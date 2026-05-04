The one where we chat about the realities of going out of print, community as a path towards hope, and writing for your Id.



Connect with Andrea Beatriz Arango:

⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Buy Andrea's books⁠⁠

Connect with Laekan Zea Kemp online:

⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Buy Laekan's books⁠⁠

Connect with Jasminne Mendez online:

⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠| ⁠⁠Buy Jasminne's books⁠⁠

Connect with Mariko Turk online:

⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Buy Mariko's books⁠⁠