing Retreat⁠⁠

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About Paper Trail

A monthly writing and publishing podcast featuring a rotating roundtable of children's book authors.
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

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